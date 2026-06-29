Dozens of civilians reported killed in Pakistani airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan 

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials say at least 36 civilians were killed and more than 160 others wounded in a series of overnight airstrikes carried out by Pakistani military aircraft in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar.

According to Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, the dead include women, children and elderly civilians.

The most severe attack was reported in Mandokhail village in Chamkani district of Paktia province, where officials said a residential home was struck by Pakistani fighter jets. The initial strike reportedly killed an elderly man and a child and injured several other members of the family.

Fitrat said a second strike hit the area as local residents gathered to assist the victims, killing a further 28 people and injuring 158 others.

In Giyan district of neighbouring Paktika province, officials said a house in Walust village was bombed, killing six civilians, most of them women and children.

Meanwhile, in Barolo village in Manogai district of Kunar province, another residential home was reportedly destroyed in an airstrike. No casualties were reported there, although the property sustained extensive damage.

The Islamic Emirate said that, based on preliminary information, three civilian homes were completely destroyed during the attacks.

The reported strikes come amid renewed tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where both sides have repeatedly accused each other of allowing militant groups to operate from their respective territories.

Pakistan has previously conducted cross-border strikes, saying it is targeting militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, while Afghan authorities have condemned such operations as violations of the country’s sovereignty and insist civilians are disproportionately affected.

Further details are expected as officials continue assessing the damage and verifying casualty figures.