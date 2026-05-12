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Slovenia contributes €200,000 to support UNFPA humanitarian work in Afghanistan
The Government of Slovenia has contributed €200,000 to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support humanitarian work in Afghanistan, focusing on reproductive health and protection services for women and girls.
According to UNFPA, the funding will help expand access to essential maternal and reproductive health care across the country, particularly in areas where services remain limited and humanitarian needs are high.
UNFPA said the support will be used to reach vulnerable women and girls with life-saving health assistance and protection services as part of its ongoing response in Afghanistan.
The contribution comes as international aid agencies continue efforts to sustain basic health services amid ongoing economic and humanitarian challenges in the country.
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Muttaqi meets Norway’s new special envoy, discusses political and regional cooperation
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has held talks with Bjørn Johansen, Norway’s newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan, focusing on political and regional developments.
In the meeting, Johansen said Norway maintains historic ties with Afghanistan and has consistently sought to play a constructive role in supporting stability in the country, Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
He noted what he described as noticeable progress in Afghanistan in areas including security, counter-narcotics efforts, and other sectors, adding that further cooperation should be expanded through the normalization of relations with the international community.
Muttaqi, welcomed Norway’s continued engagement and cooperation with the Islamic Emirate, saying that the current stability in Afghanistan should be utilized effectively. He also emphasized that progress made by the Afghan authorities could help broaden future cooperation.
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Afghanistan rejects Pakistan’s allegations as ‘baseless’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has rejected recent accusations by Pakistani officials claiming that attacks inside Pakistan were planned from Afghan territory, describing the allegations as “baseless.”
Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said Afghanistan believes regional issues should be addressed through dialogue, mutual respect, and genuine cooperation rather than accusations, emotional rhetoric, or threats.
He reaffirmed that Afghan territory would not be used against any country and stressed that no group or individual would be allowed to carry out activities that threaten regional peace and stability.
The remarks came after Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad on Monday and handed over a formal protest note regarding an attack on a police post in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Pakistani authorities alleged that the attack had been planned from inside Afghanistan.
According to reports, the explosion occurred on Saturday evening in the Fathkhel area of Bannu, killing 15 police officers and injuring four others, including one civilian.
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UNAMA reports hundreds of civilian casualties in Pakistan-linked violence across Afghanistan
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reported that nearly 800 civilians were killed or wounded during the first three months of 2026 in attacks and clashes linked to tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to the report, 95 security-related incidents were recorded between January and March along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border areas. The highest number of casualties was reported in Kabul, Kunar, and Paktika provinces, with women and children among those affected.
UNAMA stated that more than 750 civilian casualties occurred during armed confrontations involving Afghan security forces and Pakistani military forces. The report noted that 64 percent of the casualties were caused by airstrikes, while 35 percent resulted from rocket attacks.
The UN mission also said that approximately 94,000 people, including over 13,000 families, were displaced by the violence. Homes, schools, mosques, and other civilian properties were reportedly damaged during the clashes.
Among the deadliest incidents highlighted in the report was the March 2026 airstrike on a drug treatment center in Kabul.
UNAMA urged Pakistan to adhere to international humanitarian law and avoid targeting civilian-populated areas during military operations.
Meanwhile, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said militant attacks inside Pakistan were being conducted through Afghan territory with Indian support. He called for an end to militancy in Pakistan and urged Afghanistan not to allow its soil to be used for attacks against neighboring countries.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly rejected such allegations, describing them as baseless and insisting that Afghan territory will not be used against any country. Afghan officials have also argued that insecurity in Pakistan remains an internal issue for Islamabad.
The latest developments come amid ongoing regional tensions and growing concerns over cross-border violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
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