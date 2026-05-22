Afghan authorities warn companies over work visa fraud

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs says it has summoned representatives of travel agencies over allegations of illegally issuing work visas to Turkey and other countries through black market networks.

According to the ministry, company officials were asked to provide written commitments stating that they would no longer collect money from people under the pretext of obtaining work visas and would fully cooperate with authorities in investigating public complaints.

The ministry also warned the companies against engaging in any illegal activities related to overseas employment visas and said action would be taken against violators.

At the same time, citizens were urged not to fall victim to fraud or false promises and to avoid handing over money or personal documents to unauthorized individuals or companies claiming to arrange foreign work visas.