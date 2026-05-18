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Kyrgyzstan highlights Afghanistan’s stability in UN Security Council campaign
The election for new non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to take place in New York City on June 3, 2026.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has emphasized the importance of stability in Afghanistan as part of Kyrgyzstan’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.
In a message to world leaders ahead of the June 2026 UN vote, Zhaparov said the security of Central Asia is closely tied to the situation in Afghanistan and stated that Bishkek would give special attention to Afghan issues if elected to the council.
The Kyrgyz president said his country has continued providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, including support for women and children, while also backing Afghanistan’s gradual economic and political integration into the international community.
Zhaparov described the current global environment as increasingly unstable, citing conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, growing geopolitical competition and what he called a weakening of international law.
He argued that smaller and landlocked nations remain underrepresented in the Security Council and said Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy seeks to promote more balanced and inclusive representation within the United Nations.
According to Zhaparov, Kyrgyzstan would pursue an independent and balanced policy on the council focused on reducing global polarization, strengthening preventive diplomacy and encouraging peaceful solutions to international disputes.
The president also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s role in maintaining regional stability, saying border delimitation issues with neighboring Central Asian countries had been resolved peacefully through negotiations.
Zhaparov further reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament, climate security and international cooperation, adding that the country supports sustainable development initiatives aimed at protecting the environment from “mountains to the ocean.”
He noted that Kyrgyzstan’s bid for a Security Council seat has received unanimous support from Central Asian countries, which he described as a sign of growing regional unity.
The election for new non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to take place in New York City on June 3, 2026.
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Denmark contributes over $5 million to Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund
Denmark has donated more than $5 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund to support urgent relief efforts and assist vulnerable communities across the country.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the new funding will help finance emergency humanitarian programs and expand access to critical assistance for people affected by ongoing crises in Afghanistan.
According to OCHA, the contribution will strengthen the delivery of essential services and support continuing humanitarian operations aimed at assisting millions of Afghans facing severe hardship.
The agency warned that Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation remains extremely fragile, with millions of people still in urgent need of food aid, healthcare, and livelihood support.
OCHA also thanked donor countries for their continued financial contributions, stressing that sustained international assistance remains vital for maintaining humanitarian operations throughout the country.
The United Nations estimates that nearly 22 million people in Afghanistan could require humanitarian assistance in 2026, as poverty and food insecurity continue to affect large parts of the population.
Humanitarian organizations have further warned that the mass return and deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan and Iran are placing additional strain on Afghanistan’s already overstretched public services and aid systems.
International agencies have repeatedly cautioned that shrinking global aid budgets could further worsen conditions for millions of Afghans who depend on emergency humanitarian support.
The UN has previously launched a $1.71 billion humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan, describing the country as one of the world’s largest ongoing humanitarian crises.
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Afghanistan, China discuss Wakhan Corridor cooperation and future infrastructure projects
The completion of the Wakhan Corridor road has now established a land link between the two countries, while remaining construction work on the route is continuing at a rapid pace.
Afghanistan and China have discussed expanding development cooperation and infrastructure projects, with a focus on the Wakhan Corridor road linking the two countries, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said.
According to the ministry, Acting Minister Abdul Latif Mansoor met with China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, and his delegation in Kabul to review ongoing cooperation and future development initiatives.
During the meeting, Zhao expressed satisfaction over the completion of the Wakhan Corridor road project in Badakhshan province, saying China has implemented major infrastructure and development projects in Afghanistan to high standards.
He said Beijing intends to continue future projects in close coordination with the Islamic Emirate and reaffirmed China’s commitment to ongoing cooperation and development assistance for Afghanistan.
Minister Mansoor welcomed the Chinese delegation and thanked China for its continued support and collaboration with Afghanistan.
He said Afghanistan has historically maintained land and trade links with neighboring countries, but China had remained the only neighboring state without a direct land connection to Afghanistan.
According to Mansoor, the completion of the Wakhan Corridor road has now established a land link between the two countries, while remaining construction work on the route is continuing at a rapid pace.
The minister added that the road project has been widely welcomed by the Afghan public and called on China to further expand cooperation in infrastructure and development projects, particularly in remote and underserved areas.
The ministry said both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and cooperation at the conclusion of the meeting.
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Qatar, IEA stress expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation
The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, where the Qatari envoy described relations between Afghanistan and Qatar as historic and strong.
Qatar and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have emphasized the need to expand bilateral relations and cooperation during a meeting in Kabul between Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Qatar’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Murdif bin Ali Al-Qashouti.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, where the Qatari envoy described relations between Afghanistan and Qatar as historic and strong. He pledged to further strengthen ties during his diplomatic mission.
Al-Qashouti highlighted Qatar’s completed and ongoing humanitarian and development projects in Afghanistan, saying Doha intends to continue cooperation across various sectors, particularly in light of the improved security situation in the country.
The ambassador also stressed the importance of positive relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan for regional economic growth, security and stability, adding that Qatar sincerely seeks to help identify appropriate solutions to issues between the two neighboring countries.
Abdul Wasi welcomed the ambassador and described Qatar as a brotherly Muslim country that has played an important role over the past two decades in supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
He praised Qatar’s development initiatives in Afghanistan and called for broader cooperation between the two countries.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Abdul Wasi said the Islamic Emirate seeks constructive relations with neighboring countries, the region and the wider international community based on mutual respect, Afghanistan’s national interests and Islamic principles.
He added that while the Islamic Emirate is committed to ensuring security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan, it also supports peace and stability in other countries.
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