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Austrian interior minister heads to Uzbekistan to finalize Afghan deportation deal
Austria is expected to finalize a new migration agreement with Uzbekistan this week, with Interior Minister Gerhard Karner due to travel to Tashkent on May 7 to seal the deal that would see Afghan nationals deported via the Central Asian country.
According to Austrian media reports, Karner will be joined by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger for the visit, which is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation on migration and formalizing Uzbekistan as a key transit route for deportations.
The agreement would allow Afghan deportees to be transferred through Uzbekistan en route to Kabul, creating what officials describe as a “second route” alongside existing deportation pathways, which have largely been conducted via Istanbul.
Karner has said the deal would help establish “the conditions for the consistent implementation of deportations as part of a firm and fair asylum policy.” It is also expected to include provisions on the readmission of nationals, third-country citizens, and stateless individuals who entered the European Union through Uzbekistan.
The development follows reports last week that Austria planned to sign such an agreement as part of a broader European push to tighten migration controls and expand deportation mechanisms. Several European Union member states — including Denmark, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands — are exploring similar arrangements, including the use of so-called “return hubs” outside the bloc.
Austria has already deported several Afghan nationals since last year, signalling a shift in policy following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. Officials say the proposed Uzbekistan route would play a key role in facilitating returns, particularly to Afghanistan.
Interior Ministry spokesman Markus Haindl previously described the deal as an important step in creating a viable transit pathway for deportations “especially Afghanistan,” underscoring Vienna’s efforts to accelerate removals of migrants without legal status.
In return, the agreement is expected to include measures to support legal migration from Uzbekistan to Austria, particularly focusing on the safe and regulated movement of skilled workers.
Uzbekistan, which remains heavily reliant on remittances from citizens working abroad, has in recent years sought to diversify migration destinations beyond traditional routes, particularly Russia.
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Pakistani military carries out fresh attacks in Kunar, killing 3 and wounding 14
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said on Monday that Pakistani military regime carried out fresh attacks targeting civilian areas in Dangam district of Kunar Province.
According to Fitrat, the strikes hit residential homes as well as public facilities, including schools, health centers, and mosques.
He reported that at least three civilians were killed, while 14 others—most of them women and children—were wounded.
Fitrat added that the attacks caused damage to civilian infrastructure, destroying two schools (one for girls and one for boys), a health center, and two mosques. He also said that approximately 80 livestock were killed.
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Ambassador Ugolini reaffirms Italy’s humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan
Speaking at the meeting, Ugolini confirmed Italy’s continued role as a donor country, with a focus on addressing basic needs and supporting livelihoods across Afghanistan.
Italy has reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian support in Afghanistan during a high-level coordination meeting in Istanbul.
Ambassador Sabrina Ugolini represented Italy at the Afghanistan Coordination Group meeting, co-organised by the European Union, the United Nations, and the World Bank.
Speaking at the meeting, Ugolini confirmed Italy’s continued role as a donor country, with a focus on addressing basic needs and supporting livelihoods across Afghanistan.
She highlighted the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s renewed priorities, including the empowerment of women, education, refugee support, healthcare, and demining efforts.
Together with Francesco Zatta, Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) office in Islamabad, the ambassador also underscored the importance of preserving Afghanistan’s cultural heritage. They noted that safeguarding heritage sites can contribute to job creation and economic growth, forming part of Italy’s broader principles-based approach to development assistance.
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Leadership reshuffle announced across Afghanistan’s admin and security sectors
Officials say the reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to streamline governance, improve coordination between institutions, and strengthen security management across the country.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has announced a wide-ranging set of leadership appointments following a decree from the IEA’s senior leadership.
Under the changes, Abdul Ahad Fazli, former governor of Faryab, has been appointed Minister of Communications and Information Technology. Mohammad Hanif Hamza will take over as governor of Faryab, while Abdulrahman Haqqani has been named governor of Khost and Abdullah Mukhtar as governor of Baghlan.
Further appointments include Mohammad Wali Jan as governor of Badghis and Makhdum Abdul Salam Saadat as Deputy Minister for Coordination of Islamic Affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs.
In the security sector, Abdul Qayum Hilal has been appointed police chief of Baghlan, Abdul Haq as police chief of Maidan Wardak, Mohammad Omar Mukhlis as police chief of Nimroz, and Faridullah Qiyam as police chief of Logar.
At the provincial deputy level, Enamullah Salahuddin (Logar), Mohammad Anwar (Paktia), Abdul Zahir Mudassir (Maidan Wardak), Mohammad Nabi Hamas (Baghlan), Rahimullah Mahmood (Helmand), and Mohammad Gul Khaybar (Farah) have been appointed. Qazi Noorullah has been named deputy governor of Paktika.
In additional postings, Mohammad Humayun Jahadyar has been assigned as commander of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 203rd Mansouri Corps, while Agha Wali Hanafi will oversee detention facilities within the General Directorate of Prisons.
Officials say the reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to streamline governance, improve coordination between institutions, and strengthen security management across the country.
Austrian interior minister heads to Uzbekistan to finalize Afghan deportation deal
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Pakistani military carries out fresh attacks in Kunar, killing 3 and wounding 14
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Leadership reshuffle announced across Afghanistan’s admin and security sectors
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