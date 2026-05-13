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Tahawol: Donald Trump’s trip to China discussed

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Tahawol: China’s optimism on Kabul–Islamabad talks discussed

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May 12, 2026

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Tahawol: Fresh Remarks About Ending the Ukraine War

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May 11, 2026

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Tahawol: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan’s growing economic ties discussed

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May 10, 2026

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