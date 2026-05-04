Austrian interior minister heads to Uzbekistan to finalize Afghan deportation deal

Austria is expected to finalize a new migration agreement with Uzbekistan this week, with Interior Minister Gerhard Karner due to travel to Tashkent on May 7 to seal the deal that would see Afghan nationals deported via the Central Asian country.

According to Austrian media reports, Karner will be joined by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger for the visit, which is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation on migration and formalizing Uzbekistan as a key transit route for deportations.

The agreement would allow Afghan deportees to be transferred through Uzbekistan en route to Kabul, creating what officials describe as a “second route” alongside existing deportation pathways, which have largely been conducted via Istanbul.

Karner has said the deal would help establish “the conditions for the consistent implementation of deportations as part of a firm and fair asylum policy.” It is also expected to include provisions on the readmission of nationals, third-country citizens, and stateless individuals who entered the European Union through Uzbekistan.

The development follows reports last week that Austria planned to sign such an agreement as part of a broader European push to tighten migration controls and expand deportation mechanisms. Several European Union member states — including Denmark, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands — are exploring similar arrangements, including the use of so-called “return hubs” outside the bloc.

Austria has already deported several Afghan nationals since last year, signalling a shift in policy following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. Officials say the proposed Uzbekistan route would play a key role in facilitating returns, particularly to Afghanistan.

Interior Ministry spokesman Markus Haindl previously described the deal as an important step in creating a viable transit pathway for deportations “especially Afghanistan,” underscoring Vienna’s efforts to accelerate removals of migrants without legal status.

In return, the agreement is expected to include measures to support legal migration from Uzbekistan to Austria, particularly focusing on the safe and regulated movement of skilled workers.

Uzbekistan, which remains heavily reliant on remittances from citizens working abroad, has in recent years sought to diversify migration destinations beyond traditional routes, particularly Russia.