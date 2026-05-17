International Sports
IPL 2026: KKR keep playoff hopes alive with high-scoring win over GT
Despite the defeat, Gujarat Titans remained second on the points table, while Kolkata kept their qualification hopes alive heading into the final stretch of the tournament.
Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of TATA IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Saturday.
The match, which took place at the iconic Kolkata venue, saw KKR produce a batting masterclass to post a massive 247/2 before restricting GT to 218/4 in a run-filled encounter.
After being asked to bat first, KKR lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early, but explosive New Zealand batter Finn Allen turned the match on its head with a sensational innings. Allen smashed 93 runs off just 35 balls, hammering four fours and 10 sixes in a breathtaking assault on the Gujarat bowling attack.
Allen reached his half-century in only 21 deliveries and dominated the powerplay before eventually falling in the 12th over with KKR on 139/2.
Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Australia’s Cameron Green then ensured KKR maintained the momentum with an unbeaten 108-run partnership from just 52 balls.
Raghuvanshi continued his impressive season with an unbeaten 82 off 44 deliveries, while Green blasted 52 not out from only 28 balls as KKR finished with a daunting total of 247/2.
Chasing 248, Gujarat Titans suffered an early setback when opener Sai Sudharsan retired hurt after being struck on the elbow by Kartik Tyagi.
Captain Shubman Gill and England star Jos Buttler kept GT in contention with a superb 128-run partnership.
Gill struck a brilliant 85 from 49 balls, including seven sixes, while Buttler made 57 off 35 deliveries.
Veteran spinner Sunil Narine, playing his 200th IPL match, delivered a crucial spell for KKR, claiming 2/29 and removing Gill at a key stage of the chase.
Sai Sudharsan returned to the crease despite his injury and fought bravely with an unbeaten 53 from 28 balls, but KKR held their nerve in the closing overs. Saurabh Dubey bowled a decisive penultimate over, conceding only four runs and dismissing Buttler to seal the contest.
Despite the defeat, Gujarat Titans remained second on the points table, while Kolkata kept their qualification hopes alive heading into the final stretch of the tournament.
Meanwhile, IPL action continues today with a double-header as Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of the day, followed by Delhi Capitals facing Rajasthan Royals later in the evening.
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are both battling for valuable playoff positions, with star players expected to play crucial roles in what promises to be a high-intensity clash. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will look to strengthen their campaign against Rajasthan Royals, who are aiming to finish the season strongly.
Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
International Sports
IPL 2026: RR slip to fifth as Shane Bond calls for bowling changes
Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling coach Shane Bond says his side’s bowlers must start “doing something different” after another disappointing defeat in IPL 2026 left the team slipping down the points table.
RR suffered a heavy loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday after conceding more than 200 runs for the fourth straight match. The defeat pushed them down to fifth place with only three league games remaining.
The problems started early when fast bowler Jofra Archer struggled badly in the opening over, needing 11 balls to complete it after bowling a no-ball and several wides. The over cost RR 18 runs and set the tone for another difficult evening.
Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan said Archer appeared rusty after the team’s eight-day break and suggested Jaipur’s pitches are not helping RR’s pace attack.
Bond admitted RR’s bowling has not adapted well enough to the aggressive batting seen throughout this year’s IPL.
“You’ve got to be doing something different,” Bond said after the match. “Batsmen are developing new shots and putting bowlers under pressure, so bowlers also need to develop new skills and new plans.”
He added that bowlers must improve both their decision-making and execution, while using analysts more effectively to study opposition batting patterns.
Despite their recent slump, RR remain in contention for the playoffs, although their form has become a growing concern after a strong start to the season.
Meanwhile, IPL action continues on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon match, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Mumbai Indians in a high-profile evening clash.
Chennai Super Kings will look to revive their inconsistent campaign against a Lucknow side still fighting for a playoff place, while Bengaluru and Mumbai meet in what could prove crucial in the race for the top four.
Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
International Sports
Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final; BCCI announces playoff schedule
After 70 matches in theCri league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 2026 playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirming that Ahmedabad will host the tournament’s grand final.
After 70 matches in the league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.
Qualifier 1, featuring the two highest-ranked teams, will take place on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The winner will secure a direct place in the final.
The playoffs will then shift to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host both the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.
The Eliminator will see the third- and fourth-placed teams face off, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2 to meet the loser of Qualifier 1 for the remaining spot in the final.
The tournament will conclude on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.
The BCCI said the playoffs will be staged across three venues this year due to operational and logistical considerations. Bengaluru had initially been selected to host the final, but the venue was changed after local requirements from authorities and the state association were deemed beyond the board’s established guidelines and protocols.
IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule:
- Qualifier 1 – May 26 – Dharamshala
- Eliminator – May 27 – New Chandigarh
- Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New Chandigarh
- Final – May 31 – Ahmedabad
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the schedule in an official media advisory.
As with the group stage matches, Ariana Television will continue to broadcast the next phase of this year’s IPL. Matches will be aired live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for updated information and schedules.
International Sports
Mumbai Indians pull off record chase as IPL action continues
Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.
Mumbai Indians produced a stunning run chase to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday, overhauling a daunting 229-run target with eight balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium.
After being asked to bat first, Lucknow made a flying start, driven by explosive knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. Pooran smashed a rapid 63 off 21 balls, sharing a 94-run stand with Marsh as LSG surged toward a massive total. However, Mumbai fought back through Corbin Bosch, who removed both set batters to halt the momentum. Late contributions from Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh guided LSG to a competitive 228/5.
In response, Mumbai delivered a near-perfect batting performance. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a blistering 83 off 32 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 84, as the pair put on a dominant 143-run opening stand that effectively sealed the contest early.
Despite a brief slowdown in the middle overs, Mumbai comfortably reached the target, with Will Jacks finishing the match in style.
Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.
Meanwhile, attention now turns to today’s clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, where both sides will be looking to strengthen their positions in the standings. Delhi will aim to build momentum with their balanced lineup, while Punjab will rely on their power hitters to deliver a strong performance.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, giving fans the chance to follow all the action as the tournament continues to intensify.
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