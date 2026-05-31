Afghanistan to play in Diamond Jubilee Tournament opener against Maldives

Cricket fans are set for a thrilling showdown on Sunday evening as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The highly anticipated match, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Kabul time, will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, giving millions of viewers the opportunity to watch two of the tournament’s strongest teams battle it out for the IPL trophy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the final seeking to achieve a feat accomplished by only two teams in IPL history. Having lifted their maiden title in 2025, RCB are aiming to become just the third franchise to successfully defend the championship, following Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

RCB secured their place in the final with a dominant performance against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Captain Rajat Patidar produced one of the standout innings of the season, smashing an unbeaten 93 from just 33 balls to help Bengaluru post a record-breaking 254 for 5, the highest total ever recorded in an IPL playoff match. Their bowlers then completed a comprehensive 92-run victory.

Patidar’s leadership has been widely praised since guiding the franchise to its first IPL title last season. Another victory would place him alongside legendary captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as one of the few leaders to retain an IPL crown.

Veteran star Virat Kohli has once again been central to Bengaluru’s success, leading the team’s batting charts with 600 runs this season. He has been supported by Devdutt Padikkal and Patidar, while the bowling attack has been spearheaded by experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has claimed 28 wickets.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, fought their way back into the final after suffering defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1. The 2022 champions defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 to book their place in a third IPL final.

Captain Shubman Gill led from the front in that match, scoring a magnificent century as Gujarat chased down 215 runs, their highest successful run chase in IPL history. Gill and opening partner Sai Sudharsan have formed one of the most formidable batting partnerships of the tournament, scoring more than 1,400 runs between them this season.

Gill has amassed 722 runs while Sudharsan has scored 710, placing both players among the leading contenders for the Orange Cap awarded to the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

The battle with the ball could prove equally decisive. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been one of the stars of the season and enters the final among the leading wicket-takers, while RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains close behind in the race for the Purple Cap.

The two teams have met nine times in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru holding a narrow advantage with five victories to Gujarat’s four. This season they have faced each other three times, with Bengaluru winning twice and Gujarat claiming one victory.

Both sides also have happy memories of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden IPL title at the venue in 2022, while RCB celebrated their first championship triumph there last year.

With star players on both sides, championship history on the line, and millions expected to tune in, Sunday’s final promises to be a fitting conclusion to another memorable IPL season.

Afghan cricket fans can watch all the action live on Ariana Television this evening.