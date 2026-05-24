IEA condemns deadly train blast in Pakistan’s Quetta

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has condemned the recent explosion targeting passengers on a train in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, which reportedly left several civilians dead and wounded.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the killing and injury of civilians “by anyone and in any form” is condemnable.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns the recent blast on a passenger train in Quetta city of Balochistan province, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of civilians,” Balkhi said.

He added that the Afghan government extends its condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims affected by the attack.