Lionel Messi sparks injury scare just three weeks before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi has sparked injury concerns just three weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup after appearing to suffer a leg problem during Inter Miami’s dramatic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Argentine forward, who is expected to lead Argentina’s title defence in North America, requested to be substituted in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg. He walked off the pitch unaided and was later seen heading down the tunnel in no obvious distress.

The match marked Messi’s final MLS appearance for Inter Miami before linking up with the national team ahead of the tournament, which begins on 16 June when Argentina face Algeria in their opening Group J fixture.

Despite the scare, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos suggested the decision to withdraw the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was precautionary, pointing to the heavy pitch conditions on a rainy night in Florida.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a medical report yet, but he was fatigued,” Hoyos said after the match. “The pitch was heavy, and when in doubt, the standard approach is to avoid taking risks.”

Messi’s brief injury scare will raise nerves in Argentina’s camp, particularly given his previous Achilles inflammation ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On that occasion, he went on to play every minute of the tournament, ultimately leading Argentina to their third world title.

This year’s tournament could mark a historic sixth World Cup appearance for Messi, with Argentina set to announce their squad later this week. Once again, attention will be firmly fixed on the veteran captain as he prepares for what could be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.