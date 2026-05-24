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IEA condemns deadly train blast in Pakistan’s Quetta

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the killing and injury of civilians “by anyone and in any form” is condemnable.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has condemned the recent explosion targeting passengers on a train in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, which reportedly left several civilians dead and wounded.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the killing and injury of civilians “by anyone and in any form” is condemnable.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns the recent blast on a passenger train in Quetta city of Balochistan province, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of civilians,” Balkhi said.

He added that the Afghan government extends its condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims affected by the attack.

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Deadly shooting near Kabul’s Sarai Shahzada leaves four dead

Spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, said the incident took place at around 2 p.m. near the busy currency exchange market in central Kabul.

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May 24, 2026

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Four people were killed in a deadly armed clash near Kabul’s Sarai Shahzada market (currency exchange market) on Sunday afternoon, Kabul police confirmed.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, said the incident took place at around 2 p.m. near the busy currency exchange market in central Kabul.

According to Zadran, those killed included the son of former jihadi commander Allah Gul Mujahid, his bodyguard, a civilian woman and another civilian man.

He added that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. One suspect from the opposing side was detained while injured, while a nephew of Allah Gul Mujahid has also been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute, although police say investigations are still ongoing.

 

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Business

Major pharma firms eye investment in Afghanistan

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9 hours ago

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May 24, 2026

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Several major international pharmaceutical companies could invest in medicine production in Afghanistan as part of growing cooperation between UN agencies and Afghan authorities, who hope to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

The development was highlighted during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, and UNICEF Representative Tajudeen Oyewale, where discussions focused heavily on improving healthcare access and expanding pharmaceutical capacity.

UNICEF officials indicated that several global drug manufacturers are preparing to coordinate with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health on establishing or supporting local medicine production.

The aim is to improve the availability of essential medicines for humanitarian operations while also strengthening supply in domestic markets.

The proposed investments are expected to reduce Afghanistan’s reliance on imported pharmaceuticals and improve access to essential treatments, particularly in areas affected by economic hardship and ongoing humanitarian needs.

Alongside the pharmaceutical plans, UNICEF reaffirmed its continued commitment to humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, including programmes addressing food insecurity, climate-related pressures, and support for returning migrants.

According to figures discussed in the meeting, $520 million has been requested from international donors to support returnees. Of this, $100 million is allocated for emergency assistance, while $420 million is intended for longer-term resettlement and reintegration support.

Afghan authorities welcomed the prospect of expanded pharmaceutical investment, with Din Mohammad Hanif stressing the importance of development cooperation, job creation, and increased international engagement to support economic stability.

Officials said strengthening the pharmaceutical sector could become a key pillar in Afghanistan’s broader efforts to improve healthcare resilience and move toward greater self-sufficiency in essential medical supplies.

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Health

UNFPA: Afghanistan has world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases

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12 hours ago

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May 24, 2026

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United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Afghanistan says the country has the world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases, with an estimated 15,000 women and girls suffering from the childbirth-related injury.

In a post on X, UNFPA Afghanistan said obstetric fistula continues to cause disability and social isolation for thousands of Afghan women and girls.

The agency stressed that preventing and treating the condition requires access to healthcare services, safe surgical procedures, and essential medical supplies.

Obstetric fistula is a serious childbirth injury that usually occurs after prolonged or obstructed labor without timely medical care. The condition can lead to chronic health complications and often leaves affected women facing stigma and exclusion from their communities.

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