Latest News
Pakistani military carries out fresh attacks in Kunar, killing 3 and wounding 14
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said on Monday that Pakistani military regime carried out fresh attacks targeting civilian areas in Dangam district of Kunar Province.
According to Fitrat, the strikes hit residential homes as well as public facilities, including schools, health centers, and mosques.
He reported that at least three civilians were killed, while 14 others—most of them women and children—were wounded.
Fitrat added that the attacks caused damage to civilian infrastructure, destroying two schools (one for girls and one for boys), a health center, and two mosques. He also said that approximately 80 livestock were killed.
Latest News
Ambassador Ugolini reaffirms Italy’s humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan
Speaking at the meeting, Ugolini confirmed Italy’s continued role as a donor country, with a focus on addressing basic needs and supporting livelihoods across Afghanistan.
Italy has reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian support in Afghanistan during a high-level coordination meeting in Istanbul.
Ambassador Sabrina Ugolini represented Italy at the Afghanistan Coordination Group meeting, co-organised by the European Union, the United Nations, and the World Bank.
Speaking at the meeting, Ugolini confirmed Italy’s continued role as a donor country, with a focus on addressing basic needs and supporting livelihoods across Afghanistan.
She highlighted the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s renewed priorities, including the empowerment of women, education, refugee support, healthcare, and demining efforts.
Together with Francesco Zatta, Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) office in Islamabad, the ambassador also underscored the importance of preserving Afghanistan’s cultural heritage. They noted that safeguarding heritage sites can contribute to job creation and economic growth, forming part of Italy’s broader principles-based approach to development assistance.
Latest News
Leadership reshuffle announced across Afghanistan’s admin and security sectors
Officials say the reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to streamline governance, improve coordination between institutions, and strengthen security management across the country.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has announced a wide-ranging set of leadership appointments following a decree from the IEA’s senior leadership.
Under the changes, Abdul Ahad Fazli, former governor of Faryab, has been appointed Minister of Communications and Information Technology. Mohammad Hanif Hamza will take over as governor of Faryab, while Abdulrahman Haqqani has been named governor of Khost and Abdullah Mukhtar as governor of Baghlan.
Further appointments include Mohammad Wali Jan as governor of Badghis and Makhdum Abdul Salam Saadat as Deputy Minister for Coordination of Islamic Affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs.
In the security sector, Abdul Qayum Hilal has been appointed police chief of Baghlan, Abdul Haq as police chief of Maidan Wardak, Mohammad Omar Mukhlis as police chief of Nimroz, and Faridullah Qiyam as police chief of Logar.
At the provincial deputy level, Enamullah Salahuddin (Logar), Mohammad Anwar (Paktia), Abdul Zahir Mudassir (Maidan Wardak), Mohammad Nabi Hamas (Baghlan), Rahimullah Mahmood (Helmand), and Mohammad Gul Khaybar (Farah) have been appointed. Qazi Noorullah has been named deputy governor of Paktika.
In additional postings, Mohammad Humayun Jahadyar has been assigned as commander of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 203rd Mansouri Corps, while Agha Wali Hanafi will oversee detention facilities within the General Directorate of Prisons.
Officials say the reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to streamline governance, improve coordination between institutions, and strengthen security management across the country.
International Sports
Gujarat Titans win thriller as IPL double-header delivers drama
Earlier Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to stay in playoff contention.
Sunday’s IPL 2026 double-header delivered high drama, headlined by a four-wicket win for Gujarat Titans over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
After choosing to bowl, skipper Shubman Gill saw Mohammed Siraj strike twice in the opening over to leave Punjab 2 for 2. Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder (4 wickets) kept the pressure on, reducing them to 47 for 5.
A counterattack from Suryansh Shedge (57) and Marcus Stoinis (40) lifted Punjab to 163 for 9.
In reply, Sai Sudharsan anchored the chase with 57, supported by Jos Buttler (26). Late wickets from Arshdeep Singh kept it tight, but Washington Sundar struck 40 off 23 to seal victory with one ball remaining.
Earlier Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to stay in playoff contention.
SRH, led by Pat Cummins, looked set for a big total as Travis Head (61) and Ishan Kishan (42) powered them to 105 for 1. But Varun Chakaravarthy (3/36) and Sunil Narine (2/31) triggered a collapse to 165 all out.
KKR chased comfortably, with Ajinkya Rahane (43) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (59) leading the way before Rinku Singh finished the job.
The win keeps Kolkata alive in the playoff race, while Sunrisers remain well placed despite the defeat.
Focus now moves to Monday’s match where Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants in another key clash.
All matches are being broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Pakistani military carries out fresh attacks in Kunar, killing 3 and wounding 14
Ambassador Ugolini reaffirms Italy’s humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan
Leadership reshuffle announced across Afghanistan’s admin and security sectors
Afghanistan set for Maldives four-nation tournament
Kazakhstan grain exports to Afghanistan jump sharply
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
Afghanistan’s new cricket head coach Richard Pybus arrives in Kabul
Tahawol: Efforts for US-Iran agreement
Saar: World Press Freedom Day
Tahawol: Trump’s ongoing contradictory statements on Iran discussed
Saar: Strong criticism of Pakistani army discussed
Documentary on Treasure of the Soil
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan and Shanghai Chambers sign trade and investment cooperation agreement
-
World4 days ago
US war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, says Pentagon official
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai warns continued ban on girls’ education will deepen Afghanistan’s foreign dependence
-
World3 days ago
US judge rejects Trump administration’s halt on immigration applications
-
Latest News4 days ago
Virginia jury convicts Afghan man linked to 2021 Kabul airport attack
-
International Sports4 days ago
Iranian officials miss FIFA pre-World Cup meeting after Canada airport dispute
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s claim over Afghanistan’s instability discussed