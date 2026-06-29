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Critically injured airstrike victims airlifted to Kabul for emergency treatment
WATCH VIDEO: The medical evacuations come as Afghan officials continue to assess the human toll of Pakistan’s overnight airstrikes against Afghanistan.
Thirty-three critically injured civilians have been airlifted to Kabul by helicopter for emergency medical treatment following reported airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, health officials said on Monday.
According to officials, the patients are among 66 people initially identified as being in critical condition after the strikes, which reportedly hit residential areas in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar overnight.
The injured have been admitted to several hospitals across the capital, where specialist medical teams are providing emergency care. Authorities have not released details on the conditions of the remaining critically wounded patients or whether they will also be transferred to Kabul.
The medical evacuations come as Afghan officials continue to assess the human toll of Pakistan’s overnight airstrikes against Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate has accused Pakistan of carrying out the strikes, saying at least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 163 others wounded. Officials said the deadliest attack occurred in Mandokhail village in Paktia’s Chamkani district, where a residential home was allegedly struck before a second strike hit as villagers gathered to help the wounded.
Additional strikes were reported in Paktika’s Giyan district and Kunar’s Manogai district, where authorities said several homes were damaged or destroyed.
Pakistan has not officially commented on the allegations, and the casualty figures released by Afghan authorities have not been independently verified.
The reported strikes have drawn widespread condemnation from senior Afghan officials and international figures, including former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who criticised the attacks and called for dialogue between the two neighbouring countries rather than military action.
The latest violence underscores the continuing tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier, where both countries have repeatedly exchanged accusations over cross-border militancy and security threats.
Afghan authorities have described the reported strikes as violations of the country’s sovereignty, while Pakistan has previously maintained that its military operations target militant groups it says operate from Afghan territory.
Latest News
Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat over airspace violations and civilian bombing
Afghanistan strongly protested against the violation of its airspace and the bombing of civilian residential areas, delivering a firm and formal objection to the Pakistani diplomat.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul in response to overnight airstrikes in the provinces of Kunar, Paktia, and Paktika.
According to the Ministry, Afghanistan strongly protested against the violation of its airspace and the bombing of civilian residential areas, delivering a firm and formal objection to the Pakistani diplomat.
The Ministry described the recent attacks as a clear violation of international principles, humanitarian law, and Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, condemning them in the strongest possible terms.
The statement further noted that Pakistan has, over the past few years, attempted to deflect its internal security and political failures by making baseless accusations against Afghanistan.
It added that such actions not only fail to address existing challenges but also seriously damage bilateral trust, good neighborly relations, and regional stability.
Latest News
Karzai and Abdullah condemn Pakistani airstrikes, join calls for dialogue
Karzai described the reported attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and contrary to international law and accepted international norms.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah have strongly condemned the reported Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, joining growing calls for dialogue amid rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.
Their statements came after Pakistan carried out overnight airstrikes on residential areas in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar.
Afghan officials say at least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 163 others wounded.
According to Afghan authorities, the deadliest strike occurred in Mandokhail village in Paktia’s Chamkani district, where an initial airstrike reportedly hit a civilian home before a second strike allegedly targeted villagers who had gathered to rescue the wounded.
Additional strikes were reported in Paktika’s Giyan district and Kunar’s Manogai district.
Karzai described the reported attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and contrary to international law and accepted international norms.
He extended his condolences to the families of those killed, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and urged Pakistan to abandon what he described as confrontational policies and double standards toward extremism.
Karzai said it was in Pakistan’s own interest to pursue relations with Afghanistan based on good neighbourliness, mutual respect and constructive engagement.
Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the strikes, saying they had caused heavy civilian casualties and describing them as a hostile act that would only deepen tensions between the two countries.
He argued that military force has repeatedly failed to resolve disputes and called on both sides to embrace dialogue, diplomacy and the principles of good neighbourly relations to address their differences peacefully.
The condemnation follows similar criticism from former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who said Pakistan had once again resorted to military action despite repeated calls from the international community and many Pakistanis to resolve disputes through dialogue.
Khalilzad said he has consistently condemned the killing of Afghan civilians and questioned whether Islamabad is genuinely seeking a negotiated solution. He also argued that Pakistan had failed to respond to several proposals put forward by the Islamic Emirate to address bilateral security concerns.
The former US envoy further questioned whether Pakistan’s security establishment may be pursuing broader strategic objectives, including keeping Afghanistan unstable, warning that continued conflict could strengthen extremist groups such as ISIS-K and increase China’s influence in Afghanistan.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained tense in recent years, with both governments accusing each other of failing to address cross-frontier militant activity.
Pakistan has previously said its military operations target armed groups responsible for attacks inside its territory, while Afghan authorities have repeatedly condemned cross-frontier strikes as violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and say civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence.
International Sports
Canada makes World Cup history with late goal to eliminate South Africa
Canada will now face either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on July 4 in Houston, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
Canada secured a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in the men’s team’s history after Stephen Eustáquio scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory over South Africa in Los Angeles on Sunday.
With extra time looming, Eustáquio struck from the edge of the penalty area deep into added time, sending Canadian players and supporters into celebration and ending South Africa’s impressive World Cup campaign.
The victory marks Canada’s first-ever win in the knockout stages of a men’s FIFA World Cup and continues a remarkable tournament for Les Rouges, who have surpassed all previous World Cup performances.
Captain Alphonso Davies made his long-awaited tournament debut after recovering from injury, entering the match as a substitute in the 75th minute. His introduction injected fresh energy into Canada’s attack as the North Americans increased the pressure during the closing stages before Eustáquio finally found the breakthrough.
South Africa defended resolutely for much of the contest and created several opportunities of their own, but were unable to find a way past the Canadian defence. Bafana Bafana’s elimination ends a memorable World Cup run after becoming one of the standout African teams in the group stage.
Canada will now face either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on July 4 in Houston, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
The result also represents another milestone for Canadian football. After enduring decades without a World Cup victory and suffering six consecutive defeats across previous appearances, the national team has now reached the last 16 for the first time and established itself among the tournament’s surprise packages.
The win sparked celebrations among Canadian supporters both in Los Angeles and at fan festivals across Canada, where thousands watched Eustáquio’s late strike secure one of the country’s most significant achievements in men’s football.
For South Africa, the defeat ends an inspiring campaign that captured the imagination of football fans across the African continent. Although Bafana Bafana fell just short of the Round of 16, their performances throughout the tournament highlighted the continued rise of African football on the global stage, with a record number of African nations reaching the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 continues on Monday evening with two knockout matches in Afghanistan time. Brazil face Japan from 9pm and Germany takes on Paraguay at 12.30am. Both winners will advance to the Round of 16.
The Netherlands’ clash with Morocco will be played from 5.30am Kabul time, with the winner set to face Canada in the last 16.
Fans can tune in to all three matches to watch all the thrills and spills unfold live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat over airspace violations and civilian bombing
Karzai and Abdullah condemn Pakistani airstrikes, join calls for dialogue
Canada makes World Cup history with late goal to eliminate South Africa
Critically injured airstrike victims airlifted to Kabul for emergency treatment
Khalilzad condemns Pakistani airstrikes, questions Islamabad’s intentions
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