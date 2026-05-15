Afghan migrant arrested over alleged assault of schoolgirl in Germany

A 20-year-old Afghan migrant has been arrested in Germany over the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl inside a school toilet in the city of Koblenz.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on April 28 after the suspect and another man allegedly entered the school premises. Investigators say the suspect cornered the girl in the restroom while a second 19-year-old man allegedly restrained her during the attack.

The girl reportedly told her older sister about the incident two days later. Her family then located the suspect at a nearby residence and informed police.

German authorities arrested the suspect on May 4. He remains in pre-trial detention and has been charged with committing sexual acts against a child on school grounds.

The Koblenz prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspect’s Afghan nationality to German broadcaster SWR. Prosecutors also stated that the man had previously been under investigation in another alleged sexual offence case. He had earlier been fined for possessing a blank-firing pistol without a licence.

Police said the second suspect is still being investigated as a suspected accomplice and remains at large.

Authorities have not yet clarified how the two men allegedly gained access to the school property.