International Sports
Mexico get World Cup party started with win as South Africa see red
An opening ceremony that featured Shakira and Burna Boy performing the World Cup anthem had pumped up the crowd still further before Mexico swiftly got down to business.
Mexico got the World Cup party started as the co-hosts swept away South Africa 2-0 on Thursday in a tempestuous clash with three red cards as the pyrotechnic smoke of the opening ceremony gave way to a cloud of red mist at a rocking Azteca stadium, Reuters reported.
The match fired the starting gun for the quadrennial extravaganza, yet the scrappy encounter will likely be remembered not for its thrilling football but for its flurry of dismissals.
Julian Quinones’s early strike set the tone for a dominant Mexican display in the Group A match with Raul Jimenez’s header midway through the second half removing any lingering tension for the home crowd.
Yet South Africa were reduced to 10 men when Sphephelo Sithole was sent off early in the second half, with his teammate Themba Zwane following him off the pitch before Mexico’s Cesar Montes was dismissed in the dying moments.
The ill-tempered match spoiled an otherwise party atmosphere, yet the home crowd got to celebrate an opening victory that will set them up nicely to make it out of a group that also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.
The hosts’ performance, however, failed to impress Mexico’s demanding coach Javier Aguirre.
“This was a 4-0 match, we didn’t play good enough, but people are happy,” he told reporters. “It’s the start of the World Cup – we’ve put the nerves behind us and now we have three points. We’re thinking about what’s next.”
Aguirre’s side next face South Korea in Guadalajara on June 18, when South Africa play the Czechs in Atlanta.
It was a day of firsts for the World Cup, as the first 48-team edition, and the first to be held in three countries, got underway in the first stadium to host three World Cup openers.
It was fitting therefore that the first of a record 104 matches had Mexico clinch a first win in the tournament’s opening match after seven previous failures and of course, it was the first World Cup opener to feature three red cards.
The fixture was a repeat of the 2010 tournament opener, when South Africa held Mexico to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg, yet this encounter was played out in a stadium with World Cup history stamped all over it.
The Azteca has witnessed some of the tournament’s most iconic moments, from Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ and 1986 heroics to Pele’s all-conquering Brazil side of 1970.
While there was none of that era-defining quality on show on Thursday, it mattered little to the hordes of green-clad supporters, who had already been revved into frenzied excitement before a ball was kicked.
With the match played against a backdrop of protests that had threatened to bring Mexico City to a standstill, supporters were taking no chances, with many already hovering around the stadium nearly seven hours before kickoff, read the report.
An opening ceremony that featured Shakira and Burna Boy performing the World Cup anthem had pumped up the crowd still further before Mexico swiftly got down to business.
The game was barely minutes old when Jimenez stung the fingertips of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a volley from 12 yards, but the tournament’s opening goal was not long in coming.
Sithole was robbed on the edge of his own box by Lira, preferred in the heart of midfield to captain Edson Alvarez, and he quickly fed Quinones who danced inside before drilling a low finish beneath Williams.
South Africa were clinging on for dear life as the first half came to a close and the second began in a similar vein.
Brian Gutierrez drew the first red card when his marauding run towards the box was stopped in its tracks by Sithole, whose clumsy tackle from behind earned him his marching orders to complete a miserable afternoon’s work for the midfielder.
The crowd had begun to get a little restless at Mexico’s failure to turn their numerical advantage into another goal but that frustration was relieved when Jimenez bagged his first World Cup goal, with a powerful downward header past Williams from a devilish cross by Roberto Alvarado, Reuters reported.
The game’s finale was dominated by the dismissals with Zwane sent off after a VAR check for a supposed arm to the face while Montes was red-carded for Mexico for denying a goalscoring opportunity.
International Sports
Mexico and South Africa set to open historic 2026 World Cup
Historically, Mexico has enjoyed the upper hand between the two nations, winning two of their previous four meetings. South Africa has won once, while the teams shared the points in their memorable World Cup encounter in 2010.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway on Thursday as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
The Group A clash marks the start of the largest World Cup in history, with 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico over the next 39 days.
The opening fixture also rekindles memories of the 2010 World Cup curtain-raiser in Johannesburg, when South Africa and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw in the first World Cup ever held on African soil.
More than 80,000 spectators are expected at Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium to host the opening match of three World Cups, having previously staged the tournament openers in 1970 and 1986.
Mexico enters the competition as one of the favourites to advance from Group A, which also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic. Ranked 14th in the world, El Tri will be looking to capitalize on home support and continue an eight-match unbeaten run.
Head coach Javier Aguirre’s side arrives in strong form after recent victories over Ghana, Australia and Serbia in warm-up matches.
South Africa, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and will be making just its fourth appearance at the global showpiece. Despite being ranked 60th in the world, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes his side can challenge the hosts.
“For us, it will be a fantastic experience,” Broos said ahead of the match. “It is very important that we stick to our game plan and focus on what happens on the field.”
South Africa’s preparations were disrupted by visa delays that affected several members of the traveling party, but the team will hope to frustrate Mexico as they did 16 years ago.
Historically, Mexico has enjoyed the upper hand between the two nations, winning two of their previous four meetings. South Africa has won once, while the teams shared the points in their memorable World Cup encounter in 2010.
The match will be preceded by an opening ceremony featuring international music stars, including Colombian singer Shakira, as football’s biggest tournament begins its latest chapter.
Probable lineups
Mexico: Raul Rangel; Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Israel Reyes; Brian Gutierrez, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo; Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez.
South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha; Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Oswin Appollis.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 pm Kabul time and the match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan exclusively on Ariana Television and Ariana FM radio.
Fans however, can tune in from 10:30 pm for a pre-match show.
International Sports
One Day to Go: Everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026
With one day remaining until kickoff, anticipation is building around the world as football prepares to take centre stage once again.
The countdown is almost over. In just one day, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will get underway, launching what is widely regarded as the world’s greatest sporting event.
Football fans across Afghanistan and around the globe are preparing for a month of excitement as 48 nations compete for the most coveted prize in international football.
What is the FIFA World Cup?
The FIFA World Cup is the premier international football tournament, held every four years and featuring the world’s best national teams.
The 2026 edition will be the largest in the tournament’s history, expanding from 32 to 48 teams and featuring a record 104 matches.
Where is the tournament being held?
For the first time, the World Cup will be jointly hosted by three countries:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Matches will be played across 16 host cities throughout North America.
When does the tournament start?
The tournament kicks off on June 11, with hosts Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match in Mexico City.
The final will be played on July 19 in New York.
Why is this World Cup historic?
The 2026 tournament marks several major milestones:
- First World Cup hosted by three nations.
- First World Cup featuring 48 teams.
- Largest World Cup ever with 104 matches.
- First time Canada hosts World Cup matches.
Organizers expect millions of fans to attend matches, while billions around the world are expected to follow the tournament on television and digital platforms.
Which teams are among the favourites?
Several traditional football powers enter the tournament among the leading contenders, including:
Argentina (defending champions)
- France
- Brazil
- England
- Spain
- Germany
- Portugal
Stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi are expected to be among the tournament’s biggest attractions.
How can fans in Afghanistan watch the World Cup?
Football supporters across Afghanistan will be able to follow every moment of the tournament through Ariana Radio and Television Network’s (ATN) extensive coverage – on both TV and radio.
Ariana Television will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live across Afghanistan, bringing viewers comprehensive coverage of the world’s biggest football event.
For fans on the move or unable to watch television, Ariana FM will also provide live match broadcasts throughout the tournament, ensuring supporters can stay connected to the action wherever they are.
What can fans expect?
From dramatic goals and unforgettable upsets to emerging stars and title contenders battling for glory, the FIFA World Cup consistently delivers some of sport’s most memorable moments.
With one day remaining until kickoff, anticipation is building around the world as football prepares to take centre stage once again.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 11:30pm to watch kick off between Mexico and South Africa on Thursday night, June 11.
International Sports
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Norway’s men’s national football team has generated widespread attention after unveiling a striking Viking-themed squad photograph ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The image, featuring stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard dressed in traditional Viking-inspired attire, celebrates Norway’s cultural heritage as the country prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1998.
Moving away from the conventional team portrait, the Norwegian Football Federation commissioned acclaimed British photographer David Yarrow to create a dramatic scene inspired by the country’s Norse history.
The photograph shows the 26-man squad assembled as a Viking force, complete with shields, swords and longships against a rugged coastal backdrop. While the image has prompted some social media users to speculate that it was generated using artificial intelligence, the production was created entirely through an elaborate photoshoot.
The shoot took place on a private beach outside Oslo, where players underwent extensive costume, makeup and staging preparations. Elements inspired by Viking Valley in Gudvangen were also incorporated into the production design.
According to Yarrow, the concept drew inspiration from the Vikings’ historic voyages across the Atlantic, mirroring Norway’s journey to North America for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Although Haaland is one of the most recognisable figures in the image, the concept was designed to highlight the collective identity of the squad rather than focus on individual stars.
Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said the Viking theme reflects values such as unity, resilience and togetherness, qualities the team hopes to carry into the tournament.
The photograph has been warmly received by supporters as excitement continues to build ahead of Norway’s return to football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence.
Norway will open its World Cup campaign on June 16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before taking on France and Senegal in the group stage.
While much of the focus in the coming weeks will be on Norway’s performances on the field, the team’s Viking-inspired portrait has already become one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament build-up.
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