Mohammadi crowned champion of 2nd season of Ariana Snooker Championship

Salih Mohammad Mohammadi emerged as the champion of the second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship after defeating Reza Hosaini 6–4 in a thrilling senior final held on Friday.

The much-anticipated final delivered an exciting display of skill, focus, and tactical play, as both players battled intensely for the title. Mohammadi showcased outstanding form throughout the match, producing several high breaks and controlling key moments of the contest to secure victory and lift the championship trophy.

The match was played over 11 frames, with Mohammadi winning seven frames overall, while Hosaini claimed four in a competitive encounter that kept spectators engaged until the final frame.

In the under-17 division, Hasib Sultani delivered a dominant performance to defeat Sobhan Asas 4–1 and claim the youth championship title.

Sultani displayed impressive composure and precision throughout the match, winning four of the five frames played and establishing himself as one of Afghanistan’s promising young snooker talents.

The second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship officially began on May 11 with the participation of 32 top players from across Afghanistan. Competitors from several provinces took part in the tournament after earning qualification through preliminary events held ahead of the championship.

The competition was organized in the six-red snooker format, while matches in the group stage, knockout rounds, and quarterfinals were contested in best-of-seven frames, providing players with the opportunity to demonstrate consistency and tactical ability.

The tournament once again highlighted the growing popularity of snooker in Afghanistan and attracted strong interest from fans following the matches live.

According to an agreement signed with Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), four additional seasons of the Ariana Snooker Championship will continue to be broadcast live and exclusively for viewers across the country.

The inaugural edition of the tournament in 2025 was won by Naveed Nadery, who edged past Raees Khan Hotak 7–6 in a dramatic final.

Ariana Radio and Television Network has continued to support the development of sports in Afghanistan by providing live, legal, and exclusive coverage of major national and international sporting events.