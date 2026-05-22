Qatari ambassador pledges support for restoring Afghanistan’s historical archives

Mirdif Al-Qashouti, Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan, has pledged comprehensive support for the restoration and preservation of Afghanistan’s historical manuscripts and archival documents during a visit to the National Archive in Kabul.

The visit took place on Thursday at the National Archive of the Ministry of Information and Culture, where Afghan officials highlighted the historical importance of the institution’s collections.

Obaidullah Hanif, head of the National Archive, said the institution holds a rich collection of historical documents, manuscripts, and cultural artifacts, many of which require urgent restoration and preservation work.

Hanif called for greater cooperation and assistance from relevant institutions to help protect Afghanistan’s historical heritage.

During the visit, the Qatari ambassador toured different sections of the archive and received detailed briefings from technical staff about the historical records and artifacts kept at the facility.

Officials from both Afghanistan and Qatar also emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral cultural cooperation.