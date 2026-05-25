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Afghan Interior Ministry announces special security measures for Eid al-Adha
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said security forces are fully prepared to maintain order and provide protection throughout the festive period.
As Eid al-Adha approaches, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior has announced the implementation of special security measures across the country to ensure the safety of worshippers and the public during the holiday celebrations.
In a message marking the upcoming Eid, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said security forces are fully prepared to maintain order and provide protection throughout the festive period.
He said special security plans have been introduced in different provinces to allow citizens to celebrate Eid in a peaceful and secure environment.
Meanwhile, deputy ministry spokesman Bismillah Habib said security personnel will be deployed at grand mosques, highways, parks and other crowded public and recreational areas during the holidays.
According to Habib, the measures are aimed at preventing potential security threats and creating a safe atmosphere for families and worshippers during Eid celebrations.
The ministry also called on young people to refrain from using firecrackers and other explosive materials during the holiday period, warning that such activities can cause injuries and disturb public order.
Officials emphasized that close cooperation between citizens and security forces will play an important role in ensuring a calm and secure Eid al-Adha across Afghanistan.
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Muttaqi, Japanese ambassador discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
Japanese Ambassador Kenichi Masamoto reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to continuing cooperation and assistance to Afghanistan in different fields.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with Kenichi Masamoto to discuss regional developments and ways to strengthen relations between Afghanistan and Japan.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged views on ongoing regional developments as well as the importance of expanding bilateral ties between Kabul and Tokyo.
Muttaqi said Japan holds an important place in Afghanistan’s foreign policy and praised Tokyo’s continued humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people in various sectors.
He also commended Japan for what he described as its understanding of Afghanistan’s current realities, positive approach, and continued support for the country.
Japanese Ambassador Kenichi Masamoto reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to continuing cooperation and assistance to Afghanistan in different fields.
At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of further expanding bilateral relations, strengthening coordination and mutual engagement in humanitarian sectors, and holding technical meetings to advance cooperation.
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Achakzai says militancy in Pakistan stems from Afghanistan war policies
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Moscow expects UNAMA mission in Afghanistan to continue under certain conditions: Kabulov
Russia expects the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to continue operating in the country, although its mandate may be extended under certain conditions, according to Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special representative for Afghanistan.
Speaking to Russian newspaper Izvestia, Kabulov said Moscow believes the UN mission’s mandate will be renewed despite growing questions surrounding its activities and effectiveness.
“Yes, of course, the mandate will be extended, but with certain conditions, because there are questions regarding the mission’s activities. We hope all of this will be taken into account,” Kabulov said.
The future of UNAMA has drawn increased attention after the UN Security Council in March extended the mission’s mandate for only three months — until June 17, 2026 — instead of the usual annual renewal, after Washington called for a review of assistance and engagement in the IEA-ruled country.
UNAMA remains the United Nations’ main political and humanitarian mission in Afghanistan. It coordinates international humanitarian assistance, engages with Afghan authorities and regional actors, and monitors issues related to human rights and governance.
The discussion over the mission’s future comes as Afghanistan continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, millions of Afghans are suffering from food insecurity, unemployment, and declining access to healthcare and basic services.
International aid to Afghanistan has also sharply declined in recent years. UN agencies have repeatedly warned of funding shortages affecting humanitarian operations across the country, while broader geopolitical tensions and regional instability have further complicated aid delivery.
Russia has increasingly expanded contacts with the IEA and has advocated for continued international engagement with Afghanistan to prevent further instability and security threats in the region.
Moscow argues that maintaining working channels with Afghanistan’s current authorities is necessary for addressing humanitarian challenges and countering extremist groups such as Daesh, which Russia considers a major regional security threat.
Kabulov said that Moscow has already received approval from Russian leadership to provide additional humanitarian assistance during the second half of the year if Afghanistan’s government submits an official request.
Russia has already sent nearly 4,000 tons of wheat flour to Afghanistan this year and donated more than 5,200 tons through the UN World Food Programme over the past two years. Kabul has also reportedly asked Moscow to increase wheat exports following recent tensions surrounding Iran.
Afghan Interior Ministry announces special security measures for Eid al-Adha
Muttaqi, Japanese ambassador discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
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