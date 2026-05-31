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MSF chief recalls 2015 Afghanistan hospital bombing, warns of rising attacks on healthcare
The head of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) International has warned that attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities in conflict zones are increasing, despite global efforts to strengthen protections for medical missions following the bombing of an MSF hospital in Afghanistan a decade ago.
Speaking during a special session at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Laura Leyser, Secretary General of MSF International, recalled the international response to the 2015 U.S. airstrike on an MSF-run trauma hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, which prompted widespread condemnation and led to the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2286 on the protection of medical personnel and facilities in armed conflicts.
“There was a big outcry. There was an investigation,” Leyser said. “What has happened since, though, is not a reduction of these cases but, to the contrary, an increasing number of attacks on hospitals and clinics.”
Leyser said more than 1,300 attacks on healthcare facilities were recorded in conflict situations worldwide last year, adding that around 80 percent of those incidents were carried out by state actors.
She said the growing number of attacks has created fear among healthcare workers and humanitarian personnel operating in war zones, making it increasingly difficult to provide lifesaving assistance to civilians.
“This is the reality that civilians face on the ground, and it is the reality that humanitarian organizations such as ours face as well,” she said.
Leyser noted that medical workers in conflict areas often continue their work despite severe shortages of supplies and constant security threats. She said many healthcare staff are afraid to report to work because of the risks posed by ongoing violence.
The MSF chief called on governments and military leaders to ensure greater respect for international humanitarian law and to strengthen accountability for violations.
Her remarks came during discussions involving senior military and security officials from Pakistan, China, Malaysia, the Netherlands, South Korea and the International Committee of the Red Cross, who gathered at the Shangri-La Dialogue to examine challenges to global security, including regional conflicts, military competition, crisis management and emerging technologies.
Leyser urged participants to reflect on ways to uphold the minimum standards of international humanitarian law and reduce impunity for attacks on healthcare facilities and personnel during armed conflicts.
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NRC says 3.2 million Iranians and Afghan refugees displaced by conflict
Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), says millions of civilians in Iran, including Afghan refugees, have been severely affected by the recent conflict, which has left widespread destruction and deepened humanitarian needs.
In a post on X, Egeland said he had returned to Iran and witnessed the impact of the war on both Iranian families and Afghan refugees.
“I am back in Iran where millions of Iranian civilians and Afghan refugees have had their lives shattered by the recent war,” he wrote.
According to Egeland, tens of thousands of civilian homes have been damaged or destroyed, while hundreds of schools and health facilities have also been affected. He added that damage to critical civilian infrastructure has further worsened humanitarian conditions.
The NRC chief said an estimated 3.2 million people were forced to flee their homes during the conflict, including both Iranian citizens and Afghan refugees. Others, he noted, were unable to leave and remained trapped in areas close to airstrikes.
Egeland said thousands of people were killed or injured during the fighting, while around 17 million students were unable to attend classes in person.
He praised NRC staff in Iran for continuing to provide assistance to those affected but warned that humanitarian efforts are facing serious financial constraints.
“My NRC colleagues here are working hard to provide essential support. But we are severely overstretched and underfunded,” he said.
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UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly truck crash
The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan following a truck overturning accident in eastern Laghman province that left dozens of people dead and injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Afghanistan.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Afghanistan during this difficult time and expressed its wishes for a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.
At least 22 people were killed and 36 others were injured after a truck carrying Afghans returning from Pakistan overturned on a highway linking Kabul with Jalalabad on Saturday.
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Defense minister: Russia military-technical cooperation deal aims to strengthen Afghanistan’s defense capabilities
“The practical work on this agreement will begin in the coming days, and discussions will focus on how to implement it effectively,” he said.
Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, returned to Kabul on Saturday after attending an international security conference hosted by Russia, announcing that practical steps to implement a newly signed military-technical cooperation agreement between Kabul and Moscow will begin in the coming days.
Speaking upon his arrival at Kabul International Airport, Mujahid said the Afghan delegation participated in the Moscow conference at Russia’s official invitation. He noted that only a limited number of countries were given the opportunity to address the gathering, with Afghanistan among those represented.
Commenting on the agreement signed with Russia, Mujahid stressed that the document is a military-technical cooperation agreement rather than a defense or security pact.
“The practical work on this agreement will begin in the coming days, and discussions will focus on how to implement it effectively,” he said.
According to the defense minister, the agreement is intended to enhance Afghanistan’s ability to maintain, repair and improve military equipment, much of which was originally manufactured in Russia. He noted that Russian-made aircraft, helicopters and other military assets remain in service and require continued technical support.
Mujahid emphasized that Afghanistan’s policy is based on neutrality and non-aggression, adding that any progress in the military sector is aimed at strengthening national defense and contributing to regional stability.
He also noted that Afghanistan possesses military equipment from other countries, including the United States and Brazil, and said Kabul could consider similar technical cooperation agreements with those countries if mutual interest exists.
The defense minister reiterated that Afghanistan’s national interests remain the primary consideration in all international agreements and that no deal would be concluded at the expense of the country’s sovereignty or interests.
Addressing concerns raised by some countries regarding the agreement with Moscow, Mujahid said Afghanistan poses no threat to any nation and that military development should not be viewed as a source of concern.
Referring to Pakistan, he said Islamabad may have reservations about the agreement, adding that Afghanistan is working to strengthen its defensive capabilities.
“Several months ago, Pakistan could carry out airstrikes in parts of Afghanistan with considerable confidence. We are working to ensure that no one will have such confidence in the future,” Mujahid stated.
He concluded by saying that Afghanistan requires stronger defense capabilities and that discussions on future defense systems, security cooperation, and military development will continue as the country seeks to enhance its ability to protect its territory and sovereignty.
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