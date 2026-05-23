Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Discussion on UN concerns over Afghan refugees’ challenges

Published

27 minutes ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Afghanistan in China-Russia’s limelight discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

May 21, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Pakistan’s emphasis on peaceful ties with Kabul discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

May 20, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

May 19, 2026

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!