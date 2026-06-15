Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 set for August kickoff

The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) has been officially confirmed, with the country’s premier domestic football competition scheduled to begin on August 19 in Kabul.

Organizers have announced that the first half of the tournament will run from August 19 to September 17, while the second half will be played from October 10 to November 9. The venue for the second phase has not yet been finalized and will be announced at a later date.

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will once again broadcast all matches live, and exclusively, across Afghanistan, ensuring football fans nationwide can follow every moment of the competition.

The Afghanistan Champions League has become the country’s flagship domestic football tournament, bringing together leading clubs from across the provinces and providing a platform for emerging talent to compete at the highest national level.

The upcoming season follows a successful fifth edition of the league, which concluded in December 2025 with Abu Muslim Farah crowned champions for a second consecutive year. The Farah-based club completed a perfect campaign, winning all nine of their matches to secure the title and reinforce their status as one of Afghanistan’s strongest football teams.

Season 5 featured 10 clubs from around the country and attracted strong interest from supporters, aided by ATN’s extensive live coverage. The broadcasts allowed fans from all provinces to follow the action and helped further raise the profile of domestic football.

ATN secured exclusive rights in 2025 to produce and broadcast the fifth, sixth and seventh seasons of the Afghanistan Champions League under an agreement with the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF). The network has since played a key role in expanding access to Afghan football through nationwide television, radio and digital coverage.

The Afghanistan Champions League is regarded as one of the country’s most prestigious sporting competitions and plays an important role in developing local talent, promoting regional rivalries and strengthening the growth of football across Afghanistan.

Further details, including participating teams, fixtures and the venue for the second half of the season, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Football fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for news, updates and schedules in the lead up to the event.