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Kazakhstan reports 2.3-fold rise in grain exports to Afghanistan

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Afghanistan has sharply increased imports of grain from Kazakhstan, with deliveries rising 2.3-fold between September 2025 and May 20, 2026, according to Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Ministry.

During that period, Kazakhstan exported around 3 million tons of grain to Afghanistan, compared to 1.3 million tons in the same period a year earlier.

The increase comes as Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry said this week that wheat imports into the country have risen by 345% following changes in customs tariffs aimed at supporting domestic production. According to the ministry, tariffs on imported wheat flour were gradually increased from 5% to 8%, while duties on wheat imports were reduced to encourage local flour processing.

Officials said nearly 198,000 tons of wheat were imported during the first two months of the 1405 fiscal year, compared to 44,000 tons during the same period last year. The ministry added that the policy has helped expand operations at domestic flour factories, increase local production, and create more job opportunities.

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Fifth section of Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif railway reopens in northern Afghanistan

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2 days ago

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May 21, 2026

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Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Thursday officially reopened the fifth section of the Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway line in northern Balkh province, marking another step in Afghanistan’s efforts to expand its rail infrastructure and regional trade connectivity.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony, Baradar praised the Ministry of Public Works for its efforts in developing Afghanistan’s railway network and expressed appreciation for Uzbekistan’s cooperation in the project.

He said economic and commercial ties between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have strengthened significantly in recent years, adding that a joint committee led by the governor of Balkh and involving relevant institutions has been established to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Officials said the newly reopened section of the railway is 70 kilometers long and includes 30 kilometers of branch lines, five railway stations, and the capacity to unload up to 50 wagons simultaneously.

The government said the reopening of the railway section is expected to improve the transportation of commercial goods, increase trade volume, and facilitate regional economic connectivity between Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

The Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway is considered one of Afghanistan’s most important trade corridors, linking the country to Central Asia through Uzbekistan.

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Kabul, Tashkent push industrial cooperation with planned factory transfers

The talks focused on strengthening collaboration in the light industry sector and making use of Uzbekistan’s experience in manufacturing and industrial development.

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May 21, 2026

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Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have discussed the transfer of 20 light industry factories to Afghanistan as part of efforts to deepen economic cooperation and expand industrial investment between the two countries.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Nozimjon Kholmurodov, head of the Light Industry Development Agency under Uzbekistan’s Council of Ministers, along with their respective delegations.

The talks focused on strengthening collaboration in the light industry sector and making use of Uzbekistan’s experience in manufacturing and industrial development.

Key topics included standard cotton cultivation in Afghanistan, cotton processing and yarn production, as well as the relocation of cotton processing, leather and cashmere factories from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan. The two sides also discussed the production of leather boots and textiles in Afghanistan and the export of Uzbek-made garments to Afghan markets.

Officials further reviewed plans for transferring 20 factories from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan across various industrial sectors.

Discussions also covered organizing a specialized international light industry exhibition at the Termez joint market and promoting joint investment in Afghanistan’s yarn production industry.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides introduced technical and liaison teams tasked with following up on the implementation of the agreed initiatives.

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Afghanistan’s domestic pharmaceutical production sees major growth: Mullah Baradar

Officials attending the exhibition said 134 pharmaceutical manufacturing factories are currently operating across Afghanistan, producing around 1,170 types of medicines.

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4 days ago

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May 19, 2026

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Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Tuesday announced a significant increase in Afghanistan’s domestic pharmaceutical production, saying local manufacturers are now supplying a much larger share of the country’s medicine demand.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the second national and international Abu Ali Sina Balkhi specialized exhibition in Kabul, Baradar said strengthening domestic production is one of the most effective ways to counter economic pressure and sanctions.

According to him, a decline in imports of foreign medicines in recent months has helped accelerate growth in Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector, while public trust in locally produced medicines has also increased.

“Today, a considerable portion of the country’s pharmaceutical needs is being supplied through domestic production,” Baradar said.

He noted, however, that despite recent progress, Afghan pharmaceutical factories still need to improve production standards and expand output in line with international requirements.

Baradar also called on traders to avoid hoarding medicines or selling them at inflated prices, urging relevant authorities to take firm action against such practices.

The deputy prime minister invited both domestic and foreign investors to invest in Afghanistan, saying the Islamic Emirate is working to simplify investment procedures and introduce electronic systems to facilitate business operations.

He added that the Islamic Emirate is not only focused on strengthening the domestic economy but is also seeking to expand regional and international economic ties.

According to Baradar, economic engagement with neighboring and regional countries has increased in recent months.

Officials attending the exhibition said 134 pharmaceutical manufacturing factories are currently operating across Afghanistan, producing around 1,170 types of medicines.

They added that nearly $450 million has been invested in the sector so far, and domestic production now meets 38 percent of the country’s pharmaceutical demand — up from 25 percent just eight months ago.

The Abu Ali Sina Balkhi specialized exhibition, which features dozens of pharmaceutical companies, will continue for four days in Kabul.

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