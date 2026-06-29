Canada makes World Cup history with late goal to eliminate South Africa

Canada secured a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in the men’s team’s history after Stephen Eustáquio scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory over South Africa in Los Angeles on Sunday.

With extra time looming, Eustáquio struck from the edge of the penalty area deep into added time, sending Canadian players and supporters into celebration and ending South Africa’s impressive World Cup campaign.

The victory marks Canada’s first-ever win in the knockout stages of a men’s FIFA World Cup and continues a remarkable tournament for Les Rouges, who have surpassed all previous World Cup performances.

Captain Alphonso Davies made his long-awaited tournament debut after recovering from injury, entering the match as a substitute in the 75th minute. His introduction injected fresh energy into Canada’s attack as the North Americans increased the pressure during the closing stages before Eustáquio finally found the breakthrough.

South Africa defended resolutely for much of the contest and created several opportunities of their own, but were unable to find a way past the Canadian defence. Bafana Bafana’s elimination ends a memorable World Cup run after becoming one of the standout African teams in the group stage.

Canada will now face either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on July 4 in Houston, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

The result also represents another milestone for Canadian football. After enduring decades without a World Cup victory and suffering six consecutive defeats across previous appearances, the national team has now reached the last 16 for the first time and established itself among the tournament’s surprise packages.

The win sparked celebrations among Canadian supporters both in Los Angeles and at fan festivals across Canada, where thousands watched Eustáquio’s late strike secure one of the country’s most significant achievements in men’s football.

For South Africa, the defeat ends an inspiring campaign that captured the imagination of football fans across the African continent. Although Bafana Bafana fell just short of the Round of 16, their performances throughout the tournament highlighted the continued rise of African football on the global stage, with a record number of African nations reaching the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 continues on Monday evening with two knockout matches in Afghanistan time. Brazil face Japan from 9pm and Germany takes on Paraguay at 12.30am. Both winners will advance to the Round of 16.

The Netherlands’ clash with Morocco will be played from 5.30am Kabul time, with the winner set to face Canada in the last 16.

Fans can tune in to all three matches to watch all the thrills and spills unfold live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).