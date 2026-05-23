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China restricts export of chemical substances to Afghanistan
China’s Ministry of Commerce has imposed restrictions on the export of certain chemicals to several countries, including Afghanistan, in an effort to prevent the production of narcotics.
The ministry said China has placed under control the export of a number of chemicals that can be used in the manufacture of narcotic drugs to six countries, including Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, the decision was made in coordination with various government bodies, including security forces, customs authorities, and drug regulatory agencies.
The move is aimed at “improving oversight of the export of chemicals that can be used in the production of narcotics,” the ministry stated.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Some of these materials are used in our factories, and discussions should be held with the Chinese side to ensure their supply remains secure and is not blocked for us.”
Meanwhile, the Union of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Afghanistan said that medicines contain chemical substances, but the more responsibly these chemicals are imported, the more beneficial they will be for the country and its citizens. The union described China’s decision as reasonable and stressed that traders should also act responsibly in this regard.
Ahmad Saeed Shams, head of the Union of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, said: “The export of these chemical substances should be controlled, and we also support this decision.”
According to the report, the list of substances subject to these restrictions for Afghanistan, Laos, and Myanmar includes 41 chemical items.
These substances include compounds such as ammonium chloride, barium sulfate, and palladium chloride. In contrast, a separate list containing 16 types of chemical substances has been designated for the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
China’s Ministry of Commerce added that once the decision takes effect, exporters of these substances to the mentioned countries will be required to obtain special permits.
However, the restrictions do not apply to other countries and regions.
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Mullah Baradar approves 15 projects worth around 4.2 billion AFN
The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, approved 15 projects worth around 4.2 billion AFN on Saturday, while amendments were made to seven other projects.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the approved and amended projects include the completion of geotechnical studies for the Zardalu Dam in Ghazni province; construction of a 14-kilometre road at Hairatan Port in Balkh; construction of the Kabul–Logar road from the end of Lot One to Sang-e-Nawishta; construction of public hospitals in Lolash District of Faryab, Andar District of Ghazni, Kajran District of Daykundi, Bala Murghab District of Badghis, Kahmard District of Bamyan, and Musa Khel District of Khost, as well as the completion of remaining electricity transmission and distribution projects in various provinces.
The approved projects are financed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the statement added.
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U.N. rights envoy calls for probe into deadly strike on Kabul drug rehab hospital
Richard Bennett, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, has called for a full and independent investigation into the March 16 attack on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul.
In a post on X, Bennett said the attack, which he said was carried out by Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of more than 269 civilians, according to figures verified by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.
“The 16/3 attack by Pakistan on Omid Drug Rehab Hospital in Kabul where UNAMA verified 269+ civilians killed demands a full, independent investigation,” Bennett wrote.
He added that deliberate attacks targeting civilians or civilian facilities could amount to war crimes under international law.
Bennett also urged the IEA authorities to ensure the safety and protection of patients and civilians in medical and rehabilitation facilities across Afghanistan.
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UN official says exclusion of Afghan women still a major concern
Stephanie Luz, head of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Afghanistan, says the continued exclusion of women and girls from education, employment, and public decision-making remains a serious concern in the country.
Speaking at the event “Women and Girls Leading Urban Recovery and Peacebuilding” during the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, Luz stressed that understanding the needs of Afghan women and girls requires directly listening to their voices, particularly through the involvement of local women in community discussions and planning.
She said women often experience safety risks in urban areas differently from men, making their perspectives and local knowledge essential for effective urban planning. According to Luz, UN-Habitat is working with local communities to develop action plans aimed at improving safe housing, access to water, healthcare services, and overall living conditions.
Luz also emphasized that women’s economic empowerment plays a vital role in strengthening their position within both families and society.
China restricts export of chemical substances to Afghanistan
Mullah Baradar approves 15 projects worth around 4.2 billion AFN
U.N. rights envoy calls for probe into deadly strike on Kabul drug rehab hospital
Death toll jumps to 90 in China coal mine blast
Kazakhstan reports 2.3-fold rise in grain exports to Afghanistan
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
Tahawol: Push for agreement between Iran and US discussed
Saar: Afghanistan in China-Russia’s limelight discussed
Tahawol: Call for handing over Afghanistan’s UN seat to IEA discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s emphasis on peaceful ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Reason for postponing US attack on Iran reviewed
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