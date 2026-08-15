UK Special Envoy: Afghanistan’s future matters to its people, region and Britain

Richard Lindsay, the UK Special Envoy for Afghanistan, says the country’s future matters to the Afghan people, the region and Britain, pledging that London will continue engaging with Afghanistan, listening to Afghan perspectives and supporting its people.

In a post on X marking the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, Lindsay reflected on his first year as the UK’s special envoy for Afghanistan.

He said that during his visits to Kabul, he held discussions with Islamic Emirate officials on Britain’s priorities, but stressed that dialogue must be accompanied by practical action.

According to Lindsay, the Islamic Emirate must fulfill its commitments on counterterrorism, take steps to address regional security threats and respect the rights of women and girls.

Lindsay described Afghans as hospitable and resilient people, saying he had met inspiring Afghans during his travels, including artisans, entrepreneurs, radio presenters and civil society activists.

He said the determination of these individuals to shape Afghanistan’s future is of fundamental importance.

The UK envoy also said he had witnessed British-funded assistance being delivered across Afghanistan, including lifesaving healthcare and nutrition services, education for children, support for vulnerable people, livelihood opportunities and efforts to strengthen resilience to climate change.

He said Britain had also held important discussions with the international community on the need for engagement in an Afghanistan political process led by the United Nations.

Lindsay added that in London, he had met Afghan activists, aid workers and members of the Afghanistan Women’s Refugee Cricket Team, giving him an opportunity to hear perspectives from Afghans of diverse backgrounds.

He announced that Britain has renewed its longstanding commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan.

Under the renewed commitment, Britain will provide £105 million annually—around 9.2 billion Afghanis—for the next three years to support lifesaving services, essential education, protection for vulnerable people, livelihoods and climate resilience.

Lindsay acknowledged that Afghanistan faces major challenges but said Afghans continue to demonstrate significant strength and determination.

He said Britain will continue to engage with Afghanistan, listen to the views of its people and support Afghans working toward a more inclusive government and a more prosperous future.