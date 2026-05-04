Pakistani military carries out fresh attacks in Kunar, killing 3 and wounding 14

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said on Monday that Pakistani military regime carried out fresh attacks targeting civilian areas in Dangam district of Kunar Province.

According to Fitrat, the strikes hit residential homes as well as public facilities, including schools, health centers, and mosques.

He reported that at least three civilians were killed, while 14 others—most of them women and children—were wounded.

Fitrat added that the attacks caused damage to civilian infrastructure, destroying two schools (one for girls and one for boys), a health center, and two mosques. He also said that approximately 80 livestock were killed.