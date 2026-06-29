Khalilzad condemns Pakistani airstrikes, questions Islamabad’s intentions

Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has condemned Pakistan’s overnight airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, saying the attacks have caused heavy civilian casualties despite repeated calls for dialogue to resolve tensions between the two countries.

In a statement posted on social media, Khalilzad said Pakistan had once again resorted to military action despite appeals from the international community and many Pakistanis to settle disputes through diplomatic means.

“I have always condemned the killing of Afghan civilians by Pakistan, and I condemn it again today,” he said.

His comments came after Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate said Pakistani military aircraft carried out strikes in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar overnight.

According to Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, at least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 163 others wounded.

The Islamic Emirate said the deadliest attack occurred in Mandokhail village in Paktia’s Chamkani district, where an initial strike hit a civilian home before a second strike allegedly targeted villagers responding to the scene. Officials also reported civilian casualties in Paktika province and the destruction of a residential home in Kunar province.

Khalilzad said Islamabad had also failed to respond to numerous proposals put forward by the Islamic Emirate aimed at addressing security concerns between the neighbouring countries.

He questioned whether Pakistan genuinely wanted a negotiated solution, asking whether the country’s leadership was seeking to resolve the dispute or pursuing broader strategic objectives.

“I also wish to point out that Islamabad has not responded to the numerous proposals and plans put forward by the Taliban (IEA) government, despite indicating that it agrees with them.

“In the continued absence of any constructive effort or response from Pakistan, it is time to ask an important question: Does Islamabad genuinely seek a solution and an agreement?”

Khalilzad further suggested that continued military action could indicate an effort to keep Afghanistan unstable, raising questions about whether such instability benefits foreign actors, including China, while running counter to US interests.

“Is this conflict really what Islamabad claims it is? Or is Pakistan’s security and military establishment pursuing other objectives? If so, what are those objectives?

“Is the goal to keep Afghanistan unstable?

“Is Pakistan’s security establishment being encouraged or rewarded by China to create conditions that would allow Afghanistan to fall further under Chinese influence? Or is it both?,” he asked.

Khalilzad warned that if this were the case, the consequences could include greater regional instability, an expansion of activities by extremist groups such as ISIS-Khorasan, and increased Chinese influence in Afghanistan.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained strained in recent years, with both sides accusing each other of failing to address cross-frontier security threats.

Pakistan has previously said its military operations target militant groups responsible for attacks inside its territory, while Afghan authorities have repeatedly condemned cross-Durand Line strikes as violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and say civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence.