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Afghanistan, Iran sign 23-point MoU to expand border trade

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Local authorities in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province say a 23-point memorandum of understanding (MOU has been signed with Afghan officials following a recent visit by an Iranian delegation to Nimroz, aimed at deepening economic cooperation and boosting cross-border trade.

Mojib Hassani, Deputy for Economic Coordination and Regional Development in Sistan and Baluchestan, said the visit produced significant outcomes, particularly in expanding small-scale trade, activating border markets, and strengthening bilateral economic ties, IRNA news agency reported.

He noted that Iran is fully prepared to launch local border markets in Shahgol, Milak, and Gomshad, but implementation will depend on readiness from the Afghan side. According to Hassani, the necessary infrastructure has already been completed on Iran’s side of the border.

Trade through official crossings remains ongoing, he said, with livestock imports among the key commodities exchanged—especially ahead of Eid al-Adha, when demand typically rises.

Hassani added that the 23-point framework was developed following the Afghan Minister of Commerce’s visit to Iran, with a strong focus on improving and expanding infrastructure to facilitate trade.

Among the early outcomes of the agreement is the construction of a temporary road linking two border markets, completed within a short timeframe and already contributing to increased trade flows.

He also confirmed Iran’s readiness to build a second border bridge, noting that some equipment has already been deployed. However, further progress on the project—currently around 30 percent complete—will require coordination with Afghan authorities.

Plans are also underway to install an X-ray scanning system at the border, with the process accelerated and expected to be finalized by the end of Jawza (June).

In addition, Hassani said broader infrastructure projects, including road expansion and rail development in the region, are being considered, though they will take time to implement.

He further highlighted efforts in Iran’s Chabahar Free Zone to facilitate Afghan traders, including the development of commercial storage facilities and the allocation of land for business use.

Iranian officials say these initiatives are part of a broader strategy to transform the shared border into a hub for sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries.

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Afghanistan and Shanghai Chambers sign trade and investment cooperation agreement

The Shanghai Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Afghan delegation and stressed the importance of expanding practical and long-term economic cooperation between the two sides.

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21 hours ago

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April 30, 2026

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The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has announced that a high-level delegation led by Sayed Karim Hashimi held talks with the Shanghai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chinese investors in Shanghai.

During the meeting, Hashimi described Shanghai as one of the world’s leading economic and investment hubs, emphasizing Afghanistan’s strategic location in the heart of Asia as a key bridge between Central and East Asia.

He highlighted China’s Belt and Road Initiative as a major opportunity for regional economic cooperation and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s readiness to actively participate in the framework.

Hashimi also said Afghanistan’s private sector is prepared to expand cooperation with Chinese investors in mining, agriculture, industry, transit, logistics, technology, manufacturing, carpets, precious stones, medical products, and banking sectors.

The Shanghai Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Afghan delegation and stressed the importance of expanding practical and long-term economic cooperation between the two sides.

At the end of the meeting, a cooperation agreement on trade and investment was officially signed between the two chambers.

The delegation also included senior members of provincial chambers and leading Afghan business figures.

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CASA-1000 power project on track to launch in 2027

Once operational, CASA-1000 is expected to strengthen regional energy security, support economic integration, and expand electricity trade across Central and South Asia.

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1 week ago

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April 22, 2026

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The long-delayed CASA-1000 energy project is expected to begin commercial operations in summer 2027, with construction in Afghanistan due for completion earlier that year, officials said.

Progress on the power project was reviewed during meetings in Dushanbe between April 18 and 20, involving Tajik authorities, Afghanistan’s state power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the World Bank, and engineering firm KAMANI Engineering Corporation.

Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma said the project is key to boosting regional cooperation and enabling the export of surplus hydropower from Central Asia to energy-deficient markets in South Asia.

Construction has already been completed in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, while work continues in Afghanistan. According to officials, the Afghan segment is on track to be finalized by spring 2027, paving the way for full project operations later that summer.

Once operational, CASA-1000 is expected to strengthen regional energy security, support economic integration, and expand electricity trade across Central and South Asia.

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Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on framework to boost trade and transit

Officials said the talks focused on easing the movement of goods, particularly Afghan export products destined for Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

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1 week ago

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April 21, 2026

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Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to strengthen regional trade and transit cooperation following a high-level trilateral meeting held in Tashkent on the sidelines of the INNOPROM Central Asia expo.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nuruddin Azizi met with Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, and Sanzhar Iskenderovich Asylkulov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, to discuss measures aimed at facilitating transit procedures, increasing trade volumes and expanding Afghan exports to Central Asian markets.

Officials said the talks focused on easing the movement of goods, particularly Afghan export products destined for Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the three sides agreed to establish a joint working group to oversee implementation of the proposed initiatives. They also reached agreement on Afghanistan’s membership in the exhibition platform.

The event brings together participants from across Central Asia, as well as Russia and Belarus, providing a platform for industrial cooperation and investment.

Officials say Afghanistan’s participation is expected to open new opportunities for local industries to showcase products and strengthen their presence in regional markets, while the agreement marks a step toward deeper economic integration and improved regional connectivity.

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