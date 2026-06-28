FIFA World Cup group stage wraps up; moves into high-stakes knock out round 

The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially concluded, with the tournament now shifting into the high-stakes knockout round where every match becomes do-or-die.

The Round of 32 gets underway today, with one of the tournament’s biggest surprise stories taking centre stage as South Africa face co-hosts Canada at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While traditional football powerhouses such as Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England and the Netherlands safely progressed to the knockout phase, this year’s expanded 48-team tournament has also produced one of African football’s greatest World Cup campaigns.

For the first time in tournament history, nine African nations have qualified for the knockout rounds, underlining the continent’s growing strength on football’s biggest stage.

Morocco once again demonstrated why they remain one of Africa’s elite sides, finishing second behind Brazil in Group C with seven points after an impressive campaign that included a draw against the five-time world champions.

Ghana also lived up to expectations by advancing from a difficult Group L, while Senegal secured qualification from Group I after another composed and disciplined tournament.

However, the biggest headlines belonged to Africa’s emerging football nations.

South Africa completed one of the stories of the tournament by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time after defeating South Korea 1-0 in a dramatic final group match. Bafana Bafana, who were given little chance of progressing before the competition began, have become one of the World Cup’s surprise packages.

Ivory Coast also reached the last 32 for the first time after recovering from defeat to Germany with convincing victories over Ecuador and Curaçao.

Egypt booked their place after earning a crucial draw against Iran, while Algeria secured qualification following an entertaining 3-3 draw with Austria.

Cape Verde has perhaps captured the imagination of football fans more than any other African nation. The island nation remained unbeaten through the group stage, earning draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to advance in their World Cup debut knockout appearance. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha produced a series of memorable performances, including a standout display against Spain.

The Democratic Republic of Congo also made history, recording their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Africa’s representatives now face a daunting but exciting set of Round of 32 fixtures. South Africa meet Canada in the opening knockout match on Sunday, Morocco take on the Netherlands, Ghana face Colombia, Ivory Coast battle Norway, DR Congo play England, Senegal meet Belgium, Algeria face Switzerland, Egypt take on Australia, and Cape Verde will test themselves against defending champions Argentina.

The knockout stage also features an impressive mix of football’s traditional heavyweights and emerging nations. Hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States all advanced, alongside Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England, Belgium, Portugal, Colombia, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Morocco.

With the safety net of the group stage now gone, every match will produce either jubilation or heartbreak. For Africa, however, the tournament has already become one to remember. Nine nations remain in contention, carrying not only their own ambitions but the hopes of an entire continent into the World Cup’s decisive rounds.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) daily to watch this exciting event unfold as ATN has the exclusive rights to broadcast the event across the country live.

Football fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for updates, latest stats and match schedules so as not to miss out on the action.