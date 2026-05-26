China and Pakistan deepen Afghanistan cooperation after Beijing talks

Following high-level talks in Beijing between China and Pakistan, the two allies have pledged closer coordination on Afghanistan and warned against militant groups using Afghan territory to threaten regional security,

The commitment came in a joint statement issued after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded a four-day official visit to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

A significant section of the statement focused on Afghanistan and regional security, underlining growing concern from both Beijing and Islamabad about instability spilling across borders.

The two countries welcomed recent trilateral discussions involving Afghanistan, Pakistan and China held in Urumqi, Xinjiang, in April 2026. Pakistan praised China for facilitating dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, while both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on Afghan-related issues.

In the joint declaration, China and Pakistan stressed that Afghan territory should not be used by militant organisations to threaten neighbouring countries or regional interests.

The statement specifically named the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), saying no individual or group should be allowed to carry out attacks or destabilising activities from within the region.

Security concerns linked to Afghanistan have become increasingly important for both countries. Pakistan has repeatedly accused militants of launching cross-frontier attacks from Afghan territory, while China has voiced concern about extremist networks operating near its western Xinjiang region.

Beyond Afghanistan, the joint statement reaffirmed the deepening strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, including cooperation on infrastructure, counter-terrorism, trade, artificial intelligence and regional connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides also agreed to strengthen military and counter-terrorism cooperation through what they described as a new China-Pakistan Security Partnership.

The visit coincided with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.