International Sports
FIFA World Cup: Iran held by Egypt after controversial late goal Is disallowed
Friday’s game was also designated the “Pride Match” by local organisers and some rainbow flags could be seen inside the stadium, though the game passed without incident off the pitch.
Iran face an anxious wait to see if they will progress to the World Cupknockout stage after they came from behind to hold Egypt to a 1-1 draw, which ended in dramatic fashion with an apparent last-ditch winner ruled out for offside, Reuters reported.
Egypt, whose qualification for the last-32 was already guaranteed, took the lead inside five minutes through Mahmoud Saber, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised from a tight angle in the 14th minute of a frantic start.
The early action fizzled out as the game became scrappy until a remarkable finale in which Iran hit the woodwork before snatching what seemed a famous win, only to have VAR intervene.
Iran’s Mehdi Taremi – who had a penalty saved in the first half – hit the crossbar with a late header before Shoja Khalilzadeh fired home in the 93rd minute, sparking wild celebrations as the Iran bench streamed onto the pitch.
But Khalilzadeh had strayed just offside and Egypt clung on for a draw, which means they finish second with five points, behind Belgium on goal difference, and will play Australia in Dallas on July 3 in the knockout phase.
Iran are third on three points and must wait for confirmation that they will go through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.
The game was played with a large and loud Egyptian contingent in the stands, though there were also significant numbers of Iranians, some of whom waved pre-revolutionary flags and also booed Iran’s national anthem.
Friday’s game was also designated the “Pride Match” by local organisers and some rainbow flags could be seen inside the stadium, though the game passed without incident off the pitch.
Egypt broke the deadlock after a slick move with Mohamed Salah at its centre as his trademark left-footed attempt eventually fell to Saber, whose tame effort slipped through Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.
Iran were unfazed, though, and Taremi almost immediately won a penalty which was well saved by Mostafa Shobeir. The Egypt goalkeeper then produced another diving stop, only to see Rezaeian equalise on the rebound, read the report.
There were few clear opportunities after the first-half hydration break and, with Egypt’s progress to the knockout stage for the first time already confirmed, the Pharaohs were timid as Iran grew in confidence.
Pinball in the box in added time ended with Khalilzadeh firing home to seemingly send Iran through to the Round of 32, but the goal was ruled out and Team Melli’s fate was no longer in their own hands.
As the race for the trophy heats up, fans across Afghanistan can tune in live to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the thrilling event. For updated schedules, highlights and information, fans can follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms.
International Sports
FIFA World Cup: Messi turns 39, shows no signs of stopping
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday while continuing to make history at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina captain has enjoyed a remarkable start to the tournament, scoring all five of his country’s goals as the defending champions secured victories in their opening two Group J matches.
Messi opened Argentina’s campaign in spectacular fashion with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria. He then added another two goals in a 2-0 victory against Austria, helping Argentina book an early place in the knockout stages.
His latest scoring exploits saw him surpass former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s long-standing World Cup record of 16 goals. Messi now stands alone as the leading scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals across six tournaments.
The Argentine legend has featured in a record six World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 — more than any other men’s player. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 32 matches on football’s biggest stage.
In addition to his goalscoring achievements, Messi has registered nine World Cup assists and remains the player with the most assists in knockout-stage matches. He is also the only footballer to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award twice, claiming the honour in 2014 and 2022.
Beyond the World Cup, Messi’s career trophy haul is unmatched. He has won 45 major titles with Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, making him one of the most decorated players in football history.
His international honours include the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005.
At club level, Messi won four UEFA Champions League titles, ten La Liga crowns and seven Copa del Rey trophies with Barcelona. He also lifted two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and added the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield to his collection with Inter Miami.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shows no signs of slowing down. He is expected to lead Argentina once again when they face Jordan in their final Group J match on June 28 at Dallas Stadium, as the reigning champions continue their quest for back-to-back World Cup titles.
International Sports
Knockout picture begins to take shape at FIFA World Cup 2026
The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages is intensifying as several teams have already secured their places in the Round of 32, while others face must-win matches in the final round of group-stage action.
Hosts Mexico, the United States, Germany, Argentina, France and Norway have all booked their spots in the knockout rounds after strong performances in the opening matches of the tournament. Meanwhile, Haiti, Türkiye, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama have been eliminated from contention.
Mexico have already wrapped up top spot in Group A and will enter the knockout phase as one of the tournament’s early success stories. The United States have also impressed, winning Group D after victories over Paraguay and Australia. Germany sealed first place in Group E with a dramatic comeback victory over Ivory Coast, while Argentina secured Group J thanks to Lionel Messi’s record-breaking brace against Austria.
Several groups remain wide open heading into the final matchday. In Group B, Canada and Switzerland are level on four points and will battle for first place, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar face elimination if they fail to win. Group C also remains tightly contested, with Brazil leading Morocco on goal difference and Scotland still in the hunt for automatic qualification.
One of the most intriguing groups is Group H, where Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia all still have realistic hopes of advancing. Spain are favourites to finish top, but Cape Verde’s impressive performances have kept them firmly in contention for a historic place in the knockout rounds.
The expanded 48-team tournament has introduced a new Round of 32 format, allowing the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups to advance. As a result, even teams that fail to finish in the top two of their groups may still qualify, making every goal and every point crucial in the final standings.
The knockout bracket is also beginning to take shape. Mexico, Germany, the United States and Argentina already know they will face either runners-up or qualifying third-placed teams from other groups, with several potential blockbuster matchups looming.
With the final group-stage fixtures set to be played over the coming days, nations across the globe will be watching closely as the battle for a place in the World Cup knockout rounds reaches its decisive stage.
International Sports
Messi breaks World Cup scoring record as Argentina reach knockout stage
The record-breaking performance continued a remarkable run for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career on Monday, becoming the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history as Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Austria and booked their place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 tournament.
The Argentine captain scored both goals in a hard-fought Group J encounter, taking his World Cup tally to 18 goals and surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who previously held the record with 16.
Just days before his 39th birthday, Messi delivered when it mattered most, despite seeing an early penalty saved. His brace ensured defending champions Argentina maintained their perfect start to the tournament and qualified for the Round of 32 with a game to spare.
The record-breaking performance continued a remarkable run for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Nearly 20 years after making his World Cup debut, Messi is once again at the centre of football history, proving that age has done little to diminish his extraordinary influence on the game’s biggest stage.
As the race for the trophy heats up, fans across Afghanistan can tune in live to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the thrilling event. For updated schedules, highlights and information, fans can follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms.
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