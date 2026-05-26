IEA defense minister arrives in Moscow for international security conference

The footprint for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is expanding far beyond the 16 official host cities, with FIFA confirming the Team Base Camp Training Sites that will serve as home bases for all 48 participating nations during the tournament.

The announcement marks another major milestone ahead of the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, with teams now finalising where they will live and train throughout the group stage of the expanded tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Each team’s chosen Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Site will act as a “home away from home”, providing world-class facilities for players, coaches and staff to prepare, recover and travel from during the competition.

The selections are also expected to spread the economic and cultural impact of the tournament far beyond the match venues.

FIFA said 25 communities that are not hosting games will still welcome national teams, bringing fans, media attention and tourism to cities and towns across North America.

According to FIFA, 39 teams will base themselves in the United States, seven in Mexico and two in Canada.

Among the countries confirmed to be training in Mexico are Colombia, Iran, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Canada and Panama will both be based in Canada.

“Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup,” said Heimo Schirgi, the Chief Operating Officer for FIFA World Cup 2026.

“They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament.”

He added that the expanded 48-team tournament creates an opportunity to involve more communities and fans than ever before.

The selection process began in 2024, when FIFA provided qualified and prospective teams with a list of more than 60 potential training base options across North America.

The final choices were refined after the tournament draw in December 2025, with teams considering travel logistics and the locations of their group-stage matches.

The non-host communities selected to welcome teams include Cancun, Tijuana and Pachuca in Mexico, as well as several cities across the United States including Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Portland, San Diego and Tampa.

In Canada, New Tecumseth is among the communities set to host a national team during the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and United States, and will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.