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Revised Iranian proposal to end war shared with US, Pakistani source says

Tehran also wants compensation for war damage, an ​end to the U.S. naval blockade, a guarantee ​of no ⁠further attacks, and resumption of Iranian oil sales.

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5 hours ago

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Pakistan has shared with the U.S. a revised proposal from Iran to end the conflict in ​the Middle East, a Pakistani source told Reuters on ‌Monday, as peace talks appeared to remain stalled, Reuters reported.

“We don’t have much time,” the source said, when asked if it would take time to close gaps, adding ​that both countries “keep changing their goalposts”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson ​Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran’s views had been “conveyed to the ⁠American side through mediator Pakistan”.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last ​week that a ceasefire with Iran, which was reached in early April, ​was “on life support” after Tehran’s response to a U.S. proposal to end the war made clear the two sides were still far apart on a number ​of issues.

The issues holding up negotiations between the two sides include ​Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz, where it has ‌shut ⁠down shipping traffic that normally carries one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iran has called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where U.S. ally Israel is fighting ​Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. ​Tehran has ruled ⁠out discussing its nuclear programme before the “permanent end of hostilities”.

Tehran also wants compensation for war damage, an ​end to the U.S. naval blockade, a guarantee ​of no ⁠further attacks, and resumption of Iranian oil sales.

Baghaei said Tehran was prepared for all scenarios.

“As for their threats, rest assured that we are fully ⁠aware ​of how to respond appropriately to even ​the smallest mistake from the opposing side,” Baghaei told a televised weekly press conference.

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Pakistan deploys jet squadron, thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia during Iran war

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23 hours ago

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May 18, 2026

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Pakistan has deployed 8,000 troops, a ​squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact, ramping up military cooperation with ‌Riyadh even as Islamabad serves as the main mediator in the Iran war.

The deployment, the full scale of which is reported here for the first time, was confirmed by three security officials and two government sources, all of whom described it as a substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia’s military if the kingdom comes under further attack, Reuters reported.

Pakistan’s military ​and foreign office and Saudi Arabia’s government media office did not respond to requests for comment on the deployment.

The full terms of ​the defence agreement, signed last year, are confidential, but both sides have said it requires Pakistan and Saudi Arabia ⁠to come to each other’s defence in the event of an attack. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has previously implied that it places Saudi Arabia ​under Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella.

According to the sources, Pakistan has deployed a full squadron of around 16 aircraft, mostly JF-17 fighters made jointly with China, which were ​sent to Saudi Arabia in early April. Two of the security officials said Pakistan had also sent two squadrons of drones.

All five sources said the deployment includes around 8,000 troops, with a pledge to send more if needed, as well as a Chinese HQ-9 air defence system.

The equipment is operated by Pakistani personnel and financed by Saudi Arabia, ​they said.

THOUSANDS OF TROOPS

The military and air force personnel deployed during the Iran conflict will primarily have an advisory and training role, according to ​two of the security officials, who said they had seen exchanges between the two countries and documents on the military assets’ deployment.

The deployment adds to thousands of ‌Pakistani troops ⁠with a combat role that were already stationed in the kingdom under previous agreements, all three security officials said.

One of the government sources, who has seen the text of the confidential defence pact, said it provides for the possibility of up to 80,000 Pakistani troops being deployed to Saudi Arabia, to help secure the kingdom’s borders alongside Saudi forces.

Two of the security officials said the agreement also involved the deployment of Pakistani warships. Reuters was not ​able to determine whether any had ​reached Saudi Arabia.

The scale and composition ⁠of the deployment — combat aircraft, air defences and thousands of troops — mean Pakistan has sent far more than a symbolic or advisory mission, the sources said.

Reuters previously reported that Pakistan had sent jets to Saudi Arabia after ​Iranian strikes hit key energy infrastructure and killed a Saudi national, raising concerns that the Gulf kingdom might ​retaliate heavily and ⁠widen the conflict.

This took place before Islamabad emerged as the war’s principal mediator, helping to broker a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran that has held for the past six weeks. Islamabad hosted the only round of U.S.-Iranian peace talks so far, and had planned further rounds which the sides called off.

Reuters has ⁠since reported ​that Saudi Arabia launched numerous unpublicized strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks carried out inside ​the kingdom.

Pakistan has long provided military support to Saudi Arabia, including training and advisory deployments, while Riyadh has repeatedly stepped in to support Islamabad financially during periods of economic stress.

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Azerbaijan hosts record-breaking World Urban Forum in Baku

The event is also seen as an opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its long-term vision for sustainable urban planning and regional development to a global audience.

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2 days ago

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May 17, 2026

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Azerbaijan is hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku from May 17 to May 22, bringing together tens of thousands of participants from around the world to discuss the future of sustainable cities and urban development.

The forum officially opened on Saturday at the Baku Olympic Stadium and is being organized jointly by the Azerbaijani government and UN-Habitat.

According to organizers, more than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for the event, making it the largest edition in the forum’s history and highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing role as a host of major international gatherings.

Government officials, urban planners, investors, academics and representatives from international organizations and civil society are expected to participate in discussions on sustainable urbanization, climate resilience, affordable housing, digital transformation and the development of environmentally friendly cities.

A key focus of this year’s forum will be Azerbaijan’s reconstruction and development projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur. Officials are expected to present the country’s “smart city” and “smart village” initiatives in the formerly conflict-affected territories, alongside plans to develop the region as a green energy zone.

The event is also seen as an opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its long-term vision for sustainable urban planning and regional development to a global audience.

For the first time in the history of the World Urban Forum, the event will include a special Leaders’ Summit segment aimed at increasing high-level political dialogue on global urban challenges.

To accommodate the large international audience, simultaneous interpretation is being provided in the six official United Nations languages — Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish — as well as Azerbaijani and Turkish.

Regional media representatives, including reporters covering the forum from Baku, are also attending the event to provide on-the-ground coverage of the discussions and outcomes.

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Gaza mosques announce death of Hamas military leader after Israeli targeting claim

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3 days ago

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May 16, 2026

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Mosques in northern Gaza ​on Saturday announced ‌that Hamas’ military wing commander had died, ​a day ​after Israel’s military said ⁠that it had ​targeted the armed ​wing chief in airstrikes.

Witnesses said that mosques in ​Gaza City ​had announced Izz al-Din al-Haddad’s “martyrdom”. ‌There ⁠was no immediate comment from Hamas on the fate ​of ​the ⁠group’s military chief, Reuters reported.

Israel has ​not said ​if ⁠he was killed in the air ⁠strikes.

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