Connect with us

Latest News

Qatari ambassador pledges support for restoring Afghanistan’s historical archives

Published

8 minutes ago

on

Mirdif Al-Qashouti, Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan, has pledged comprehensive support for the restoration and preservation of Afghanistan’s historical manuscripts and archival documents during a visit to the National Archive in Kabul.

The visit took place on Thursday at the National Archive of the Ministry of Information and Culture, where Afghan officials highlighted the historical importance of the institution’s collections.

Obaidullah Hanif, head of the National Archive, said the institution holds a rich collection of historical documents, manuscripts, and cultural artifacts, many of which require urgent restoration and preservation work.

Hanif called for greater cooperation and assistance from relevant institutions to help protect Afghanistan’s historical heritage.

During the visit, the Qatari ambassador toured different sections of the archive and received detailed briefings from technical staff about the historical records and artifacts kept at the facility.

Officials from both Afghanistan and Qatar also emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral cultural cooperation.

 
 
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Afghan authorities warn companies over work visa fraud

Published

43 minutes ago

on

May 22, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs says it has summoned representatives of travel agencies over allegations of illegally issuing work visas to Turkey and other countries through black market networks.

According to the ministry, company officials were asked to provide written commitments stating that they would no longer collect money from people under the pretext of obtaining work visas and would fully cooperate with authorities in investigating public complaints.

The ministry also warned the companies against engaging in any illegal activities related to overseas employment visas and said action would be taken against violators.

At the same time, citizens were urged not to fall victim to fraud or false promises and to avoid handing over money or personal documents to unauthorized individuals or companies claiming to arrange foreign work visas.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan hajj minister arrives in Saudi Arabia to oversee services for pilgrims

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 22, 2026

By

Noor Mohammad Saqib, Afghanistan’s Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, has traveled to Saudi Arabia to directly supervise the affairs of Afghan pilgrims and lead this year’s hajj operations after the successful arrival of all 30,000 Afghan pilgrims in the kingdom.

According to the ministry, the visit is aimed at strengthening coordination, improving the management of hajj affairs, and closely monitoring the services being provided to Afghan pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage season.

During his trip, the minister is expected to inspect accommodation facilities, transportation arrangements, food distribution, healthcare services, and religious guidance programs for Afghan pilgrims in Makkah, Medina, and other holy sites. He will also evaluate measures taken to ensure the smooth and organized transfer of pilgrims to the sacred rituals areas.

The ministry said Saqib will hold meetings with officials of various hajj committees and provide recommendations aimed at improving organization, coordination, and the effective delivery of services to pilgrims.

As part of his visit, the minister is also scheduled to attend official conferences and meetings organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to meet representatives from Islamic countries, hajj authorities, and contracting companies to discuss ways to further improve hajj services, expand facilities for pilgrims, and strengthen joint cooperation.

The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs stated that members of the Afghan hajj mission, alongside hundreds of employees from contracted service companies, are actively working in committees responsible for transportation, food services, religious rituals, missing persons, and other operational matters.

The ministry added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure Afghan pilgrims can perform their hajj rituals in a safe, organized, and peaceful environment.

 
 
Continue Reading

Latest News

Uzbekistan plans to build new railway line at Nayebabad station

Published

14 hours ago

on

May 21, 2026

By

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met on Thursday in Balkh province with the head of Uzbekistan’s Railway Administration.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Uzbek officials said during the meeting that they plan to build a new 1.5-kilometer railway line at Nayebabad Station along the Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway route. They also intend to construct several warehouses along the line for loading and unloading goods.

Baradar welcomed the initiative and instructed officials of the Ministry of Public Works to jointly carry out the technical and construction work with the Uzbek side.

The construction of the new railway line and warehouses is expected to increase the capacity of Hairatan Port and provide greater facilities for traders.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!