Mullah Baradar launches $150 million Lajward residential complex in Balkh

The foundation stone of the Lajward Residential Complex was laid on Tuesday in northern Balkh province by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is placing special focus on achieving economic self-reliance, attracting domestic and foreign investment, and implementing major infrastructure projects across the country.

He described the Lajward Residential Complex as a significant example of ongoing development efforts and noted that large-scale projects in sectors including industry, transportation, electricity generation, and urban development are currently underway.

Baradar stated that practical work on master plans and urban expansion projects is continuing alongside national initiatives such as the Qosh Tepa project. He added that the Islamic Emirate considers it a responsibility to provide opportunities and facilities for both local and foreign investors in the construction sector.

According to his office, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that cooperation between the government and the private sector is essential for economic stability and the reconstruction of Afghanistan, while assuring continued support for investors.

He also encouraged business leaders to expand investments in the housing and construction sector.

During his visit to Balkh, Baradar said he would inspect commercial ports in the province to ensure the provision of 24-hour services and improve the efficiency of export and import operations.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that senior officials from various institutions are accompanying him to closely assess economic activities, development projects, and challenges related to port operations in the province.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office, the Lajward Residential Complex will be built with a private sector investment of $150 million.

The project includes the construction of approximately 1,448 modern apartments and is expected to create around 7,000 jobs.

The complex will be developed on nearly 21 jeribs of land and will include schools, healthcare and commercial facilities, green areas, a mosque, sports and recreational centers, and other public amenities.