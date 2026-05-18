Afghanistan, China discuss Wakhan Corridor cooperation and future infrastructure projects

Afghanistan and China have discussed expanding development cooperation and infrastructure projects, with a focus on the Wakhan Corridor road linking the two countries, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said.

According to the ministry, Acting Minister Abdul Latif Mansoor met with China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, and his delegation in Kabul to review ongoing cooperation and future development initiatives.

During the meeting, Zhao expressed satisfaction over the completion of the Wakhan Corridor road project in Badakhshan province, saying China has implemented major infrastructure and development projects in Afghanistan to high standards.

He said Beijing intends to continue future projects in close coordination with the Islamic Emirate and reaffirmed China’s commitment to ongoing cooperation and development assistance for Afghanistan.

Minister Mansoor welcomed the Chinese delegation and thanked China for its continued support and collaboration with Afghanistan.

He said Afghanistan has historically maintained land and trade links with neighboring countries, but China had remained the only neighboring state without a direct land connection to Afghanistan.

According to Mansoor, the completion of the Wakhan Corridor road has now established a land link between the two countries, while remaining construction work on the route is continuing at a rapid pace.

The minister added that the road project has been widely welcomed by the Afghan public and called on China to further expand cooperation in infrastructure and development projects, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

The ministry said both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and cooperation at the conclusion of the meeting.