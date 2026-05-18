Denmark contributes over $5 million to Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund

Denmark has donated more than $5 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund to support urgent relief efforts and assist vulnerable communities across the country.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the new funding will help finance emergency humanitarian programs and expand access to critical assistance for people affected by ongoing crises in Afghanistan.

According to OCHA, the contribution will strengthen the delivery of essential services and support continuing humanitarian operations aimed at assisting millions of Afghans facing severe hardship.

The agency warned that Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation remains extremely fragile, with millions of people still in urgent need of food aid, healthcare, and livelihood support.

OCHA also thanked donor countries for their continued financial contributions, stressing that sustained international assistance remains vital for maintaining humanitarian operations throughout the country.

The United Nations estimates that nearly 22 million people in Afghanistan could require humanitarian assistance in 2026, as poverty and food insecurity continue to affect large parts of the population.

Humanitarian organizations have further warned that the mass return and deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan and Iran are placing additional strain on Afghanistan’s already overstretched public services and aid systems.

International agencies have repeatedly cautioned that shrinking global aid budgets could further worsen conditions for millions of Afghans who depend on emergency humanitarian support.

The UN has previously launched a $1.71 billion humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan, describing the country as one of the world’s largest ongoing humanitarian crises.