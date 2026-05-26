Latest News
IEA defense minister arrives in Moscow for international security conference
The ministry added that participants are expected to exchange views on key international and regional security issues during the gathering.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense says Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has arrived in Moscow to participate in the International Security Conference hosted by the Russian Federation.
According to the ministry, the conference will bring together defense and security officials from various countries to discuss regional security, shared challenges, and ways to strengthen cooperation.
The ministry added that participants are expected to exchange views on key international and regional security issues during the gathering.
Latest News
China and Pakistan deepen Afghanistan cooperation after Beijing talks
In the joint declaration, China and Pakistan stressed that Afghan territory should not be used by militant organisations to threaten neighbouring countries or regional interests.
Following high-level talks in Beijing between China and Pakistan, the two allies have pledged closer coordination on Afghanistan and warned against militant groups using Afghan territory to threaten regional security,
The commitment came in a joint statement issued after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded a four-day official visit to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
A significant section of the statement focused on Afghanistan and regional security, underlining growing concern from both Beijing and Islamabad about instability spilling across borders.
The two countries welcomed recent trilateral discussions involving Afghanistan, Pakistan and China held in Urumqi, Xinjiang, in April 2026. Pakistan praised China for facilitating dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, while both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on Afghan-related issues.
In the joint declaration, China and Pakistan stressed that Afghan territory should not be used by militant organisations to threaten neighbouring countries or regional interests.
The statement specifically named the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), saying no individual or group should be allowed to carry out attacks or destabilising activities from within the region.
Security concerns linked to Afghanistan have become increasingly important for both countries. Pakistan has repeatedly accused militants of launching cross-frontier attacks from Afghan territory, while China has voiced concern about extremist networks operating near its western Xinjiang region.
Beyond Afghanistan, the joint statement reaffirmed the deepening strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, including cooperation on infrastructure, counter-terrorism, trade, artificial intelligence and regional connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The two sides also agreed to strengthen military and counter-terrorism cooperation through what they described as a new China-Pakistan Security Partnership.
The visit coincided with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.
International Sports
FIFA finalizes base camp venues for World Cup teams
Each team’s chosen Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Site will act as a “home away from home”, providing world-class facilities for players, coaches and staff
The footprint for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is expanding far beyond the 16 official host cities, with FIFA confirming the Team Base Camp Training Sites that will serve as home bases for all 48 participating nations during the tournament.
The announcement marks another major milestone ahead of the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, with teams now finalising where they will live and train throughout the group stage of the expanded tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Each team’s chosen Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Site will act as a “home away from home”, providing world-class facilities for players, coaches and staff to prepare, recover and travel from during the competition.
The selections are also expected to spread the economic and cultural impact of the tournament far beyond the match venues.
FIFA said 25 communities that are not hosting games will still welcome national teams, bringing fans, media attention and tourism to cities and towns across North America.
According to FIFA, 39 teams will base themselves in the United States, seven in Mexico and two in Canada.
Among the countries confirmed to be training in Mexico are Colombia, Iran, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia and Uruguay.
Canada and Panama will both be based in Canada.
“Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup,” said Heimo Schirgi, the Chief Operating Officer for FIFA World Cup 2026.
“They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament.”
He added that the expanded 48-team tournament creates an opportunity to involve more communities and fans than ever before.
The selection process began in 2024, when FIFA provided qualified and prospective teams with a list of more than 60 potential training base options across North America.
The final choices were refined after the tournament draw in December 2025, with teams considering travel logistics and the locations of their group-stage matches.
The non-host communities selected to welcome teams include Cancun, Tijuana and Pachuca in Mexico, as well as several cities across the United States including Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Portland, San Diego and Tampa.
In Canada, New Tecumseth is among the communities set to host a national team during the tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and United States, and will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.
Latest News
Afghan Interior Ministry announces special security measures for Eid al-Adha
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said security forces are fully prepared to maintain order and provide protection throughout the festive period.
As Eid al-Adha approaches, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior has announced the implementation of special security measures across the country to ensure the safety of worshippers and the public during the holiday celebrations.
In a message marking the upcoming Eid, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani said security forces are fully prepared to maintain order and provide protection throughout the festive period.
He said special security plans have been introduced in different provinces to allow citizens to celebrate Eid in a peaceful and secure environment.
Meanwhile, deputy ministry spokesman Bismillah Habib said security personnel will be deployed at grand mosques, highways, parks and other crowded public and recreational areas during the holidays.
According to Habib, the measures are aimed at preventing potential security threats and creating a safe atmosphere for families and worshippers during Eid celebrations.
The ministry also called on young people to refrain from using firecrackers and other explosive materials during the holiday period, warning that such activities can cause injuries and disturb public order.
Officials emphasized that close cooperation between citizens and security forces will play an important role in ensuring a calm and secure Eid al-Adha across Afghanistan.
China and Pakistan deepen Afghanistan cooperation after Beijing talks
IEA defense minister arrives in Moscow for international security conference
FIFA finalizes base camp venues for World Cup teams
Rubio says Iran deal could take days as US launches fresh strikes
US military strikes Iranian boats, missile launch sites: CENTCOM
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Japan relations reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries, incl Russia and China discussed
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Tahawol: Push for agreement between Iran and US discussed
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