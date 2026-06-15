International Sports
World Cup 2026: Havertz, Ayari and Balogun lead Golden Boot standings
With many teams still to play their opening matches, the race for the tournament’s top scorer remains wide open.
Germany forward Kai Havertz, Sweden midfielder Yasin Ayari and United States striker Folarin Balogun are tied at the top of the race for the adidas Golden Boot after the opening round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Balogun was the first player to score twice at the tournament, netting a first-half brace in the United States’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their Group D opener. The Monaco forward became the first American player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match since 1930.
Havertz joined him on two goals after scoring twice in Germany’s emphatic 7-1 win over World Cup debutants Curaçao in Group E. Later the same day, Ayari matched the tally with a brace in Sweden’s 5-1 victory over Tunisia.
With many teams still to play their opening matches, the race for the tournament’s top scorer remains wide open.
Several players are close behind the leading trio with one goal each. Germany’s Deniz Undav and Sweden’s Alexander Isak currently lead the tiebreak rankings among the one-goal scorers, having also provided two assists in their respective matches.
Other players to get on the scoresheet include Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Felix Nmecha, Brazil’s Vinicius Jr, Mexico duo Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones, Japan’s Daichi Kamada and Keito Nakamura, Scotland captain John McGinn, and Canada forward Cyle Larin.
Under FIFA’s Golden Boot rules, the award is presented to the player who scores the most goals during the tournament. If two or more players finish level on goals, assists are used as the first tiebreaker. Should players remain tied, the award is decided by total minutes played, with the player who has played fewer minutes ranked higher.
The standings are expected to change significantly as the group stage continues and the remaining teams begin their World Cup campaigns.
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International Sports
Australia stun Turkiye 2-0 in World Cup Group D opener
Australia doubled their advantage in the 75th minute when Metcalfe surged forward from midfield and unleashed a strike from outside the penalty area to seal the victory.
Australia upset Turkiye 2-0 in their opening Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, producing a disciplined counterattacking display in Vancouver on Saturday.
Goals from 20-year-old Nestory Irankunda and midfielder Connor Metcalfe secured all three points for the Socceroos, while goalkeeper Patrick Beach delivered a standout performance with a series of crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet.
Australia coach Tony Popovic made several bold selection decisions ahead of the match, leaving experienced captain and goalkeeper Maty Ryan on the bench in favor of Beach, who was making only his third international appearance. Vice-captain Jackson Irvine was also omitted from the starting lineup, with young midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler handed a key role.
Despite enjoying the majority of possession and creating numerous chances, Turkiye were repeatedly denied by Beach, whose impressive display frustrated the European side throughout the match.
Australia took the lead in the 28th minute after Beach launched a move from deep inside his own half. Okon-Engstler collected the ball and delivered a long pass that split the Turkish defense, sending Irankunda through on goal. The winger showed composure to control the pass and finish low past the goalkeeper.
Turkiye came close to responding immediately. Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler tested Beach with a powerful effort before defender Abdulkerim Bardakci nearly equalized moments later, only for the Australian goalkeeper to tip his long-range strike onto the post.
Beach continued his heroics after the break, including a fine save to deny Guler from a free kick as Turkiye pressed for an equalizer.
Australia doubled their advantage in the 75th minute when Metcalfe surged forward from midfield and unleashed a strike from outside the penalty area to seal the victory.
“It feels amazing,” Irankunda said after the match. “You have got to thank the staff and the nation for believing in me.”
The goal made Irankunda the youngest Australian men’s player to score at a FIFA World Cup.
The result marks a strong start for Australia, who are appearing in their sixth consecutive World Cup and seventh overall. Turkiye, playing in their first World Cup since their third-place finish in 2002, were left disappointed after failing to capitalize on their dominance in possession.
Australia, Turkiye, the United States and Paraguay make up Group D. The United States currently lead the group after a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their opening match.
International Sports
US thrash Paraguay 4-1 for dream World Cup start
The U.S. will again be favoured when they face Australia on June 19 in Seattle, while Paraguay will look to bounce back when they travel to Santa Clara to face Turkey.
The United States opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday, powered by a first-half double from striker Folarin Balogun, but the victory was tempered by concern over the fitness of Christian Pulisic, Reuters reported.
The emphatic Group D win marked a dream start for the co-hosts, whose four goals were their most ever in a World Cup match. Balogun became the first U.S. player to score twice in a World Cup game since the 1930 tournament.
“Amazing result,” U.S. captain Tim Ream said. “It’s exactly the way we wanted to start the tournament.”
The U.S. broke through Paraguay’s vaunted defence in the seventh minute when Pulisic deftly split two players and found Weston McKennie, whose cross was kicked into the net by Damian Bobadilla for an own goal.
Shortly after the first-half hydration break, Pulisic raced with the ball up the left side and sent a perfect cross to Balogun, who angled his shot past the diving goalkeeper Orlando Gill for a 2-0 lead.
Balogun struck again on the stroke of halftime, taking a long pass and shaking off a sliding defender and hammering a left-footed shot into the top corner of the net to wrap up a flawless half for the home side.
The only blemish on the night for the U.S. came when Pulisic was substituted at halftime by coach Mauricio Pochettino because of tightness in his calf.
“It was difficult for him to walk, but I hope that it is not a big issue and he can be ready for the next one,” Pochettino said.
Paraguay came out of the break with more intensity, and finally got on the board in the 73rd minute with a goal from substitute Mauricio, who took advantage of a defensive lapse by the U.S.
But the Americans continued to control the game and Gio Reyna scored from the edge of the box with the outside of his right foot in the closing action of the match.
“The opposition were better than us,” Paraguay defender Junior Alonso said.
“We were able to play further forward (in the second half). These are things we need to improve on for the next match. We have two games left, and we must improve. Regretting things won’t help us at all; we need to use these mistakes to improve and put in a better performance that brings us closer to victory.”
Ream said his team would seize on the momentum.
“There’s not a whole lot of words to describe the feeling,” he said.
“You want to start the tournament off on a good foot, scoring four goals, getting three points. It sets you up for the rest of the group stage, for sure.”
Played under Los Angeles Stadium’s massive, semi-translucent roof, the game drew a crowd of high-profile spectators, including Tom Cruise and David Beckham, who was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier in the day.
Despite pre-tournament concerns over high ticket prices, Los Angeles Stadium was sold out for the match, with the NFL home of the Rams and Chargers — and site of next year’s Super Bowl — configured for a World Cup capacity of 70,492, read the report.
“Massive thank you to the fans because the energy they gave to the team was amazing,” Pochettino said.
“We can do amazing things if the fans are in this as well.”
The U.S. entered the tournament looking to improve on their last-16 finish in Qatar.
Paraguay, meanwhile, came through the demanding CONMEBOL qualifying campaign to make their first appearance in the tournament since 2010.
The first men’s World Cup match on U.S. soil in 32 years included a pregame performance by singer Katy Perry and a parade of nations, where some booing could be heard when the flag of Iran was carried into the stadium. Iran play their first match of the tournament in Los Angeles on Monday.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio watched the match alongside Paraguay President Santiago Pena and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
The U.S. will again be favoured when they face Australia on June 19 in Seattle, while Paraguay will look to bounce back when they travel to Santa Clara to face Turkey.
International Sports
Mexico get World Cup party started with win as South Africa see red
An opening ceremony that featured Shakira and Burna Boy performing the World Cup anthem had pumped up the crowd still further before Mexico swiftly got down to business.
Mexico got the World Cup party started as the co-hosts swept away South Africa 2-0 on Thursday in a tempestuous clash with three red cards as the pyrotechnic smoke of the opening ceremony gave way to a cloud of red mist at a rocking Azteca stadium, Reuters reported.
The match fired the starting gun for the quadrennial extravaganza, yet the scrappy encounter will likely be remembered not for its thrilling football but for its flurry of dismissals.
Julian Quinones’s early strike set the tone for a dominant Mexican display in the Group A match with Raul Jimenez’s header midway through the second half removing any lingering tension for the home crowd.
Yet South Africa were reduced to 10 men when Sphephelo Sithole was sent off early in the second half, with his teammate Themba Zwane following him off the pitch before Mexico’s Cesar Montes was dismissed in the dying moments.
The ill-tempered match spoiled an otherwise party atmosphere, yet the home crowd got to celebrate an opening victory that will set them up nicely to make it out of a group that also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.
The hosts’ performance, however, failed to impress Mexico’s demanding coach Javier Aguirre.
“This was a 4-0 match, we didn’t play good enough, but people are happy,” he told reporters. “It’s the start of the World Cup – we’ve put the nerves behind us and now we have three points. We’re thinking about what’s next.”
Aguirre’s side next face South Korea in Guadalajara on June 18, when South Africa play the Czechs in Atlanta.
It was a day of firsts for the World Cup, as the first 48-team edition, and the first to be held in three countries, got underway in the first stadium to host three World Cup openers.
It was fitting therefore that the first of a record 104 matches had Mexico clinch a first win in the tournament’s opening match after seven previous failures and of course, it was the first World Cup opener to feature three red cards.
The fixture was a repeat of the 2010 tournament opener, when South Africa held Mexico to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg, yet this encounter was played out in a stadium with World Cup history stamped all over it.
The Azteca has witnessed some of the tournament’s most iconic moments, from Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ and 1986 heroics to Pele’s all-conquering Brazil side of 1970.
While there was none of that era-defining quality on show on Thursday, it mattered little to the hordes of green-clad supporters, who had already been revved into frenzied excitement before a ball was kicked.
With the match played against a backdrop of protests that had threatened to bring Mexico City to a standstill, supporters were taking no chances, with many already hovering around the stadium nearly seven hours before kickoff, read the report.
An opening ceremony that featured Shakira and Burna Boy performing the World Cup anthem had pumped up the crowd still further before Mexico swiftly got down to business.
The game was barely minutes old when Jimenez stung the fingertips of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a volley from 12 yards, but the tournament’s opening goal was not long in coming.
Sithole was robbed on the edge of his own box by Lira, preferred in the heart of midfield to captain Edson Alvarez, and he quickly fed Quinones who danced inside before drilling a low finish beneath Williams.
South Africa were clinging on for dear life as the first half came to a close and the second began in a similar vein.
Brian Gutierrez drew the first red card when his marauding run towards the box was stopped in its tracks by Sithole, whose clumsy tackle from behind earned him his marching orders to complete a miserable afternoon’s work for the midfielder.
The crowd had begun to get a little restless at Mexico’s failure to turn their numerical advantage into another goal but that frustration was relieved when Jimenez bagged his first World Cup goal, with a powerful downward header past Williams from a devilish cross by Roberto Alvarado, Reuters reported.
The game’s finale was dominated by the dismissals with Zwane sent off after a VAR check for a supposed arm to the face while Montes was red-carded for Mexico for denying a goalscoring opportunity.
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