Latest News
Afghanistan ranks last in KidsRights Index 2026
Afghanistan has been ranked last among 194 countries in the KidsRights Index 2026, a global assessment that measures how well countries protect and promote children’s rights.
The annual index, published by the KidsRights Foundation in cooperation with Erasmus University Rotterdam, evaluates countries across key areas including the right to life, healthcare, education, protection, and the overall environment for children’s rights. The 2026 edition covers 194 countries worldwide.
According to the latest rankings, Afghanistan placed 194th out of 194 countries, remaining at the bottom of the global index. Afghan children continue to face significant challenges related to education, protection, healthcare, poverty, and humanitarian conditions.
The KidsRights Foundation said the 2026 report highlights growing threats to children’s wellbeing worldwide, including the impact of armed conflict, insecurity, and worsening social conditions. The report also warns that progress in advancing children’s rights is slowing or reversing in many parts of the world.
UNICEF estimates that 11.6 million children in Afghanistan will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, underscoring the scale of the challenges facing children across the country.
International Sports
FIFA World Cup: Messi turns 39, shows no signs of stopping
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday while continuing to make history at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina captain has enjoyed a remarkable start to the tournament, scoring all five of his country’s goals as the defending champions secured victories in their opening two Group J matches.
Messi opened Argentina’s campaign in spectacular fashion with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria. He then added another two goals in a 2-0 victory against Austria, helping Argentina book an early place in the knockout stages.
His latest scoring exploits saw him surpass former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s long-standing World Cup record of 16 goals. Messi now stands alone as the leading scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals across six tournaments.
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
In addition to his goalscoring achievements, Messi has registered nine World Cup assists and remains the player with the most assists in knockout-stage matches. He is also the only footballer to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award twice, claiming the honour in 2014 and 2022.
Beyond the World Cup, Messi’s career trophy haul is unmatched. He has won 45 major titles with Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, making him one of the most decorated players in football history.
His international honours include the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005.
At club level, Messi won four UEFA Champions League titles, ten La Liga crowns and seven Copa del Rey trophies with Barcelona. He also lifted two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and added the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield to his collection with Inter Miami.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shows no signs of slowing down. He is expected to lead Argentina once again when they face Jordan in their final Group J match on June 28 at Dallas Stadium, as the reigning champions continue their quest for back-to-back World Cup titles.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Qatar research centers agree to expand academic cooperation
Afghanistan’s Center for Strategic Studies (CSS) and Qatar’s Center for International Policy Research (CIPR) have agreed to strengthen cooperation through joint research and academic initiatives following a virtual meeting between the two institutions.
According to a statement issued by CSS, the meeting focused on exploring institutional collaboration and opportunities for joint research on regional issues and policy-related topics.
Dr. Abdul Hai Qanit, Director General of CSS, emphasized the importance of cooperation between research institutions and highlighted the role of Track 1.5 diplomacy in supporting informed policymaking and fostering dialogue on regional challenges.
The two sides discussed a range of regional developments and agreed to expand cooperation through joint research projects, policy papers, expert exchanges, and broader academic networking.
The agreement is expected to enhance knowledge-sharing and strengthen research ties between the two institutions as they seek to contribute to policy discussions and regional understanding.
Latest News
IEA deputy minister of industry arrives in China to attend China–Eurasia Expo 2026
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced on Wednesday that Shahabuddin Saqib, deputy minister of Industry and Commerce, has arrived in China at the head of a high-level delegation to participate in the China–Eurasia Expo 2026.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the visit is taking place at the official invitation of the Chinese government.
According to the statement, the China–Eurasia Expo 2026 will be held from June 25 to 29, 2026, in Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
The visit aims to expand trade and economic relations, showcase Afghanistan’s investment opportunities, attract foreign investment, and strengthen economic cooperation between Afghanistan and countries in the region.
The expo is considered one of the region’s largest economic and trade events and has been held annually in Urumqi, China, since 2011.
FIFA World Cup: Messi turns 39, shows no signs of stopping
Afghanistan ranks last in KidsRights Index 2026
Afghanistan, Qatar research centers agree to expand academic cooperation
Rescue work underway after quakes rock Venezuela, ‘high casualties’ likely
Tahawol: Efforts to eliminate drugs across Afghanistan discussed
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Tahawol: Efforts to eliminate drugs across Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Brussels meeting and discussion on Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Central Asia, European Union and Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate delegation’s trip to Brussels discussed
Tahawol: Iran-US talks make encouraging progress
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistani truckers return home after 9 months stranded in Afghanistan
-
International Sports3 days ago
Iran goalkeeper shines in heroic draw against Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2026
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish report uncovers ISIS-K media unit in Pakistan’s Balochistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
FIFA Fan Festival tops 2 million visitors so far during World Cup 2026
-
International Sports3 days ago
Messi, David, and Undav lead thrilling 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race
-
Latest News3 days ago
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan seal 25 private sector MoUs for cooperation
-
Sport5 days ago
India clinch ODI series against Afghanistan