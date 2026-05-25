International Sports
Lionel Messi sparks injury scare just three weeks before 2026 World Cup
The 38-year-old Argentine forward, who is expected to lead Argentina’s title defence in North America, requested to be substituted in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg.
Lionel Messi has sparked injury concerns just three weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup after appearing to suffer a leg problem during Inter Miami’s dramatic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Argentine forward, who is expected to lead Argentina’s title defence in North America, requested to be substituted in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg. He walked off the pitch unaided and was later seen heading down the tunnel in no obvious distress.
The match marked Messi’s final MLS appearance for Inter Miami before linking up with the national team ahead of the tournament, which begins on 16 June when Argentina face Algeria in their opening Group J fixture.
Despite the scare, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos suggested the decision to withdraw the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was precautionary, pointing to the heavy pitch conditions on a rainy night in Florida.
“As far as I know, we don’t have a medical report yet, but he was fatigued,” Hoyos said after the match. “The pitch was heavy, and when in doubt, the standard approach is to avoid taking risks.”
Messi’s brief injury scare will raise nerves in Argentina’s camp, particularly given his previous Achilles inflammation ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On that occasion, he went on to play every minute of the tournament, ultimately leading Argentina to their third world title.
This year’s tournament could mark a historic sixth World Cup appearance for Messi, with Argentina set to announce their squad later this week. Once again, attention will be firmly fixed on the veteran captain as he prepares for what could be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.
International Sports
Debutants and returning nations ready to make history at FIFA World Cup 2026
One of the tournament’s most remarkable stories belongs to Curaçao, which will become the smallest nation ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup.
In just 18 days, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to usher in a new era of international football, with several nations preparing to make history when the tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico next month.
For the first time, the World Cup will feature 48 teams, opening the door for emerging football nations to reach the global stage.
Among the biggest stories of the tournament are the debut appearances of Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, all of whom have qualified for the finals for the very first time.
The expanded tournament format has created new opportunities for smaller and developing football nations, adding fresh excitement and unpredictability to football’s biggest spectacle.
One of the tournament’s most remarkable stories belongs to Curaçao, which will become the smallest nation ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup.
The Caribbean side, with a population of around 150,000, secured qualification after an impressive unbeaten campaign under experienced coach Dick Advocaat. Players such as Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong and Eloy Room are expected to play key roles for the newcomers.
Meanwhile, Cabo Verde completed a historic qualification run after stunning victories over Cameroon during qualifying. Led by veteran captain Ryan Mendes, the island nation has emerged as one of Africa’s most inspiring underdog stories heading into the tournament.
From Asia, both Jordan and Uzbekistan will make their World Cup debuts after impressive qualifying campaigns. Jordan’s rise has been driven by stars such as Mousa Al-Tamari and Yazan Al-Naimat, while Uzbekistan finally ended years of near-misses to secure qualification with a talented squad featuring Abdukodir Khusanov and striker Eldor Shomurodov. Former Italy World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro has also added valuable experience from the technical area.
Several other nations are returning to the World Cup after lengthy absences. Norway are back for the first time since 1998, inspired by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. Scotland and Austria also return after missing multiple editions of the tournament.
Elsewhere, Haiti return for the first time since 1974, while Iraq are back after a 40-year absence. Türkiye will feature at the finals for the first time since their memorable third-place finish in 2002, while Democratic Republic of the Congo return to the tournament for the first time since competing as Zaire in 1974.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 and is expected to be the biggest edition of the tournament in history, featuring a record 104 matches across 16 host cities.
International Sports
Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL playoffs after victory over Chennai Super Kings
Kishan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a crucial five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Match 63 of the IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, confirming their place in the playoffs and also sealing qualification for Gujarat Titans.
Chasing a target of 181 on a challenging Chepauk surface, SRH reached 181 for 5 with one over remaining after a composed batting performance led by Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.
After winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to bat first in front of a packed home crowd.
CSK started aggressively through Sanju Samson, who struck 27 runs from just 13 balls before SRH captain Pat Cummins claimed the early breakthrough. Young batter Urvil Patel added quick runs with two sixes before falling for 13 off eight deliveries.
The hosts lost momentum during the middle overs as Gaikwad struggled for fluency, scoring 15 off 21 balls before becoming Cummins’ second wicket. Kartik Sharma contributed a brisk 32 off 19 balls, while Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube later rebuilt the innings with an important partnership.
Brevis scored 44 off 27 deliveries and Dube added 26, helping Chennai reach 180 for 7 in 20 overs. Cummins led the SRH bowling attack with impressive figures of 3 for 28.
In reply, Ishan Kishan anchored the chase with a superb 70 off 47 balls, striking seven fours and three sixes. Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 26 before Heinrich Klaasen turned the match decisively in Hyderabad’s favour.
Klaasen blasted 47 off only 26 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes, putting the Chennai bowlers under heavy pressure during the middle overs. Although Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj picked up late wickets, SRH comfortably completed the chase in 19 overs.
Kishan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.
Meanwhile, IPL action continues today as Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in another important clash of the tournament. Lucknow will look to strengthen their playoff hopes, while Rajasthan Royals aim to finish their campaign strongly.
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
International Sports
IPL 2026: KKR keep playoff hopes alive with high-scoring win over GT
Despite the defeat, Gujarat Titans remained second on the points table, while Kolkata kept their qualification hopes alive heading into the final stretch of the tournament.
Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of TATA IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Saturday.
The match, which took place at the iconic Kolkata venue, saw KKR produce a batting masterclass to post a massive 247/2 before restricting GT to 218/4 in a run-filled encounter.
After being asked to bat first, KKR lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early, but explosive New Zealand batter Finn Allen turned the match on its head with a sensational innings. Allen smashed 93 runs off just 35 balls, hammering four fours and 10 sixes in a breathtaking assault on the Gujarat bowling attack.
Allen reached his half-century in only 21 deliveries and dominated the powerplay before eventually falling in the 12th over with KKR on 139/2.
Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Australia’s Cameron Green then ensured KKR maintained the momentum with an unbeaten 108-run partnership from just 52 balls.
Raghuvanshi continued his impressive season with an unbeaten 82 off 44 deliveries, while Green blasted 52 not out from only 28 balls as KKR finished with a daunting total of 247/2.
Chasing 248, Gujarat Titans suffered an early setback when opener Sai Sudharsan retired hurt after being struck on the elbow by Kartik Tyagi.
Captain Shubman Gill and England star Jos Buttler kept GT in contention with a superb 128-run partnership.
Gill struck a brilliant 85 from 49 balls, including seven sixes, while Buttler made 57 off 35 deliveries.
Veteran spinner Sunil Narine, playing his 200th IPL match, delivered a crucial spell for KKR, claiming 2/29 and removing Gill at a key stage of the chase.
Sai Sudharsan returned to the crease despite his injury and fought bravely with an unbeaten 53 from 28 balls, but KKR held their nerve in the closing overs. Saurabh Dubey bowled a decisive penultimate over, conceding only four runs and dismissing Buttler to seal the contest.
Despite the defeat, Gujarat Titans remained second on the points table, while Kolkata kept their qualification hopes alive heading into the final stretch of the tournament.
Meanwhile, IPL action continues today with a double-header as Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of the day, followed by Delhi Capitals facing Rajasthan Royals later in the evening.
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are both battling for valuable playoff positions, with star players expected to play crucial roles in what promises to be a high-intensity clash. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will look to strengthen their campaign against Rajasthan Royals, who are aiming to finish the season strongly.
Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
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