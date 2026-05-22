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Afghan authorities warn companies over work visa fraud
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs says it has summoned representatives of travel agencies over allegations of illegally issuing work visas to Turkey and other countries through black market networks.
According to the ministry, company officials were asked to provide written commitments stating that they would no longer collect money from people under the pretext of obtaining work visas and would fully cooperate with authorities in investigating public complaints.
The ministry also warned the companies against engaging in any illegal activities related to overseas employment visas and said action would be taken against violators.
At the same time, citizens were urged not to fall victim to fraud or false promises and to avoid handing over money or personal documents to unauthorized individuals or companies claiming to arrange foreign work visas.
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Uzbekistan plans to build new railway line at Nayebabad station
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met on Thursday in Balkh province with the head of Uzbekistan’s Railway Administration.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Uzbek officials said during the meeting that they plan to build a new 1.5-kilometer railway line at Nayebabad Station along the Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway route. They also intend to construct several warehouses along the line for loading and unloading goods.
Baradar welcomed the initiative and instructed officials of the Ministry of Public Works to jointly carry out the technical and construction work with the Uzbek side.
The construction of the new railway line and warehouses is expected to increase the capacity of Hairatan Port and provide greater facilities for traders.
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