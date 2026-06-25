International Sports
FIFA World Cup: Messi turns 39, shows no signs of stopping
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday while continuing to make history at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina captain has enjoyed a remarkable start to the tournament, scoring all five of his country’s goals as the defending champions secured victories in their opening two Group J matches.
Messi opened Argentina’s campaign in spectacular fashion with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria. He then added another two goals in a 2-0 victory against Austria, helping Argentina book an early place in the knockout stages.
His latest scoring exploits saw him surpass former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s long-standing World Cup record of 16 goals. Messi now stands alone as the leading scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals across six tournaments.
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
In addition to his goalscoring achievements, Messi has registered nine World Cup assists and remains the player with the most assists in knockout-stage matches. He is also the only footballer to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award twice, claiming the honour in 2014 and 2022.
Beyond the World Cup, Messi’s career trophy haul is unmatched. He has won 45 major titles with Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, making him one of the most decorated players in football history.
His international honours include the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005.
At club level, Messi won four UEFA Champions League titles, ten La Liga crowns and seven Copa del Rey trophies with Barcelona. He also lifted two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and added the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield to his collection with Inter Miami.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shows no signs of slowing down. He is expected to lead Argentina once again when they face Jordan in their final Group J match on June 28 at Dallas Stadium, as the reigning champions continue their quest for back-to-back World Cup titles.
International Sports
Knockout picture begins to take shape at FIFA World Cup 2026
The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages is intensifying as several teams have already secured their places in the Round of 32, while others face must-win matches in the final round of group-stage action.
Hosts Mexico, the United States, Germany, Argentina, France and Norway have all booked their spots in the knockout rounds after strong performances in the opening matches of the tournament. Meanwhile, Haiti, Türkiye, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama have been eliminated from contention.
Mexico have already wrapped up top spot in Group A and will enter the knockout phase as one of the tournament’s early success stories. The United States have also impressed, winning Group D after victories over Paraguay and Australia. Germany sealed first place in Group E with a dramatic comeback victory over Ivory Coast, while Argentina secured Group J thanks to Lionel Messi’s record-breaking brace against Austria.
Several groups remain wide open heading into the final matchday. In Group B, Canada and Switzerland are level on four points and will battle for first place, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar face elimination if they fail to win. Group C also remains tightly contested, with Brazil leading Morocco on goal difference and Scotland still in the hunt for automatic qualification.
One of the most intriguing groups is Group H, where Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia all still have realistic hopes of advancing. Spain are favourites to finish top, but Cape Verde’s impressive performances have kept them firmly in contention for a historic place in the knockout rounds.
The expanded 48-team tournament has introduced a new Round of 32 format, allowing the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups to advance. As a result, even teams that fail to finish in the top two of their groups may still qualify, making every goal and every point crucial in the final standings.
The knockout bracket is also beginning to take shape. Mexico, Germany, the United States and Argentina already know they will face either runners-up or qualifying third-placed teams from other groups, with several potential blockbuster matchups looming.
With the final group-stage fixtures set to be played over the coming days, nations across the globe will be watching closely as the battle for a place in the World Cup knockout rounds reaches its decisive stage.
International Sports
Messi breaks World Cup scoring record as Argentina reach knockout stage
The record-breaking performance continued a remarkable run for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career on Monday, becoming the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history as Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Austria and booked their place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 tournament.
The Argentine captain scored both goals in a hard-fought Group J encounter, taking his World Cup tally to 18 goals and surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who previously held the record with 16.
Just days before his 39th birthday, Messi delivered when it mattered most, despite seeing an early penalty saved. His brace ensured defending champions Argentina maintained their perfect start to the tournament and qualified for the Round of 32 with a game to spare.
The record-breaking performance continued a remarkable run for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Nearly 20 years after making his World Cup debut, Messi is once again at the centre of football history, proving that age has done little to diminish his extraordinary influence on the game’s biggest stage.
As the race for the trophy heats up, fans across Afghanistan can tune in live to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the thrilling event. For updated schedules, highlights and information, fans can follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms.
International Sports
Iran goalkeeper shines in heroic draw against Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2026
Against Belgium, Beiranvand showcased the qualities that have made him one of Asia’s most respected goalkeepers.
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand delivered one of the standout performances of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday, producing a series of remarkable saves to help his side secure a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles.
Facing a star-studded Belgian attack led by Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard, Beiranvand stood firm throughout the match, making seven crucial saves to frustrate one of the tournament favorites. His commanding display ensured Iran claimed a valuable point and produced one of the biggest surprises of the World Cup so far.
The result echoed another shock outcome earlier in the tournament, when Cabo Verde held Spain to a goalless draw. In both matches, goalkeepers emerged as the heroes, with Beiranvand joining Cabo Verde’s Vozinha among the competition’s standout performers.
Born in Khorramabad in Iran’s Lorestan Province, Beiranvand’s journey to the world stage is a remarkable one. Raised in a Kurdish Lak nomadic family, he spent part of his childhood as a shepherd in the Zagros Mountains before pursuing a professional football career.
The 33-year-old goalkeeper is also a Guinness World Record holder. He owns the record for the longest throw in football, having launched the ball more than 61 meters during a match against South Korea in 2016. He also holds the record for the longest drop kick, highlighting the extraordinary power and accuracy that have become trademarks of his game.
Against Belgium, Beiranvand showcased the qualities that have made him one of Asia’s most respected goalkeepers. In addition to his seven saves, he completed 20 passes and successfully found teammates with 11 long balls, helping Iran maintain composure under pressure.
His club career has been equally impressive. Beiranvand earned recognition as the Persian Gulf Pro League’s best goalkeeper for four consecutive seasons and was named Iranian Footballer of the Year in 2019. He also became the first Iranian player to receive a nomination for The Best FIFA Football Awards.
Football fans around the world may also remember Beiranvand for one of the most memorable moments of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, when he saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo during Iran’s group-stage clash against Portugal. The save helped Iran earn a 1-1 draw and cemented his reputation as a goalkeeper capable of delivering on the biggest stage.
With his latest heroics against Belgium, Beiranvand has once again demonstrated why he remains one of Iran’s most influential players. As the World Cup progresses, his experience and shot-stopping ability could prove vital to Iran’s hopes of advancing beyond the group stage.
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