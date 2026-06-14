Iranian investors eye Afghanistan’s mining sector as bilateral cooperation expands

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says a number of Iranian companies and investors have expressed interest in investing in the country’s mining and petroleum sectors as economic cooperation between the two neighbors continues to expand.

According to the ministry, Deputy Minister for Policy and Programs Abdul Rahman Qanit met on Saturday with Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Alireza Bikdeli, representatives of the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Chambers of Commerce, and an accompanying delegation to discuss investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Bikdeli outlined plans and initiatives linked to agreements reached during a previous visit by officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum to Iran. He emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the mining industry.

Qanit welcomed the delegation and highlighted Afghanistan’s significant mineral wealth, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to supporting foreign investment in the sector.

“Afghanistan is a mineral-rich country, and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum welcomes all international investors interested in investing in the country’s mining sector,” he said, adding that the ministry is prepared to provide the necessary facilities and support for investors.

Representatives of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce praised the ministry’s efforts to attract investment, saying improved security conditions and growing business opportunities have encouraged Iranian firms to explore projects in Afghanistan.

They noted that Iranian investors are especially interested in the mining and petroleum sectors and expressed the private sector’s willingness to cooperate in technical training, engineering development, and the transfer of expertise in mineral exploration and extraction.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Qanit assured participants that the ministry would provide full cooperation to investors in line with Afghanistan’s Mining Law and established procedures.

The discussions come as Afghanistan seeks to attract foreign investment to develop its vast untapped mineral resources and strengthen regional economic ties.