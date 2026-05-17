IPL 2026: KKR keep playoff hopes alive with high-scoring win over GT

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of TATA IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The match, which took place at the iconic Kolkata venue, saw KKR produce a batting masterclass to post a massive 247/2 before restricting GT to 218/4 in a run-filled encounter.

After being asked to bat first, KKR lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early, but explosive New Zealand batter Finn Allen turned the match on its head with a sensational innings. Allen smashed 93 runs off just 35 balls, hammering four fours and 10 sixes in a breathtaking assault on the Gujarat bowling attack.

Allen reached his half-century in only 21 deliveries and dominated the powerplay before eventually falling in the 12th over with KKR on 139/2.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Australia’s Cameron Green then ensured KKR maintained the momentum with an unbeaten 108-run partnership from just 52 balls.

Raghuvanshi continued his impressive season with an unbeaten 82 off 44 deliveries, while Green blasted 52 not out from only 28 balls as KKR finished with a daunting total of 247/2.

Chasing 248, Gujarat Titans suffered an early setback when opener Sai Sudharsan retired hurt after being struck on the elbow by Kartik Tyagi.

Captain Shubman Gill and England star Jos Buttler kept GT in contention with a superb 128-run partnership.

Gill struck a brilliant 85 from 49 balls, including seven sixes, while Buttler made 57 off 35 deliveries.

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine, playing his 200th IPL match, delivered a crucial spell for KKR, claiming 2/29 and removing Gill at a key stage of the chase.

Sai Sudharsan returned to the crease despite his injury and fought bravely with an unbeaten 53 from 28 balls, but KKR held their nerve in the closing overs. Saurabh Dubey bowled a decisive penultimate over, conceding only four runs and dismissing Buttler to seal the contest.

Despite the defeat, Gujarat Titans remained second on the points table, while Kolkata kept their qualification hopes alive heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

Meanwhile, IPL action continues today with a double-header as Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of the day, followed by Delhi Capitals facing Rajasthan Royals later in the evening.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are both battling for valuable playoff positions, with star players expected to play crucial roles in what promises to be a high-intensity clash. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will look to strengthen their campaign against Rajasthan Royals, who are aiming to finish the season strongly.

Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.