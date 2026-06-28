International Sports
FIFA World Cup group stage wraps up; moves into high-stakes knock out round
With the safety net of the group stage now gone, every match will produce either jubilation or heartbreak.
The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially concluded, with the tournament now shifting into the high-stakes knockout round where every match becomes do-or-die.
The Round of 32 gets underway today, with one of the tournament’s biggest surprise stories taking centre stage as South Africa face co-hosts Canada at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
While traditional football powerhouses such as Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England and the Netherlands safely progressed to the knockout phase, this year’s expanded 48-team tournament has also produced one of African football’s greatest World Cup campaigns.
For the first time in tournament history, nine African nations have qualified for the knockout rounds, underlining the continent’s growing strength on football’s biggest stage.
Morocco once again demonstrated why they remain one of Africa’s elite sides, finishing second behind Brazil in Group C with seven points after an impressive campaign that included a draw against the five-time world champions.
Ghana also lived up to expectations by advancing from a difficult Group L, while Senegal secured qualification from Group I after another composed and disciplined tournament.
However, the biggest headlines belonged to Africa’s emerging football nations.
South Africa completed one of the stories of the tournament by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time after defeating South Korea 1-0 in a dramatic final group match. Bafana Bafana, who were given little chance of progressing before the competition began, have become one of the World Cup’s surprise packages.
Ivory Coast also reached the last 32 for the first time after recovering from defeat to Germany with convincing victories over Ecuador and Curaçao.
Egypt booked their place after earning a crucial draw against Iran, while Algeria secured qualification following an entertaining 3-3 draw with Austria.
Cape Verde has perhaps captured the imagination of football fans more than any other African nation. The island nation remained unbeaten through the group stage, earning draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to advance in their World Cup debut knockout appearance. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha produced a series of memorable performances, including a standout display against Spain.
The Democratic Republic of Congo also made history, recording their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan to secure a place in the knockout rounds.
Africa’s representatives now face a daunting but exciting set of Round of 32 fixtures. South Africa meet Canada in the opening knockout match on Sunday, Morocco take on the Netherlands, Ghana face Colombia, Ivory Coast battle Norway, DR Congo play England, Senegal meet Belgium, Algeria face Switzerland, Egypt take on Australia, and Cape Verde will test themselves against defending champions Argentina.
The knockout stage also features an impressive mix of football’s traditional heavyweights and emerging nations. Hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States all advanced, alongside Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England, Belgium, Portugal, Colombia, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Morocco.
With the safety net of the group stage now gone, every match will produce either jubilation or heartbreak. For Africa, however, the tournament has already become one to remember. Nine nations remain in contention, carrying not only their own ambitions but the hopes of an entire continent into the World Cup’s decisive rounds.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) daily to watch this exciting event unfold as ATN has the exclusive rights to broadcast the event across the country live.
Football fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for updates, latest stats and match schedules so as not to miss out on the action.
International Sports
Messi scores again as Argentina finish Group Stage perfectly ahead of World Cup knockouts
With qualification already secured, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad heavily, making nine changes to the starting line-up.
Lionel Messi continued his remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by scoring his sixth goal of the tournament as Argentina defeated Jordan 3-1 to complete a flawless Group J campaign.
With qualification already secured, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad heavily, making nine changes to the starting line-up. Messi began the match on the bench but still made his mark after coming on just after the hour, curling home a late free-kick to seal another convincing victory for the defending champions.
Argentina had already taken control before Messi’s introduction. Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a superbly struck free-kick before Lautaro Martínez doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after a VAR review awarded Argentina a spot-kick.
Jordan briefly threatened a comeback when Mousa Al-Tamari finished from close range shortly after halftime, but Argentina remained comfortable throughout. Messi’s trademark free-kick with 10 minutes remaining restored the two-goal cushion and completed a perfect group-stage performance.
The victory means Argentina finish top of Group J with nine points from three matches, having also defeated Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0. Messi has now scored in all three group matches, including a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace versus Austria, making him the tournament’s leading scorer heading into the knockout rounds.
Argentina will now face surprise package Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on 3 July in Miami. The African debutants, ranked 67th in the world, have exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage but now face one of the tournament favourites.
The reigning world champions have looked increasingly dominant despite squad rotation, with Scaloni able to call on impressive depth throughout his squad. Their blend of experience and attacking quality has strengthened their bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.
Backed by a passionate crowd of Argentina supporters in Texas, La Albiceleste once again showcased their quality and confidence as they head into the knockout stages carrying perfect momentum.
International Sports
FIFA World Cup: Iran held by Egypt after controversial late goal Is disallowed
Friday’s game was also designated the “Pride Match” by local organisers and some rainbow flags could be seen inside the stadium, though the game passed without incident off the pitch.
Iran face an anxious wait to see if they will progress to the World Cupknockout stage after they came from behind to hold Egypt to a 1-1 draw, which ended in dramatic fashion with an apparent last-ditch winner ruled out for offside, Reuters reported.
Egypt, whose qualification for the last-32 was already guaranteed, took the lead inside five minutes through Mahmoud Saber, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised from a tight angle in the 14th minute of a frantic start.
The early action fizzled out as the game became scrappy until a remarkable finale in which Iran hit the woodwork before snatching what seemed a famous win, only to have VAR intervene.
Iran’s Mehdi Taremi – who had a penalty saved in the first half – hit the crossbar with a late header before Shoja Khalilzadeh fired home in the 93rd minute, sparking wild celebrations as the Iran bench streamed onto the pitch.
But Khalilzadeh had strayed just offside and Egypt clung on for a draw, which means they finish second with five points, behind Belgium on goal difference, and will play Australia in Dallas on July 3 in the knockout phase.
Iran are third on three points and must wait for confirmation that they will go through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.
The game was played with a large and loud Egyptian contingent in the stands, though there were also significant numbers of Iranians, some of whom waved pre-revolutionary flags and also booed Iran’s national anthem.
Friday’s game was also designated the “Pride Match” by local organisers and some rainbow flags could be seen inside the stadium, though the game passed without incident off the pitch.
Egypt broke the deadlock after a slick move with Mohamed Salah at its centre as his trademark left-footed attempt eventually fell to Saber, whose tame effort slipped through Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.
Iran were unfazed, though, and Taremi almost immediately won a penalty which was well saved by Mostafa Shobeir. The Egypt goalkeeper then produced another diving stop, only to see Rezaeian equalise on the rebound, read the report.
There were few clear opportunities after the first-half hydration break and, with Egypt’s progress to the knockout stage for the first time already confirmed, the Pharaohs were timid as Iran grew in confidence.
Pinball in the box in added time ended with Khalilzadeh firing home to seemingly send Iran through to the Round of 32, but the goal was ruled out and Team Melli’s fate was no longer in their own hands.
As the race for the trophy heats up, fans across Afghanistan can tune in live to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the thrilling event. For updated schedules, highlights and information, fans can follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms.
International Sports
FIFA World Cup: Messi turns 39, shows no signs of stopping
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday while continuing to make history at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina captain has enjoyed a remarkable start to the tournament, scoring all five of his country’s goals as the defending champions secured victories in their opening two Group J matches.
Messi opened Argentina’s campaign in spectacular fashion with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria. He then added another two goals in a 2-0 victory against Austria, helping Argentina book an early place in the knockout stages.
His latest scoring exploits saw him surpass former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s long-standing World Cup record of 16 goals. Messi now stands alone as the leading scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals across six tournaments.
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
In addition to his goalscoring achievements, Messi has registered nine World Cup assists and remains the player with the most assists in knockout-stage matches. He is also the only footballer to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award twice, claiming the honour in 2014 and 2022.
Beyond the World Cup, Messi’s career trophy haul is unmatched. He has won 45 major titles with Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, making him one of the most decorated players in football history.
His international honours include the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005.
At club level, Messi won four UEFA Champions League titles, ten La Liga crowns and seven Copa del Rey trophies with Barcelona. He also lifted two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and added the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield to his collection with Inter Miami.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shows no signs of slowing down. He is expected to lead Argentina once again when they face Jordan in their final Group J match on June 28 at Dallas Stadium, as the reigning champions continue their quest for back-to-back World Cup titles.
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