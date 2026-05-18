Kyrgyzstan highlights Afghanistan’s stability in UN Security Council campaign

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has emphasized the importance of stability in Afghanistan as part of Kyrgyzstan’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

In a message to world leaders ahead of the June 2026 UN vote, Zhaparov said the security of Central Asia is closely tied to the situation in Afghanistan and stated that Bishkek would give special attention to Afghan issues if elected to the council.

The Kyrgyz president said his country has continued providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, including support for women and children, while also backing Afghanistan’s gradual economic and political integration into the international community.

Zhaparov described the current global environment as increasingly unstable, citing conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, growing geopolitical competition and what he called a weakening of international law.

He argued that smaller and landlocked nations remain underrepresented in the Security Council and said Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy seeks to promote more balanced and inclusive representation within the United Nations.

According to Zhaparov, Kyrgyzstan would pursue an independent and balanced policy on the council focused on reducing global polarization, strengthening preventive diplomacy and encouraging peaceful solutions to international disputes.

The president also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s role in maintaining regional stability, saying border delimitation issues with neighboring Central Asian countries had been resolved peacefully through negotiations.

Zhaparov further reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament, climate security and international cooperation, adding that the country supports sustainable development initiatives aimed at protecting the environment from “mountains to the ocean.”

He noted that Kyrgyzstan’s bid for a Security Council seat has received unanimous support from Central Asian countries, which he described as a sign of growing regional unity.

The election for new non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to take place in New York City on June 3, 2026.