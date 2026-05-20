OIC pledges support for preservation and modernization of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has pledged to strengthen cooperation with Afghanistan in preserving, restoring and modernizing the country’s cultural and historical institutions.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, Deputy Minister Mawlawi Atiqullah Azizi met in Kabul with Khalil Ibrahim Okur, the OIC’s deputy for humanitarian affairs, to discuss joint cultural initiatives and efforts to protect Afghanistan’s historical heritage.

The discussions focused on the preservation of historical sites, the digital 3D documentation of cultural artifacts and plans to modernize cultural institutions across the country.

Azizi said Afghanistan holds a rich cultural and historical legacy that is closely tied to the broader Islamic world.

“Afghanistan possesses numerous historical monuments, ancient sites, manuscripts and cultural treasures whose preservation is a shared cultural responsibility for Islamic countries,” he said.

He also called on the OIC to expand support for the development and modernization of public libraries, the National Archives, the National Museum and the Directorate of Fine Arts.

Okur praised the ministry’s efforts to safeguard Afghanistan’s cultural heritage and said the OIC would work with Afghan institutions on practical initiatives related to restoration, digital documentation and the international promotion of Afghanistan’s historical treasures.

He further assured Afghan officials that opportunities would be created for Afghan experts to participate in international educational and scientific programs aimed at strengthening professional skills and gaining new experience.

According to Okur, the OIC is seeking to deepen Afghanistan’s cultural ties with Islamic countries and international cultural organizations through joint programs focused on protecting the country’s historical and cultural heritage.

The two sides also discussed initiatives aimed at improving the capacity and expertise of Afghan professionals working in the cultural and historical sectors.