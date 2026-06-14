Business
Iranian investors eye Afghanistan’s mining sector as bilateral cooperation expands
Representatives of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce praised the ministry’s efforts to attract investment, saying improved security conditions and growing business opportunities have encouraged Iranian firms to explore projects in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says a number of Iranian companies and investors have expressed interest in investing in the country’s mining and petroleum sectors as economic cooperation between the two neighbors continues to expand.
According to the ministry, Deputy Minister for Policy and Programs Abdul Rahman Qanit met on Saturday with Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Alireza Bikdeli, representatives of the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Chambers of Commerce, and an accompanying delegation to discuss investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, Bikdeli outlined plans and initiatives linked to agreements reached during a previous visit by officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum to Iran. He emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the mining industry.
Qanit welcomed the delegation and highlighted Afghanistan’s significant mineral wealth, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to supporting foreign investment in the sector.
“Afghanistan is a mineral-rich country, and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum welcomes all international investors interested in investing in the country’s mining sector,” he said, adding that the ministry is prepared to provide the necessary facilities and support for investors.
Representatives of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce praised the ministry’s efforts to attract investment, saying improved security conditions and growing business opportunities have encouraged Iranian firms to explore projects in Afghanistan.
They noted that Iranian investors are especially interested in the mining and petroleum sectors and expressed the private sector’s willingness to cooperate in technical training, engineering development, and the transfer of expertise in mineral exploration and extraction.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Qanit assured participants that the ministry would provide full cooperation to investors in line with Afghanistan’s Mining Law and established procedures.
The discussions come as Afghanistan seeks to attract foreign investment to develop its vast untapped mineral resources and strengthen regional economic ties.
Business
Iranian private sector delegation arrives in Kabul to boost trade and investment cooperation
The Iranian delegation is expected to continue consultations with a wide range of Afghan business representatives and private sector stakeholders during its seven-day stay.
A high-level Iranian private sector delegation, led by the head of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, has arrived in Kabul for a week-long visit aimed at expanding trade and investment cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran.
According to the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, the delegation will hold a series of meetings with Afghan business leaders and officials in Kabul before traveling to Mazar-i-Sharif. Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral trade relations, increasing trade volumes, and exploring new investment opportunities in key economic sectors.
Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said talks with the visiting delegation have already centered on enhancing commercial cooperation, supporting private sector partnerships, and increasing Afghan exports to Iranian markets.
Sayed Karim Hashimi, head of the ACCI, highlighted Afghanistan’s growing investment potential, stating that the country currently offers favorable conditions and significant opportunities for regional and international investors.
Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Kabul said the delegation will assess existing trade-related challenges and work with Afghan counterparts to identify practical measures for improving economic cooperation and facilitating cross-border commerce.
Afghan trade officials noted that one of the primary objectives of the visit is to secure greater market access for Afghan products in Iran while laying the groundwork for stronger long-term economic partnerships between the two neighboring countries.
The Iranian delegation is expected to continue consultations with a wide range of Afghan business representatives and private sector stakeholders during its seven-day stay.
Business
Afghanistan highlights investment opportunities at China–South Asia Cooperation Forum
The China–South Asia Cooperation Forum brings together government officials, diplomats, and experts to discuss trade, economic integration, and regional development.
Afghanistan’s ambassador to China, Bilal Karimi, has promoted the country’s investment potential and strategic role in regional connectivity during the Seventh China–South Asia Cooperation Forum.
According to the Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing, Karimi participated in the forum and delivered remarks focused on Afghanistan’s economic opportunities and the importance of strengthening regional cooperation.
Speaking at the event, the Afghan envoy described Afghanistan as an attractive destination for investment, pointing to what he said were improvements in security, stability, and economy-focused policies. He called for greater trade, investment, and connectivity initiatives involving Afghanistan, China, and other countries across the region.
Karimi emphasized that expanded economic cooperation could help promote sustainable development and shared prosperity. He also highlighted Afghanistan’s geographic position, describing the country as a vital link connecting South Asia, Central Asia, and neighboring markets.
“Afghanistan serves as an important hub for regional connectivity,” Karimi said, expressing optimism about stronger economic partnerships and increased collaboration among regional stakeholders.
The China–South Asia Cooperation Forum brings together government officials, diplomats, and experts to discuss trade, economic integration, and regional development. Afghanistan’s participation reflects ongoing efforts to deepen economic engagement with regional partners and attract foreign investment.
Analysts say enhanced regional connectivity and economic cooperation projects could play an important role in facilitating trade, improving infrastructure links, and supporting long-term economic development across the region.
Business
New Kabul city project faces delays as officials call for greater oversight
Officials from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing say infrastructure work is ongoing and expanding.
Construction of key infrastructure for the New Kabul City project is progressing slowly, raising concerns about delays to one of Afghanistan’s largest urban development initiatives.
The project, designed to accommodate nearly three million residents, was expected to begin distributing residential units during the current solar year. However, officials from the company responsible for implementation say the project has not advanced according to its operational timeline.
Company representatives stated that despite having the necessary financial and technical capacity, several challenges continue to hinder progress. They have called on the leadership of the Islamic Emirate and the Economic Commission to increase oversight and help remove obstacles affecting implementation.
The New Kabul City project was launched three years ago, and under the original plan, around 3,000 housing units were expected to be distributed this year. So far, however, no significant progress has been made toward that goal.
Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing say infrastructure work is ongoing and expanding. According to the ministry, construction activities, including the Kabul–Bagram road and other essential infrastructure, are underway across four sections of the new city. Authorities aim to complete key infrastructure before moving forward with large-scale residential development.
Economic experts describe the project as crucial for Afghanistan’s long-term economic and social growth. They urge authorities to strengthen supervision and address delays in order to accelerate implementation.
Experts believe that once the project enters its operational phase, it could create thousands of jobs, attract investment, and contribute significantly to national development and urban expansion.
Iranian investors eye Afghanistan’s mining sector as bilateral cooperation expands
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Australia stun Turkiye 2-0 in World Cup Group D opener
WFP navigates complex route to deliver emergency food aid to Afghan schoolchildren
US, Iran inch closer to deal, timing remains unclear
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Saar: Possible agreement between Iran and US discussed
Tawsia: Increase in Afghanistan’s saffron exports discsused
Tahawol: Middle East crisis and future of Islamic world discussed
Saar: Kabul-Islamabad informal talks in Istanbul discussed
Tahawol: Fresh Pakistani military attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
One Day to Go: Everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai, UK envoy react after protest dispersed in Herat
-
Latest News5 days ago
Uzbek company keen to establish mineral processing plant in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani airstrikes on civilian areas in three Afghan provinces kill 13
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan A edge India A by four runs in rain-hit Tri-Nation opener
-
International Sports3 days ago
Mexico and South Africa set to open historic 2026 World Cup
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan says all aboard military helicopter killed in crash in Pakistani Kashmir
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan central bank, AACC discuss expanding banking, trade and investment ties