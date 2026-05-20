Fazlur Rehman says Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy has failed

Pakistani religious and political leader Fazlur Rehman has said Islamabad’s long-standing interventionist approach toward Afghanistan has failed and contributed to growing mistrust between the two neighboring countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the chief of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party said Pakistan had at times supported Afghan governments and at other times opposed them, describing the policy as unsuccessful.

He said issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan should be resolved through political dialogue and diplomacy rather than the use of force.

Without naming specific groups, Fazlur Rehman also criticized what he described as failed state policies, saying that even groups once regarded as close to Pakistan are now acting against the country.

He called for serious diplomatic and political engagement to address ongoing disputes between Kabul and Islamabad, including trade, border management, refugee issues and security concerns.

His remarks come amid continued tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over clashes, mutual security accusations and Pakistan’s deportation of Afghan refugees.