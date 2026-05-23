Mullah Baradar approves 15 projects worth around 4.2 billion AFN

China’s Ministry of Commerce has imposed restrictions on the export of certain chemicals to several countries, including Afghanistan, in an effort to prevent the production of narcotics.

The ministry said China has placed under control the export of a number of chemicals that can be used in the manufacture of narcotic drugs to six countries, including Afghanistan.

According to the ministry, the decision was made in coordination with various government bodies, including security forces, customs authorities, and drug regulatory agencies.

The move is aimed at “improving oversight of the export of chemicals that can be used in the production of narcotics,” the ministry stated.

Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Some of these materials are used in our factories, and discussions should be held with the Chinese side to ensure their supply remains secure and is not blocked for us.”

Meanwhile, the Union of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Afghanistan said that medicines contain chemical substances, but the more responsibly these chemicals are imported, the more beneficial they will be for the country and its citizens. The union described China’s decision as reasonable and stressed that traders should also act responsibly in this regard.

Ahmad Saeed Shams, head of the Union of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, said: “The export of these chemical substances should be controlled, and we also support this decision.”

According to the report, the list of substances subject to these restrictions for Afghanistan, Laos, and Myanmar includes 41 chemical items.

These substances include compounds such as ammonium chloride, barium sulfate, and palladium chloride. In contrast, a separate list containing 16 types of chemical substances has been designated for the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

China’s Ministry of Commerce added that once the decision takes effect, exporters of these substances to the mentioned countries will be required to obtain special permits.

However, the restrictions do not apply to other countries and regions.