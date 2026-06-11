Mexico and South Africa set to open historic 2026 World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway on Thursday as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Group A clash marks the start of the largest World Cup in history, with 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico over the next 39 days.

The opening fixture also rekindles memories of the 2010 World Cup curtain-raiser in Johannesburg, when South Africa and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw in the first World Cup ever held on African soil.

More than 80,000 spectators are expected at Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium to host the opening match of three World Cups, having previously staged the tournament openers in 1970 and 1986.

Mexico enters the competition as one of the favourites to advance from Group A, which also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic. Ranked 14th in the world, El Tri will be looking to capitalize on home support and continue an eight-match unbeaten run.

Head coach Javier Aguirre’s side arrives in strong form after recent victories over Ghana, Australia and Serbia in warm-up matches.

South Africa, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and will be making just its fourth appearance at the global showpiece. Despite being ranked 60th in the world, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes his side can challenge the hosts.

“For us, it will be a fantastic experience,” Broos said ahead of the match. “It is very important that we stick to our game plan and focus on what happens on the field.”

South Africa’s preparations were disrupted by visa delays that affected several members of the traveling party, but the team will hope to frustrate Mexico as they did 16 years ago.

Historically, Mexico has enjoyed the upper hand between the two nations, winning two of their previous four meetings. South Africa has won once, while the teams shared the points in their memorable World Cup encounter in 2010.

The match will be preceded by an opening ceremony featuring international music stars, including Colombian singer Shakira, as football’s biggest tournament begins its latest chapter.

Probable lineups

Mexico: Raul Rangel; Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Israel Reyes; Brian Gutierrez, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo; Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez.

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha; Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Oswin Appollis.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 pm Kabul time and the match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan exclusively on Ariana Television and Ariana FM radio.

Fans however, can tune in from 10:30 pm for a pre-match show.