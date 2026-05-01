Afghanistan, Iran sign 23-point MoU to expand border trade

Local authorities in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province say a 23-point memorandum of understanding (MOU has been signed with Afghan officials following a recent visit by an Iranian delegation to Nimroz, aimed at deepening economic cooperation and boosting cross-border trade.

Mojib Hassani, Deputy for Economic Coordination and Regional Development in Sistan and Baluchestan, said the visit produced significant outcomes, particularly in expanding small-scale trade, activating border markets, and strengthening bilateral economic ties, IRNA news agency reported.

He noted that Iran is fully prepared to launch local border markets in Shahgol, Milak, and Gomshad, but implementation will depend on readiness from the Afghan side. According to Hassani, the necessary infrastructure has already been completed on Iran’s side of the border.

Trade through official crossings remains ongoing, he said, with livestock imports among the key commodities exchanged—especially ahead of Eid al-Adha, when demand typically rises.

Hassani added that the 23-point framework was developed following the Afghan Minister of Commerce’s visit to Iran, with a strong focus on improving and expanding infrastructure to facilitate trade.

Among the early outcomes of the agreement is the construction of a temporary road linking two border markets, completed within a short timeframe and already contributing to increased trade flows.

He also confirmed Iran’s readiness to build a second border bridge, noting that some equipment has already been deployed. However, further progress on the project—currently around 30 percent complete—will require coordination with Afghan authorities.

Plans are also underway to install an X-ray scanning system at the border, with the process accelerated and expected to be finalized by the end of Jawza (June).

In addition, Hassani said broader infrastructure projects, including road expansion and rail development in the region, are being considered, though they will take time to implement.

He further highlighted efforts in Iran’s Chabahar Free Zone to facilitate Afghan traders, including the development of commercial storage facilities and the allocation of land for business use.

Iranian officials say these initiatives are part of a broader strategy to transform the shared border into a hub for sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries.