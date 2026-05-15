Latest News
Afghan migrant arrested over alleged assault of schoolgirl in Germany
A 20-year-old Afghan migrant has been arrested in Germany over the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl inside a school toilet in the city of Koblenz.
According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on April 28 after the suspect and another man allegedly entered the school premises. Investigators say the suspect cornered the girl in the restroom while a second 19-year-old man allegedly restrained her during the attack.
The girl reportedly told her older sister about the incident two days later. Her family then located the suspect at a nearby residence and informed police.
German authorities arrested the suspect on May 4. He remains in pre-trial detention and has been charged with committing sexual acts against a child on school grounds.
The Koblenz prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspect’s Afghan nationality to German broadcaster SWR. Prosecutors also stated that the man had previously been under investigation in another alleged sexual offence case. He had earlier been fined for possessing a blank-firing pistol without a licence.
Police said the second suspect is still being investigated as a suspected accomplice and remains at large.
Authorities have not yet clarified how the two men allegedly gained access to the school property.
Latest News
NEPA chief to attend UN urban forum in Azerbaijan
Latest News
US CENTCOM chief says Afghanistan remains key terrorism concern
Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), told a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday that Afghanistan remains a major focus for Washington in terms of terrorist activity and regional security threats.
Speaking during a hearing before lawmakers, Cooper said Afghanistan continues to be “on the forefront” of U.S. monitoring efforts regarding militant groups.
“Afghanistan remains on the forefront of what we are watching in terms of terrorist activity,” he told the committee.
The CENTCOM commander added that the United States is working closely with regional partners to contain and suppress potential threats emerging from Afghanistan.
The remarks come as U.S. officials continue to express concerns over the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American forces from the country in 2021.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied presence of militant groups in Afghanistan, emphasizing that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.
Latest News
IEA FM receives credentials of new ICRC head in Afghanistan
Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met on Thursday with Johannes Bruwer, the newly appointed head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and received a copy of his credentials.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that during the meeting, Muttaqi described relations between Afghanistan and the ICRC as historic, congratulated Bruwer on the start of his mission in Afghanistan, wished him success, and assured him of full cooperation in advancing humanitarian efforts.
Muttaqi also praised the services of Katharina Ritz, the outgoing head of the organization, and commended the activities carried out during her mission in Afghanistan. He also wished her success in her future responsibilities.
For his part, Bruwer expressed pleasure over the beginning of his mission in Afghanistan and pledged to continue providing humanitarian services in close coordination with the relevant institutions of the Islamic Emirate during his tenure.
Meanwhile, Ritz thanked the institutions of the Islamic Emirate for their cooperation and support throughout her mission and described her tenure as full of achievements and positive memories.
At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in humanitarian affairs and the strengthening of mutual engagement.
Iran has ‘no trust’ in US, will negotiate only if it is serious, Araqchi says
Afghan migrant arrested over alleged assault of schoolgirl in Germany
Israel to sue New York Times over article on rape of Palestinian detainees, Netanyahu says
NEPA chief to attend UN urban forum in Azerbaijan
US CENTCOM chief says Afghanistan remains key terrorism concern
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
Airspace transit fees generate revenue for Afghanistan as flight routes shift
Saar: Problems of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s trip to China discussed
Saar: Hopes for easing tensions between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: China’s optimism on Kabul–Islamabad talks discussed
Saar: IEA high-ranking delegation’s visit to Kazan discussed
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan announces MEXT scholarships for Afghan students for 2027 academic year
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran allegedly relocates aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan amid US strike fears: CBS Reports
-
Business4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines lowers cargo rates on Kabul–Delhi route to boost exports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan seeks closer trade cooperation with Uzbekistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump rejects Iran’s response to US peace proposal as ‘unacceptable’
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan’s growing economic ties discussed
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with the world discussed