Afghan Interior Ministry announces special security measures for Eid al-Adha

As Eid al-Adha approaches, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior has announced the implementation of special security measures across the country to ensure the safety of worshippers and the public during the holiday celebrations.

In a message marking the upcoming Eid, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said security forces are fully prepared to maintain order and provide protection throughout the festive period.

He said special security plans have been introduced in different provinces to allow citizens to celebrate Eid in a peaceful and secure environment.

Meanwhile, deputy ministry spokesman Bismillah Habib said security personnel will be deployed at grand mosques, highways, parks and other crowded public and recreational areas during the holidays.

According to Habib, the measures are aimed at preventing potential security threats and creating a safe atmosphere for families and worshippers during Eid celebrations.

The ministry also called on young people to refrain from using firecrackers and other explosive materials during the holiday period, warning that such activities can cause injuries and disturb public order.

Officials emphasized that close cooperation between citizens and security forces will play an important role in ensuring a calm and secure Eid al-Adha across Afghanistan.