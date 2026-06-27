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EU announces major funding to support Afghan small businesses
The European Union says it is implementing hundreds of millions of euros in projects to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Afghanistan and help expand economic opportunities across the country.
Speaking to Ariana News, EU Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul, Veronika Boskovic Pohar, said the programs are aimed at creating jobs for skilled workers, women, youth, and returnees, while also strengthening the private sector. She added that alongside international support, Afghan authorities also have a role in facilitating economic growth.
According to Pohar, the EU is currently implementing projects worth €156 million focused on livelihoods, durable solutions, job creation, and women’s economic empowerment. She said an additional €40 million program specifically designed to support returnees will be launched in the near future.
She noted that the EU is gradually shifting its focus from emergency humanitarian aid toward long-term sustainable solutions, particularly for internally displaced people and returnees in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the United Nations, marking World Day of Small and Medium Enterprises, said SMEs account for more than 90 percent of businesses worldwide and play a critical role in employment and economic growth.
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stressed that stronger investment, innovation, and sustainable industrial development are essential to help businesses withstand economic challenges and build resilient economies.
Afghan private sector representatives and economic analysts say greater support for SMEs could help the country address economic challenges faster, increase employment, and promote sustainable long-term development.
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Afghan women’s situation highlighted at SCO Forum amid ongoing global debate
She urged member states of the SCO to show solidarity with Afghan women and not remain indifferent to their situation.
Afghanistan was at the center of discussions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Women’s Forum in Bishkek, where former head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva, described the situation of women in the country as a serious human rights concern.
Speaking at the forum, Otunbayeva said restrictions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan demonstrate how a return to conservative policies can rapidly affect women’s daily lives and opportunities.
Otunbayeva, who previously served as head of UNAMA in Afghanistan, stated: “Today in Afghanistan, girls cannot receive education beyond sixth grade. Women are prohibited from working, visiting parks and gyms, and traveling without a male companion.”
She urged member states of the SCO to show solidarity with Afghan women and not remain indifferent to their situation.
According to her, women in Afghanistan urgently need support in education, employment, and social participation, and these issues should be addressed at both regional and international levels.
Her remarks come at a time when the situation of women in Afghanistan remains a subject of ongoing international debate.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that women’s rights in the country are ensured better than ever before.
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CSTO says Tajik-Afghan border security still ‘complicated’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that Afghan territory will not be used against any country.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) says the security situation along the Tajik-Afghan border remains “complicated,” citing ongoing concerns over militant activity in northern Afghanistan.
Viktor Vasilyev, chairman of the CSTO Permanent Council, said this week that instability in Central Asia continues to stem from threats posed by militants operating near Afghanistan’s northern border region.
Speaking at a forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Vasilyev said member states plan to intensify joint efforts to counter militant groups that, according to Tajik and Chinese authorities, have carried out attacks on Chinese-backed business interests and other sporadic cross-border incidents affecting Tajikistan. Afghanistan’s ruling authorities have expressed regret over such incidents, but he said the security situation remains fragile in remote border areas.
“Despite Russia’s and several Central Asian countries’ efforts to establish contacts with the current authorities in Kabul, the security situation remains complicated,” Vasilyev said, calling it the CSTO’s main concern in the region, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
He added that the bloc plans to expand coordinated operations, including efforts to “neutralize militant and extremist groups” that he said continue to accumulate along Afghanistan’s northern borders. He also described reported shelling of Tajik territory from Afghanistan as a “particular concern.”
The CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia, has previously supported Tajikistan through military equipment and joint exercises aimed at strengthening border security along its 1,200-kilometer frontier with Afghanistan.
However, Armenia has suspended its participation in the alliance, citing dissatisfaction over CSTO inaction during past conflicts with Azerbaijan, and has instead pursued closer ties with Europe and the United States. The issue of Armenia’s status is expected to be discussed at the ongoing forum in St. Petersburg.
Vasilyev, a veteran Russian Foreign Ministry official, assumed the rotating CSTO chairmanship in January and is set to remain in the position until the end of 2026.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that Afghan territory will not be used against any country and has assured that it will not allow any armed group to operate from Afghan soil against neighboring states.
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TAPI project sees rapid progress in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate says work on the TAPI Pipeline is advancing steadily, with major infrastructure activities continuing at a rapid pace across the country.
Zabihullah Mujahid said around 130 kilometers of the route have been leveled so far, while 91 kilometers of pipeline have already been installed.
He said the total distance from the border of Turkmenistan to the Herat Industrial Park covers 153 kilometers, where the pipeline will extend.
According to Mujahid, completion of the project is expected to bring major economic transformation to Herat, with thousands of factories projected to become operational.
The 1,814-kilometer pipeline, including 816 kilometers passing through Afghanistan to Pakistan, is designed to transport 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Work on the Afghan section began in September 2024, with 52 percent completed so far, while the Herat section is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.
Once operational, the project is expected to provide Afghanistan with millions of dollars in annual transit revenue, while the country will also receive 500 million cubic meters of gas initially, increasing to 1 billion and later 1.5 billion cubic meters in future phases.
EU announces major funding to support Afghan small businesses
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