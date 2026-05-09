Afghanistan rises 7 places to 21st in FIFA Futsal World Rankings

Afghanistan has made a notable jump in the latest FIFA Futsal World Rankings, climbing seven places to reach 21st position in the May 2026 update.

The Afghan national futsal team now holds 1194.68 points, up from 1156.46 points in the previous ranking cycle, reflecting improved performances and consistent results in recent international fixtures.

The latest rankings take into account a large volume of global matches, including 84 new women’s matches and 321 men’s matches, covering continental tournaments, qualifiers, and friendlies across FIFA and confederation competitions.

Men’s competitions included the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in Indonesia, the CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal 2026 in Paraguay, and the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 held across Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovenia, alongside World Cup qualifiers and friendly matches.

Afghanistan’s rise to 21st place reflects the growing development of futsal in the country and its increasing competitiveness in Asian and international competitions. The latest ranking marks one of the team’s strongest positions since the system’s introduction.

At the top of the men’s futsal rankings, Brazil remain number one after winning a record 12th Copa América de Futsal title. They are followed by Portugal (2nd), Spain (3rd), Argentina (4th), and Iran (5th).