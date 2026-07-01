International Sports
Haaland fires Norway into World Cup Round of 16 with late winner
With Canada, Paraguay, Morocco, Brazil, Norway, France and Mexico already through, attention now turns to Wednesday’s Round of 32 fixtures.
Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late winner as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 on Tuesday to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, where they will face Brazil.
Haaland struck in the 86th minute to seal Norway’s victory at Dallas Stadium, taking his tally to five goals at the tournament after Antonio Nusa had given the Scandinavians the lead before Amad Diallo equalised for Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast made the brighter start, with Nicolas Pépé and Ghislain Konan both testing the Norwegian defence during an energetic opening spell. Yan Diomande also created an opportunity for Pépé, but the winger was unable to convert.
The victory sets up an intriguing Round of 16 clash with five-time world champions Brazil in New York on Sunday, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited knockout performance.
France, and Mexico advance as World Cup Round of 16 takes shape
In two other Round of 32 matches, France and Mexico also secured places in the last 16 after impressive knockout victories.
France produced one of the standout performances of the tournament with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden at MetLife Stadium.
Kylian Mbappé starred with two goals, while Bradley Barcola also found the net as Les Bleus dominated from start to finish to book their place in the next round.
France will now face Paraguay, who stunned Germany on penalties a day earlier, in a highly anticipated Round of 16 clash.
Mexico also delighted home supporters with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City to keep their World Cup dream alive.
The hosts controlled much of the contest and sealed their place in the Round of 16, where they will meet the winner of Wednesday’s clash between England and DR Congo.
With Canada, Paraguay, Morocco, Brazil, Norway, France and Mexico already through, attention now turns to Wednesday’s Round of 32 fixtures. England face DR Congo, Belgium take on Senegal, and the United States meet Bosnia and Herzegovina as the race for the remaining places in the last 16 continues.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the matches live and exclusively across the country. Viewers are also encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest schedules and updates.
International Sports
Paraguay stun Germany on penalties to reach FIFA World Cup last 16
Ranked 41st in the world before the tournament, Paraguay eliminated a German side ranked 10th, marking one of the greatest shocks ever seen in the World Cup knockout stages.
Paraguay produced one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history on Monday, defeating four-time champions Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to book their place in the Round of 16.
Germany struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half and fell behind in the 42nd minute when Julio Enciso headed home from a Matias Galarza cross to give Paraguay a deserved lead.
The Germans responded after the break, with Kai Havertz equalising in the 53rd minute, glancing a header into the net from Florian Wirtz’s cross.
Germany thought they had taken the lead later in the match when Jonathan Tah scored from a corner, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul on Paraguay’s goalkeeper.
With neither side able to find a winner in extra time, the match was decided by penalties.
Germany endured a disastrous shootout, with Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all missing from the spot. Paraguay also missed two penalties but held their nerve as Jose Canale converted the decisive kick to seal a famous victory.
Ranked 41st in the world before the tournament, Paraguay eliminated a German side ranked 10th, marking one of the greatest shocks ever seen in the World Cup knockout stages.
The defeat also ended Germany’s long-standing record of never losing a World Cup penalty shootout and continued a disappointing run at recent tournaments, with the 2014 champions again failing to make a deep run.
Paraguay will now face the winner of the Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden in the last 16 on July 4 in Philadelphia.
International Sports
Canada makes World Cup history with late goal to eliminate South Africa
Canada will now face either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on July 4 in Houston, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
Canada secured a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in the men’s team’s history after Stephen Eustáquio scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory over South Africa in Los Angeles on Sunday.
With extra time looming, Eustáquio struck from the edge of the penalty area deep into added time, sending Canadian players and supporters into celebration and ending South Africa’s impressive World Cup campaign.
The victory marks Canada’s first-ever win in the knockout stages of a men’s FIFA World Cup and continues a remarkable tournament for Les Rouges, who have surpassed all previous World Cup performances.
Captain Alphonso Davies made his long-awaited tournament debut after recovering from injury, entering the match as a substitute in the 75th minute. His introduction injected fresh energy into Canada’s attack as the North Americans increased the pressure during the closing stages before Eustáquio finally found the breakthrough.
South Africa defended resolutely for much of the contest and created several opportunities of their own, but were unable to find a way past the Canadian defence. Bafana Bafana’s elimination ends a memorable World Cup run after becoming one of the standout African teams in the group stage.
Canada will now face either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on July 4 in Houston, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
The result also represents another milestone for Canadian football. After enduring decades without a World Cup victory and suffering six consecutive defeats across previous appearances, the national team has now reached the last 16 for the first time and established itself among the tournament’s surprise packages.
The win sparked celebrations among Canadian supporters both in Los Angeles and at fan festivals across Canada, where thousands watched Eustáquio’s late strike secure one of the country’s most significant achievements in men’s football.
For South Africa, the defeat ends an inspiring campaign that captured the imagination of football fans across the African continent. Although Bafana Bafana fell just short of the Round of 16, their performances throughout the tournament highlighted the continued rise of African football on the global stage, with a record number of African nations reaching the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 continues on Monday evening with two knockout matches in Afghanistan time. Brazil face Japan from 9pm and Germany takes on Paraguay at 12.30am. Both winners will advance to the Round of 16.
The Netherlands’ clash with Morocco will be played from 5.30am Kabul time, with the winner set to face Canada in the last 16.
Fans can tune in to all three matches to watch all the thrills and spills unfold live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
International Sports
FIFA World Cup group stage wraps up; moves into high-stakes knock out round
With the safety net of the group stage now gone, every match will produce either jubilation or heartbreak.
The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially concluded, with the tournament now shifting into the high-stakes knockout round where every match becomes do-or-die.
The Round of 32 gets underway today, with one of the tournament’s biggest surprise stories taking centre stage as South Africa face co-hosts Canada at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
While traditional football powerhouses such as Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England and the Netherlands safely progressed to the knockout phase, this year’s expanded 48-team tournament has also produced one of African football’s greatest World Cup campaigns.
For the first time in tournament history, nine African nations have qualified for the knockout rounds, underlining the continent’s growing strength on football’s biggest stage.
Morocco once again demonstrated why they remain one of Africa’s elite sides, finishing second behind Brazil in Group C with seven points after an impressive campaign that included a draw against the five-time world champions.
Ghana also lived up to expectations by advancing from a difficult Group L, while Senegal secured qualification from Group I after another composed and disciplined tournament.
However, the biggest headlines belonged to Africa’s emerging football nations.
South Africa completed one of the stories of the tournament by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time after defeating South Korea 1-0 in a dramatic final group match. Bafana Bafana, who were given little chance of progressing before the competition began, have become one of the World Cup’s surprise packages.
Ivory Coast also reached the last 32 for the first time after recovering from defeat to Germany with convincing victories over Ecuador and Curaçao.
Egypt booked their place after earning a crucial draw against Iran, while Algeria secured qualification following an entertaining 3-3 draw with Austria.
Cape Verde has perhaps captured the imagination of football fans more than any other African nation. The island nation remained unbeaten through the group stage, earning draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to advance in their World Cup debut knockout appearance. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha produced a series of memorable performances, including a standout display against Spain.
The Democratic Republic of Congo also made history, recording their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan to secure a place in the knockout rounds.
Africa’s representatives now face a daunting but exciting set of Round of 32 fixtures. South Africa meet Canada in the opening knockout match on Sunday, Morocco take on the Netherlands, Ghana face Colombia, Ivory Coast battle Norway, DR Congo play England, Senegal meet Belgium, Algeria face Switzerland, Egypt take on Australia, and Cape Verde will test themselves against defending champions Argentina.
The knockout stage also features an impressive mix of football’s traditional heavyweights and emerging nations. Hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States all advanced, alongside Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England, Belgium, Portugal, Colombia, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Morocco.
With the safety net of the group stage now gone, every match will produce either jubilation or heartbreak. For Africa, however, the tournament has already become one to remember. Nine nations remain in contention, carrying not only their own ambitions but the hopes of an entire continent into the World Cup’s decisive rounds.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) daily to watch this exciting event unfold as ATN has the exclusive rights to broadcast the event across the country live.
Football fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for updates, latest stats and match schedules so as not to miss out on the action.
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