Sport
Mohammadi crowned champion of 2nd season of Ariana Snooker Championship
In the under-17 division, Hasib Sultani delivered a dominant performance to defeat Sobhan Asas 4–1 and claim the youth championship title.
Salih Mohammad Mohammadi emerged as the champion of the second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship after defeating Reza Hosaini 6–4 in a thrilling senior final held on Friday.
The much-anticipated final delivered an exciting display of skill, focus, and tactical play, as both players battled intensely for the title. Mohammadi showcased outstanding form throughout the match, producing several high breaks and controlling key moments of the contest to secure victory and lift the championship trophy.
The match was played over 11 frames, with Mohammadi winning seven frames overall, while Hosaini claimed four in a competitive encounter that kept spectators engaged until the final frame.
In the under-17 division, Hasib Sultani delivered a dominant performance to defeat Sobhan Asas 4–1 and claim the youth championship title.
Sultani displayed impressive composure and precision throughout the match, winning four of the five frames played and establishing himself as one of Afghanistan’s promising young snooker talents.
The second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship officially began on May 11 with the participation of 32 top players from across Afghanistan. Competitors from several provinces took part in the tournament after earning qualification through preliminary events held ahead of the championship.
The competition was organized in the six-red snooker format, while matches in the group stage, knockout rounds, and quarterfinals were contested in best-of-seven frames, providing players with the opportunity to demonstrate consistency and tactical ability.
The tournament once again highlighted the growing popularity of snooker in Afghanistan and attracted strong interest from fans following the matches live.
According to an agreement signed with Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), four additional seasons of the Ariana Snooker Championship will continue to be broadcast live and exclusively for viewers across the country.
The inaugural edition of the tournament in 2025 was won by Naveed Nadery, who edged past Raees Khan Hotak 7–6 in a dramatic final.
Ariana Radio and Television Network has continued to support the development of sports in Afghanistan by providing live, legal, and exclusive coverage of major national and international sporting events.
Sport
Chennai Super Kings eliminated as Gujarat Titans register record IPL victory
The emphatic victory lifted Gujarat to second place in the standings, while Chennai’s defeat officially ended their playoff hopes.
Gujarat Titans stormed into the Indian Premier League playoffs with a commanding 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday, handing the five-time champions their exit from the tournament.
Powered by explosive batting and disciplined bowling, Gujarat posted 229 for four before bowling Chennai out for 140 in just 14 overs — sealing the franchise’s biggest victory margin in IPL history.
Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave Gujarat a flying start with a 125-run opening partnership. Gill smashed 64 off 37 balls, while Sai continued his superb form with a brilliant 84 from 53 deliveries.
After Gill’s dismissal, Jos Buttler launched a late assault, hammering an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls to lift Gujarat to a daunting total.
Chennai’s chase collapsed early after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj tore through the top order. Siraj dismissed Sanju Samson for a first-ball duck before removing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel in a devastating opening spell.
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada also impressed with three wickets, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan claimed 3-18 to wrap up the innings.
Shivam Dube offered the lone fightback for Chennai with a rapid 47 off 17 balls, but the visitors never recovered from their disastrous start.
The emphatic victory lifted Gujarat to second place in the standings, while Chennai’s defeat officially ended their playoff hopes.
Sport
New dates announced for Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
Ariana Television Network (ATN), which recently secured exclusive broadcast rights for the league under a five-year agreement with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation, will air the matches live across the country.
Organizers of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League have announced that the inaugural tournament will now be held from July 20 to July 29, 2026, in Kabul.
The competition had originally been scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 10.
Officials said the event will continue to be hosted at the AGDPES Gymnasium in Kabul, with matches expected to take place daily from 18:00 to 21:00.
Ariana Television Network (ATN), which recently secured exclusive broadcast rights for the league under a five-year agreement with the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation, will air the matches live across the country.
The inaugural season of the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League is expected to feature around 350 wrestlers from across Afghanistan competing in 10 weight categories as part of 10 regional teams.
Organizers say preparations for the tournament are ongoing and that the postponement is intended to ensure better arrangements for teams, athletes and event operations ahead of the league’s launch.
The Wrestling Premier League is regarded as a major step toward creating a more structured national competition for wrestling in Afghanistan, one of the country’s most popular traditional sports.
Officials also hope the tournament will help provide greater exposure for Afghan wrestlers and contribute to the long-term development of the sport nationwide.
Sport
Mexico City Stadium to host opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026
Mexico City Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with hosts Mexico set to kick off the tournament on June 11, 2026.
FIFA announced that the historic stadium in the Mexican capital will become the first venue in history to host three World Cup opening matches, having previously staged the opening games and finals of the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest edition of the tournament to date, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Mexico will play all three of its group-stage matches on home soil.
After opening the tournament in Mexico City, the team will play its second group match at Estadio Guadalajara on June 18 before returning to Mexico City Stadium for its final group fixture on June 24.
The stadium will also host a Group K match between Uzbekistan and Colombia, along with one Round of 32 match and one Round of 16 fixture.
Located in Mexico City, the stadium has a capacity of 83,000 and was originally opened in 1966. It is widely regarded as one of world football’s most iconic venues, having hosted legendary players such as Pelé and Diego Maradona during previous World Cup tournaments.
The stadium currently serves as the home ground for Mexican clubs Club América and Cruz Azul, while also hosting matches for the Mexican national team.
Mexico City Stadium also hosted the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2011, where a crowd of nearly 99,000 spectators set a tournament attendance record.
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