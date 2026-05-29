Work on TAPI project in Afghanistan ongoing and accelerating: Mujahid

Officials of the Islamic Emirate say that despite recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, regional economic projects have not been negatively affected and implementation efforts continue as planned.

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that work on all major projects linking Central and South Asia is continuing in an organized manner. He stressed that IEA remains committed to implementing and completing regional economic development projects.

According to Mujahid, although recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have somewhat affected political and economic relations between the two countries, projects such as TAPI, TAP, CASA-1000, and the Trans-Afghan railway project are still progressing and could play an important role in the region’s economic development.

“The TAPI project is under implementation inside Afghanistan, the work is progressing normally and has even accelerated. The TAP project and some other projects are in the survey phase, their assessments have been completed, and there are no obstacles facing them. We are trying to ensure that major projects move forward normally,” Mujahid said.

Members of the private sector also stated that the implementation and coordination of major regional projects in Afghanistan are progressing well. They called on other partner countries involved in the projects to increase cooperation in order to speed up implementation and create greater economic momentum in the region.

Zabihullah Nazari, a member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said accelerating major regional economic projects could help build trust among neighboring and regional countries while also creating tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Economic analysts say the Islamic Emirate has so far fulfilled its role in advancing these regional projects in line with international principles, which could help attract global investment to the region. However, they added that some partner countries, due to what they described as incorrect policies, continue to create obstacles and delays in the implementation process.

According to the analysts, if all partners in projects such as TAPI, TAP, CASA-1000, and the Trans-Afghan project begin implementation sincerely and practically, it could pave the way for major economic initiatives and positive economic movement across the region, including Afghanistan.