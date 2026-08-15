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UK Special Envoy: Afghanistan’s future matters to its people, region and Britain
Lindsay acknowledged that Afghanistan faces major challenges but said Afghans continue to demonstrate significant strength and determination.
Richard Lindsay, the UK Special Envoy for Afghanistan, says the country’s future matters to the Afghan people, the region and Britain, pledging that London will continue engaging with Afghanistan, listening to Afghan perspectives and supporting its people.
In a post on X marking the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, Lindsay reflected on his first year as the UK’s special envoy for Afghanistan.
He said that during his visits to Kabul, he held discussions with Islamic Emirate officials on Britain’s priorities, but stressed that dialogue must be accompanied by practical action.
According to Lindsay, the Islamic Emirate must fulfill its commitments on counterterrorism, take steps to address regional security threats and respect the rights of women and girls.
Lindsay described Afghans as hospitable and resilient people, saying he had met inspiring Afghans during his travels, including artisans, entrepreneurs, radio presenters and civil society activists.
He said the determination of these individuals to shape Afghanistan’s future is of fundamental importance.
The UK envoy also said he had witnessed British-funded assistance being delivered across Afghanistan, including lifesaving healthcare and nutrition services, education for children, support for vulnerable people, livelihood opportunities and efforts to strengthen resilience to climate change.
He said Britain had also held important discussions with the international community on the need for engagement in an Afghanistan political process led by the United Nations.
Lindsay added that in London, he had met Afghan activists, aid workers and members of the Afghanistan Women’s Refugee Cricket Team, giving him an opportunity to hear perspectives from Afghans of diverse backgrounds.
He announced that Britain has renewed its longstanding commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan.
Under the renewed commitment, Britain will provide £105 million annually—around 9.2 billion Afghanis—for the next three years to support lifesaving services, essential education, protection for vulnerable people, livelihoods and climate resilience.
Lindsay acknowledged that Afghanistan faces major challenges but said Afghans continue to demonstrate significant strength and determination.
He said Britain will continue to engage with Afghanistan, listen to the views of its people and support Afghans working toward a more inclusive government and a more prosperous future.
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Afghanistan’s economy has seen significant growth over the past five years: IEA
Officials of the Islamic Emirate say Afghanistan has made progress in various economic sectors over the past five years, with trade, exports, mining and infrastructure projects expanding despite political challenges and the closure of some trade routes.
According to information provided by officials, the value of the Afghan afghani has remained stable against foreign currencies and has strengthened against some currencies. They also point to the launch of major infrastructure projects, increased domestic production and expanded mining activities.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said significant work has been carried out over the past five years in mining, electricity generation, agriculture, transport and regional connectivity. He said work is also underway on regional projects such as TAPI, TAP and CASA-1000.
He said: “It is true that the TAPI project is currently underway on Afghan soil and, God willing, it will be completed up to Herat in 2026. But two other phases remain, in Helmand and Kandahar, after which it will connect to Balochistan in Pakistan. The region needs these projects, and they should not be politicized.”
Officials say Afghanistan’s exports have doubled during this period, while hundreds of thousands of jobs have been created in mining and public infrastructure projects. Increased national revenues, funding the national budget through domestic revenues, rebuilding major highways and improving transit facilities are among the other achievements the government highlights from the past five years.
According to figures from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Afghanistan’s total trade reached $13.932 billion last year. Of this, $1.807 billion was exports and $12.125 billion was imports.
The figures come as Afghanistan faced serious trade challenges with Pakistan during the second half of 2025. Following clashes and the closure of transit routes between the two countries, including the Torkham crossing, trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan was suspended for a period.
The Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Economic Affairs had previously accused Pakistan of using the closure of transit routes as a tool to pressure Afghanistan over the years.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, also called for trade with Pakistan to be halted following the escalation of tensions and urged traders to seek alternative routes for transporting Afghan goods.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Iran, Türkiye, China, Iraq and Tajikistan are among Afghanistan’s main export markets.
Major Afghan exports include figs, raisins, asafoetida and its seeds, coal, cotton, pistachios, almonds, saffron, apricots, cumin, apples, grapes, honey, beverages, mineral stones, carpets, pomegranates and pine nuts.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate also say efforts are continuing to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imports. They say Afghanistan can strengthen its position in regional trade in the coming years by developing agriculture, mining, industry and transit.
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Afghanistan expresses regret over civilian death in Tajikistan border incident
Tajik media outlet Asia-Plus reported that Dushanbe urged Kabul to respect Tajikistan’s state border and take effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed deep regret over the death of a woman in Tajikistan’s Darvoz district, saying the incident was caused by gunfire from the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area by what it described as “destructive and opportunistic elements.”
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, said the ministry had learned with “deep sorrow” of the death of a woman from Dashtak village in Darvoz district, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, on the evening of August 13.
Balkhi conveyed condolences to the victim’s family and the people of neighboring Tajikistan.
He said recent reports indicated that some “destructive and opportunistic elements” were attempting to create disorder in parts of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, potentially undermining regional security and stability as well as trust between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.
The spokesman said the Islamic Emirate remains committed to security, stability, good-neighborly relations and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.
“Afghanistan will not allow anyone to use its territory to create disorder or undermine security,” Balkhi said.
The statement comes after Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry sent a formal protest note to Afghan authorities over what it described as an airspace violation, damage to residential buildings and the death of a civilian in Darvoz.
Tajik media outlet Asia-Plus reported that Dushanbe urged Kabul to respect Tajikistan’s state border and take effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
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Islamic Emirate officials stress unity, self-reliance on fifth anniversary
On foreign policy, Hanafi said the Islamic Emirate wants relations with neighboring countries, the wider region and the international community based on non-interference, mutual respect and shared interests.
Senior Islamic Emirate officials on Saturday marked the fifth anniversary of their return to power with calls for preserving the current system, strengthening national unity, boosting economic self-reliance and expanding ties with neighboring and regional countries.
The ceremony was held at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul, where officials also highlighted security, infrastructure development and the government’s foreign policy.
Noor Mohammad Saqib, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, said Afghanistan was considered one of the world’s most insecure countries before the Islamic Emirate returned to power, but is now, he claimed, the “most secure country in the world.”
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, said administrative corruption had been eliminated under the Islamic Emirate. He said the completion of the Qosh Tepa Canal could enable Afghanistan to achieve food self-sufficiency and eventually export agricultural products.
Hanafi also highlighted the major electricity, gas and railway projects across the country.
On foreign policy, Hanafi said the Islamic Emirate wants relations with neighboring countries, the wider region and the international community based on non-interference, mutual respect and shared interests.
He said Afghanistan would not allow its territory to be used against the security of neighboring or other countries.
In a message read at the ceremony, Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund called on Afghans to defend the Islamic system and cooperate with the government in security and development efforts to help consolidate stability.
Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister for Professional Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, criticized the role of foreign countries during the previous 20 years, saying they had exercised significant influence over Afghanistan’s political, social and cultural affairs.
Nazari said the current government had helped reduce what he described as identity divisions and strengthen national unity. He also claimed that Afghanistan had made economic progress despite international sanctions and that greater transparency had been created for domestic investment.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghans reject “foreign ideology and occupation” and urged countries that have not engaged with the Islamic Emirate to reconsider their policies toward Kabul.
Muttaqi also called for greater self-reliance in the economy, industry and technology sectors, saying Afghanistan should reduce its dependence on other countries.
Information and Culture Minister Shir Ahmad Haqqani said “Sharia” had replaced what he called “the hated democracy.” He said the Islamic Emirate had not accepted instructions from other countries in forming its government and would not do so in the future.
Haqqani also said the international community has not recognized the Islamic Emirate because Sharia is in force in Afghanistan, but insisted that the authorities would not abandon their position.
Noorullah Noori, Minister of Borders, Tribes and Tribal Affairs, described the current level of unity in Afghanistan as “unprecedented” and called for its preservation.
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