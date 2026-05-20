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Fazlur Rehman says Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy has failed
He said issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan should be resolved through political dialogue and diplomacy rather than the use of force.
Pakistani religious and political leader Fazlur Rehman has said Islamabad’s long-standing interventionist approach toward Afghanistan has failed and contributed to growing mistrust between the two neighboring countries.
Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the chief of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party said Pakistan had at times supported Afghan governments and at other times opposed them, describing the policy as unsuccessful.
He said issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan should be resolved through political dialogue and diplomacy rather than the use of force.
Without naming specific groups, Fazlur Rehman also criticized what he described as failed state policies, saying that even groups once regarded as close to Pakistan are now acting against the country.
He called for serious diplomatic and political engagement to address ongoing disputes between Kabul and Islamabad, including trade, border management, refugee issues and security concerns.
His remarks come amid continued tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over clashes, mutual security accusations and Pakistan’s deportation of Afghan refugees.
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Two children killed, mother injured in unexploded ordnance blast in Helmand
The two children were killed instantly, while their mother sustained serious injuries and was transferred for medical treatment.
Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured after an unexploded device detonated inside their home in southern Helmand Province, local officials said on Wednesday.
According to Nasir Ahmad Mahajer, spokesperson for the Helmand police command, the incident occurred at around 9:00 a.m. in the village of Kala Sabz in Khanashin District.
Officials said the children had reportedly brought an unidentified object into the house. While preparing tea, the device was placed into a fire, triggering a powerful explosion.
The two children were killed instantly, while their mother sustained serious injuries and was transferred for medical treatment.
Authorities have once again warned residents against touching or handling suspicious objects, stressing that unexploded ordnance remains a major danger in areas affected by years of conflict.
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India announce squads for Afghanistan Test and ODI series
Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain key figures in India’s ODI setup as selectors gradually shape the squad for the next World Cup cycle.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s Test and ODI squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, with Shubman Gill set to captain both sides.
The series, scheduled for June, includes a one-off Test match and a three-match ODI series and is being viewed as an important step in India’s preparations for a busy international calendar.
Selectors largely retained a familiar core of experienced players while also rewarding several younger talents following strong performances in IPL 2026.
The squad announcement came amid discussions surrounding workload management for key players, including fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, as well as the leadership role of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.
According to reports, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI officials also considered the importance of the Afghanistan series in shaping India’s plans for the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Despite the one-off Test not carrying World Test Championship points, India named a strong batting lineup as the team management looks to build momentum ahead of a demanding Test season later this year, including overseas tours and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain key figures in India’s ODI setup as selectors gradually shape the squad for the next World Cup cycle.
India’s Test squad for the Afghanistan series includes Shubman Gill as captain, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj among those selected.
The ODI squad also features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.
The one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan will be played from June 6 to 10 at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
The ODI series will begin on June 14 in Dharamsala, followed by matches in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20.
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OIC pledges support for preservation and modernization of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
The two sides also discussed initiatives aimed at improving the capacity and expertise of Afghan professionals working in the cultural and historical sectors.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has pledged to strengthen cooperation with Afghanistan in preserving, restoring and modernizing the country’s cultural and historical institutions.
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, Deputy Minister Mawlawi Atiqullah Azizi met in Kabul with Khalil Ibrahim Okur, the OIC’s deputy for humanitarian affairs, to discuss joint cultural initiatives and efforts to protect Afghanistan’s historical heritage.
The discussions focused on the preservation of historical sites, the digital 3D documentation of cultural artifacts and plans to modernize cultural institutions across the country.
Azizi said Afghanistan holds a rich cultural and historical legacy that is closely tied to the broader Islamic world.
“Afghanistan possesses numerous historical monuments, ancient sites, manuscripts and cultural treasures whose preservation is a shared cultural responsibility for Islamic countries,” he said.
He also called on the OIC to expand support for the development and modernization of public libraries, the National Archives, the National Museum and the Directorate of Fine Arts.
Okur praised the ministry’s efforts to safeguard Afghanistan’s cultural heritage and said the OIC would work with Afghan institutions on practical initiatives related to restoration, digital documentation and the international promotion of Afghanistan’s historical treasures.
He further assured Afghan officials that opportunities would be created for Afghan experts to participate in international educational and scientific programs aimed at strengthening professional skills and gaining new experience.
According to Okur, the OIC is seeking to deepen Afghanistan’s cultural ties with Islamic countries and international cultural organizations through joint programs focused on protecting the country’s historical and cultural heritage.
The two sides also discussed initiatives aimed at improving the capacity and expertise of Afghan professionals working in the cultural and historical sectors.
Two children killed, mother injured in unexploded ordnance blast in Helmand
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India announce squads for Afghanistan Test and ODI series
Fazlur Rehman says Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy has failed
OIC pledges support for preservation and modernization of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
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