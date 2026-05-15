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NEPA chief to attend UN urban forum in Azerbaijan

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Matiul Haq Khalis, Director General of Afghanistan’s National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA), left for Baku on Friday at the head of an official delegation to participate in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), a major international gathering focused on sustainable urban development and environmental challenges.

The forum, organized by UN-Habitat, is scheduled to take place from May 17 to 22 in the Azerbaijani capital under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities.”

According to Afghan officials, the delegation will participate in a series of technical meetings and discussions on climate change, environmental protection in urban areas, sustainable development, waste management, green cities, air pollution control and strengthening urban resilience.

The World Urban Forum is regarded as one of the world’s leading platforms on urbanization and environmental policy, bringing together government officials, mayors, international organizations, climate experts and development institutions from across the globe.

On the sidelines of the event, Khalis and accompanying officials are also expected to meet with representatives of international organizations, donor agencies and foreign governments to discuss environmental cooperation, technical support and future joint initiatives.

Afghanistan’s environmental authority described participation in the forum as an important opportunity to expand international engagement, exchange experiences and seek practical solutions to the country’s growing environmental and urban challenges.

The visit comes as Afghanistan faces increasing concerns over climate-related risks, rapid urbanization, air pollution and environmental degradation, issues that officials say require broader regional and international cooperation.

 
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Afghan migrant arrested over alleged assault of schoolgirl in Germany

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May 15, 2026

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A 20-year-old Afghan migrant has been arrested in Germany over the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl inside a school toilet in the city of Koblenz.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on April 28 after the suspect and another man allegedly entered the school premises. Investigators say the suspect cornered the girl in the restroom while a second 19-year-old man allegedly restrained her during the attack.

The girl reportedly told her older sister about the incident two days later. Her family then located the suspect at a nearby residence and informed police.

German authorities arrested the suspect on May 4. He remains in pre-trial detention and has been charged with committing sexual acts against a child on school grounds.

The Koblenz prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspect’s Afghan nationality to German broadcaster SWR. Prosecutors also stated that the man had previously been under investigation in another alleged sexual offence case. He had earlier been fined for possessing a blank-firing pistol without a licence.

Police said the second suspect is still being investigated as a suspected accomplice and remains at large.

Authorities have not yet clarified how the two men allegedly gained access to the school property.

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US CENTCOM chief says Afghanistan remains key terrorism concern

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May 15, 2026

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Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), told a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday that Afghanistan remains a major focus for Washington in terms of terrorist activity and regional security threats.

Speaking during a hearing before lawmakers, Cooper said Afghanistan continues to be “on the forefront” of U.S. monitoring efforts regarding militant groups.

“Afghanistan remains on the forefront of what we are watching in terms of terrorist activity,” he told the committee.

The CENTCOM commander added that the United States is working closely with regional partners to contain and suppress potential threats emerging from Afghanistan.

The remarks come as U.S. officials continue to express concerns over the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American forces from the country in 2021.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied presence of militant groups in Afghanistan, emphasizing that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.

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IEA FM receives credentials of new ICRC head in Afghanistan

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19 hours ago

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May 14, 2026

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Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met on Thursday with Johannes Bruwer, the newly appointed head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and received a copy of his credentials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that during the meeting, Muttaqi described relations between Afghanistan and the ICRC as historic, congratulated Bruwer on the start of his mission in Afghanistan, wished him success, and assured him of full cooperation in advancing humanitarian efforts.

Muttaqi also praised the services of Katharina Ritz, the outgoing head of the organization, and commended the activities carried out during her mission in Afghanistan. He also wished her success in her future responsibilities.

For his part, Bruwer expressed pleasure over the beginning of his mission in Afghanistan and pledged to continue providing humanitarian services in close coordination with the relevant institutions of the Islamic Emirate during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Ritz thanked the institutions of the Islamic Emirate for their cooperation and support throughout her mission and described her tenure as full of achievements and positive memories.

At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in humanitarian affairs and the strengthening of mutual engagement.

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