Da Afghanistan Bank strengthens Islamic banking through new training initiatives

The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Hibatullah Akundzada has called on religious scholars to strengthen the implementation of Sharia and preserve the history of jihad.

The call was made at a meeting with members and officials of the Ulema councils of Parwan and Kapisa provinces, Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said.

Fitrat said the meeting was attended by the Foreign Minister, a number of religious scholars, and senior officials of the Islamic Emirate.

During the gathering, the leader praised the activities of the Ulema councils in Parwan and Kapisa, saying scholars now have an important opportunity to promote Islamic teachings and strengthen public awareness among the people.

He said scholars are responsible for addressing religious issues in their provinces and guiding society in accordance with Islamic principles.

“Strengthen unity and solidarity among yourselves, because the unity of scholars leads to the unity of the Muslim Ummah,” the leader told participants, according to Fitrat.

He also stressed the importance of Fiqh discussions, saying such gatherings help improve religious research, clarify religious matters, and strengthen cooperation and brotherhood among scholars.

According to Fitrat, the leader said Allah has honored religious scholars with Islamic knowledge, describing them as inheritors of the prophets and trustees of Allah on earth.

He said scholars throughout history have made sacrifices to protect Islam and Sharia through both intellectual efforts and armed struggle, while also contributing to the spread of religion through books, commentaries, and other religious writings.

The leader emphasized that implementing Islamic law and properly explaining it to the public are among the key responsibilities of scholars.

He also said scholars should help explain decrees and laws issued by the Islamic Emirate and raise public understanding of their importance.

In another part of his speech, the leader called on scholars to cooperate with the Directorate for Preservation of Jihadi Works under the Ministry of Information and Culture to preserve the history and legacy of jihad.

He stressed the importance of documenting martyrdom sites, installing plaques on the graves of martyrs, preparing books and publications about their sacrifices, and recording the history of jihad for future generations.

The leader also urged scholars to educate the public about the sacrifices made by Mujahideen, martyrs, disabled veterans, and orphans so that the history of jihad is not forgotten.

According to the statement, participating scholars renewed their allegiance to the leader of the Islamic Emirate at the end of the meeting and pledged continued support for the leadership and the Islamic system.