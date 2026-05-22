Azerbaijan sees strong prospects for cooperation with Afghanistan

Hekmat Hajiev, Special Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, says Azerbaijan and Afghanistan share longstanding historical, cultural, and traditional ties, as both countries seek to expand cooperation in several sectors.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum in Baku on Friday, Hajiev said Azerbaijan’s embassy in Kabul remains “fully operational” at ambassadorial level.

“There is historical, cultural and traditional relationship between our countries and between our peoples,” he said.

Hajiev also referred to the visit of Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister to Kabul last year, saying the trip focused on reviewing opportunities for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

“We see a lot of prospects for cooperation between our countries and most importantly people-to-people contacts as well,” he added.

The Azerbaijani presidential aide further noted that many Afghan students are currently studying in Azerbaijan and described the education sector as an area with “great potential” for future cooperation.