Karzai and Abdullah condemn Pakistani airstrikes, join calls for dialogue

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah have strongly condemned the reported Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, joining growing calls for dialogue amid rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Their statements came after Pakistan carried out overnight airstrikes on residential areas in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar.

Afghan officials say at least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 163 others wounded.

According to Afghan authorities, the deadliest strike occurred in Mandokhail village in Paktia’s Chamkani district, where an initial airstrike reportedly hit a civilian home before a second strike allegedly targeted villagers who had gathered to rescue the wounded.

Additional strikes were reported in Paktika’s Giyan district and Kunar’s Manogai district.

Karzai described the reported attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and contrary to international law and accepted international norms.

He extended his condolences to the families of those killed, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and urged Pakistan to abandon what he described as confrontational policies and double standards toward extremism.

Karzai said it was in Pakistan’s own interest to pursue relations with Afghanistan based on good neighbourliness, mutual respect and constructive engagement.

Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the strikes, saying they had caused heavy civilian casualties and describing them as a hostile act that would only deepen tensions between the two countries.

He argued that military force has repeatedly failed to resolve disputes and called on both sides to embrace dialogue, diplomacy and the principles of good neighbourly relations to address their differences peacefully.

The condemnation follows similar criticism from former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who said Pakistan had once again resorted to military action despite repeated calls from the international community and many Pakistanis to resolve disputes through dialogue.

Khalilzad said he has consistently condemned the killing of Afghan civilians and questioned whether Islamabad is genuinely seeking a negotiated solution. He also argued that Pakistan had failed to respond to several proposals put forward by the Islamic Emirate to address bilateral security concerns.

The former US envoy further questioned whether Pakistan’s security establishment may be pursuing broader strategic objectives, including keeping Afghanistan unstable, warning that continued conflict could strengthen extremist groups such as ISIS-K and increase China’s influence in Afghanistan.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained tense in recent years, with both governments accusing each other of failing to address cross-frontier militant activity.

Pakistan has previously said its military operations target armed groups responsible for attacks inside its territory, while Afghan authorities have repeatedly condemned cross-frontier strikes as violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and say civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence.